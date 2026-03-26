رغم انتشاره الواسع حول العالم، لا يزال أصل طبق الحمص محل جدل تاريخي، إذ تتنازع عدة دول في الشرق الأوسط، من لبنان إلى مصر وسورية وتركيا، نسب هذا الطبق الشهير إليها، مع إشارات تاريخية تعود إلى القرن الثالث عشر.

وبعد نحو 800 عام، تحوّل الحمص إلى واحد من أكثر الأطعمة انتشارًا في المتاجر والمنازل، خصوصاً في بريطانيا، حيث أصبح عنصرًا أساسيًا في الأنظمة الغذائية اليومية.

مكونات بسيطة وفوائد متعددة

يتكوّن الحمص في صورته التقليدية من خمسة مكونات رئيسية: الحمص، الطحينة (معجون السمسم)، عصير الليمون، الثوم، وزيت الزيتون.

ويتميّز بمرونته الكبيرة، إذ يمكن تناوله كمقبلات مع الخضروات، أو دهنه على السندويشات، أو تقديمه بجانب اللحوم المشوية.

هل الحمص صحي؟

يرى خبراء التغذية أن الحمص يُعد خيارًا صحيًا بشكل عام. فهو غني بالبروتين النباتي والألياف والحديد، خصوصاً بفضل الطحينة، كما يحتوي على دهون صحية تساعد على الشعور بالشبع لفترات أطول، وتدعم صحة الجهاز الهضمي.

وتوفر كل 100 جرام من الحمص نحو، 170 سعرة حرارية، 8 – 10 جرامات من الدهون، 11 – 14 جرامًا من الكربوهيدرات، 6 جرامات من الألياف، 6 – 8 جرامات من البروتين، كما يحتوي على نسبة منخفضة من الدهون المشبعة، ما يجعله مناسبًا ضمن نظام غذائي متوازن.

فوائد كل مكوّن

الحمص مصدر غني بالبروتين النباتي، والطحينة تحتوي على مضادات أكسدة، والثوم يساعد في خفض ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، أما الليمون فهو غني بفيتامين C المفيد للبشرة والمناعة، وزيت الزيتون يعزز صحة القلب، كما يساعد فيتامين C الموجود في الليمون على تحسين امتصاص الحديد من الطحينة.

هل هو غني بالبروتين؟

رغم أن الحمص ليس الأعلى في محتوى البروتين، إلا أنه يظل مصدرًا مهمًا، خصوصاً للنباتيين، حيث يوفر نحو 6 – 9 جرامات لكل 100 جرام.

ماذا عن الدهون والسعرات؟

توصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية بعدم تجاوز 70 جرام دهون يومياً للمرأة و95 جراماً للرجل، لذا يتناسب حصة الـ100 جرام جيداً مع النظام الغذائي العادي، والدهون في الحمص غالباً أحادية ومتعددة غير المشبعة، وهي مرتبطة بصحة القلب ووظائف الإدراك.

هل يساعد في خفض الكوليسترول؟

أظهرت دراسة في صيف 2025 من معهد إلينوي للتكنولوجيا، أن تناول 160 جراماً من الحمص المطبوخ يومياً لمدة 12 أسبوعاً خفض مستويات الكوليسترول لدى أشخاص مصابين بمقدمات السكري، دون التأثير على مستويات السكر في الدم.

كما يدرج مؤسسة القلب البريطانية الحمص ضمن الأطعمة التي تساعد على تقليل الاعتماد على المنتجات المرتبطة بارتفاع الكوليسترول.

تحذيرات لبعض الحالات

قد لا يكون الحمص مناسبًا بكميات كبيرة لمن يعانون من متلازمة القولون العصبي، نظرًا لاحتوائه على مركبات قد تسبب الانتفاخ واضطرابات الهضم.

كما يُنصح بالانتباه إلى المنتجات الجاهزة التي قد تحتوي على مواد حافظة أو إضافات صناعية.

هل هو خالٍ من الغلوتين؟

في صورته الطبيعية، يُعد الحمص خاليًا من الغلوتين، لكنه قد يحتوي عليه في بعض المنتجات التجارية، لذا يُفضل قراءة الملصقات الغذائية.

أفضل طرق تناوله

يوصي الخبراء بتناوله مع: الجزر، الخيار، البروكلي، الفلفل، بدلًا من الخبز الأبيض أو الأطعمة المقلية، لتعظيم فوائده الصحية.