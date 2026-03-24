في واقعة هزت الرأي العام المصري وأثارت موجة من الصدمة والحزن، شهد حي كرموز غرب الإسكندرية شمال مصر، جريمة مروعة أسفرت عن مصرع أم وخمسة من أبنائها، فيما نجا الابن السادس بعد محاولة انتحار فاشلة.

وقعت الحادثة في الأيام الأخيرة قبل عيد الفطر يوم 16 مارس، وسرعان ما غطت على أجواء الفرحة في المنطقة.

تفاصيل الحادثة

تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الإسكندرية بلاغاً يفيد بوجود جثث داخل شقة سكنية في أحد المجمعات بمنطقة كرموز، وانتقلت قوات الشرطة والمعمل الجنائي والإسعاف إلى المكان، وعثرت على 6 جثث داخل الشقة في الطابق السادس: الأم (41 عاماً)، ربة منزل، أبنائها الخمسة شاب (17 عاماً)، شاب (15 عاماً)، فتاة (12 عاماً)، فتاة (10 أعوام)، وطفل (8 أعوام).

كانت الجثث ترتدي ملابسها الكاملة، وبها إصابات قطعية في الرقبة واليدين ناتجة عن آلة حادة، مع بداية ظهور علامات التعقن، مما يشير إلى أن الوفاة حدثت منذ أيام عدة، أما الابن السادس (20 عاماً، يُدعى ريان)، فقد حاول إلقاء نفسه من سطح العقار في الطابق الثالث عشر، لكن الجيران تدخلوا وأنقذوه وتم نقله إلى المستشفى تحت حراسة أمنية.

التحقيقات والاعترافات

ألقت الشرطة القبض على الابن الناجي، وأحيل إلى نيابة كرموز التي باشرت التحقيقات تحت إشراف المستشار محمد غازي، واعترف المتهم بارتكاب الجريمة، لكنه ادعى أنها تمت باتفاق مسبق مع والدته لإنهاء حياة الأسرة بأكملها.

وفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية ساعد الابن والدته في قتل إخوته الخمسة ثم أجهز على والدته بناءً على طلبها وحاول بعدها الانتحار.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الدافع الرئيسي يعود إلى ظروف معيشية قاسية جداً حيث تعاني الأم من مرض السرطان، وهجر الوالد الذي يعمل بالخارج للأسرة ورفضه الإنفاق عليهم، إضافة إلى ضائقة مالية شديدة أدت إلى اليأس والقنوط.

في اعترافاته، قال المتهم عبارات مثل: "قررنا نعيش في الآخرة بلا جوع ولا عطش"، وأضاف أن أمه أرسلت شقيقه لشراء شفرات حلاقة بعد أن أقنعت جميع أبنائها بالتخلص من حياتهم، وقطع شرايين أيديهم وجرح رقابهم.

وأكد أن عملية التخلص من الأم وأشقائه استمرَّت لمدة يومين؛ فقتل في اليوم الأول الأطفال الأصغر سناً، ثم قتل شقيقيه (15 عاماً) والآخر (17 عاماً) بمساعدة والدته، فذبح أخاه بشفرة الحلاقة حتى تأكدا من موته، ثم خنق شقيقه بوسادة، ثم بعد وفاة أشقائه، كتم الشاب أنفاس أمه بوسادة بناء على طلبها.

بدورها، قررت النيابة العامة المصرية، حبس المتهم 4 أيام احتياطياً، وطلبت تحليل مخدرات له، وتمثيل الجريمة في موقعها، واستكمال التحريات. صدر تصريح بدفن الجثامين، وشيعتها الآلاف من أهالي المنطقة في مشهد حزين بمقابر الصدقة.

على صعيد آخر، كشفت إحدى جرات ضحايا فاجعة كرموز تفاصيل جديدة إذ أكدت أن الأم أخبرتها قبل نحو أسبوع من تنفيذ الجريمة بأنها تفكر في إنهاء حياة الأسرة بالكامل بسبب الضائقة المالية الشديدة ويأسها من الشفاء وتخلّي زوجها عنها.

وقالت الجارة: إن الأطفال كانوا مطيعين لوالدتهم بشكل كبير جداً، لدرجة إنهم استسلموا لكلامها دون مقاومة تذكر، مؤكدة أن نجلها الأكبرحاول إقناعها بالعمل ومساعدتها إلا أنها رفضت وقالت إنها ستموت في كل الأحوال وبالتالي قررت إن يموتوا جميعاً.

ردود الفعل والتداعيات

وأثارت الحادثة حالة من الفزع والحزن الشديدين في الإسكندرية، خصوصاً أنها وقعت في فترة العيد. انتشرت فيديوهات لتشييع الجثامين تظهر انهيار أفراد الأسرة الممتدة، فيما طالبت بعض الأصوات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتكثيف الدعم النفسي والاجتماعي للأسر الفقيرة والمرضى، ومراجعة آليات الرعاية الصحية والاجتماعية؛ لمنع تكرار مثل هذه المآسي الناتجة عن اليأس.