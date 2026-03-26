Despite its widespread popularity around the world, the origin of the hummus dish remains a subject of historical debate, as several countries in the Middle East, from Lebanon to Egypt, Syria, and Turkey, claim this famous dish as their own, with historical references dating back to the 13th century.

After nearly 800 years, hummus has become one of the most widely consumed foods in stores and homes, especially in Britain, where it has become a staple in daily diets.

Simple Ingredients and Multiple Benefits

Hummus in its traditional form consists of five main ingredients: chickpeas, tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil.

It is characterized by its great versatility, as it can be eaten as an appetizer with vegetables, spread on sandwiches, or served alongside grilled meats.

Is Hummus Healthy?

Nutrition experts consider hummus to be a generally healthy option. It is rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and iron, especially thanks to tahini, and contains healthy fats that help promote a feeling of fullness for longer periods and support digestive health.

Every 100 grams of hummus provides about 170 calories, 8–10 grams of fat, 11–14 grams of carbohydrates, 6 grams of fiber, and 6–8 grams of protein, and it has a low saturated fat content, making it suitable for a balanced diet.

Benefits of Each Ingredient

Chickpeas are a rich source of plant-based protein, tahini contains antioxidants, garlic helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is beneficial for skin and immunity, and olive oil promotes heart health. Additionally, the vitamin C in lemon helps improve iron absorption from tahini.

Is It High in Protein?

Although hummus is not the highest in protein content, it remains an important source, especially for vegetarians, providing about 6–9 grams per 100 grams.

What About Fats and Calories?

The UK's National Health Service recommends that women do not exceed 70 grams of fat per day and men 95 grams, so a 100-gram serving fits well within a normal diet. The fats in hummus are often monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are associated with heart health and cognitive functions.

Does It Help Lower Cholesterol?

A study in the summer of 2025 from the Illinois Institute of Technology showed that consuming 160 grams of cooked hummus daily for 12 weeks reduced cholesterol levels in individuals with prediabetes, without affecting blood sugar levels.

The British Heart Foundation also lists hummus among the foods that help reduce reliance on products associated with high cholesterol.

Warnings for Certain Cases

Hummus may not be suitable in large quantities for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, due to its content of compounds that may cause bloating and digestive disturbances.

It is also advisable to pay attention to ready-made products that may contain preservatives or artificial additives.

Is It Gluten-Free?

In its natural form, hummus is gluten-free, but it may contain gluten in some commercial products, so it is preferable to read food labels.

Best Ways to Consume It

Experts recommend consuming it with: carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, and peppers, instead of white bread or fried foods, to maximize its health benefits.