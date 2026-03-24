في واقعة هزت الرأي العام المصري وأثارت موجة من الصدمة والحزن، شهد حي كرموز غرب الإسكندرية شمال مصر، جريمة مروعة أسفرت عن مصرع أم وخمسة من أبنائها، فيما نجا الابن السادس بعد محاولة انتحار فاشلة.
وقعت الحادثة في الأيام الأخيرة قبل عيد الفطر يوم 16 مارس، وسرعان ما غطت على أجواء الفرحة في المنطقة.
تفاصيل الحادثة
تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن الإسكندرية بلاغاً يفيد بوجود جثث داخل شقة سكنية في أحد المجمعات بمنطقة كرموز، وانتقلت قوات الشرطة والمعمل الجنائي والإسعاف إلى المكان، وعثرت على 6 جثث داخل الشقة في الطابق السادس: الأم (41 عاماً)، ربة منزل، أبنائها الخمسة شاب (17 عاماً)، شاب (15 عاماً)، فتاة (12 عاماً)، فتاة (10 أعوام)، وطفل (8 أعوام).
كانت الجثث ترتدي ملابسها الكاملة، وبها إصابات قطعية في الرقبة واليدين ناتجة عن آلة حادة، مع بداية ظهور علامات التعقن، مما يشير إلى أن الوفاة حدثت منذ أيام عدة، أما الابن السادس (20 عاماً، يُدعى ريان)، فقد حاول إلقاء نفسه من سطح العقار في الطابق الثالث عشر، لكن الجيران تدخلوا وأنقذوه وتم نقله إلى المستشفى تحت حراسة أمنية.
التحقيقات والاعترافات
ألقت الشرطة القبض على الابن الناجي، وأحيل إلى نيابة كرموز التي باشرت التحقيقات تحت إشراف المستشار محمد غازي، واعترف المتهم بارتكاب الجريمة، لكنه ادعى أنها تمت باتفاق مسبق مع والدته لإنهاء حياة الأسرة بأكملها.
وفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية ساعد الابن والدته في قتل إخوته الخمسة ثم أجهز على والدته بناءً على طلبها وحاول بعدها الانتحار.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن الدافع الرئيسي يعود إلى ظروف معيشية قاسية جداً حيث تعاني الأم من مرض السرطان، وهجر الوالد الذي يعمل بالخارج للأسرة ورفضه الإنفاق عليهم، إضافة إلى ضائقة مالية شديدة أدت إلى اليأس والقنوط.
في اعترافاته، قال المتهم عبارات مثل: "قررنا نعيش في الآخرة بلا جوع ولا عطش"، وأضاف أن أمه أرسلت شقيقه لشراء شفرات حلاقة بعد أن أقنعت جميع أبنائها بالتخلص من حياتهم، وقطع شرايين أيديهم وجرح رقابهم.
وأكد أن عملية التخلص من الأم وأشقائه استمرَّت لمدة يومين؛ فقتل في اليوم الأول الأطفال الأصغر سناً، ثم قتل شقيقيه (15 عاماً) والآخر (17 عاماً) بمساعدة والدته، فذبح أخاه بشفرة الحلاقة حتى تأكدا من موته، ثم خنق شقيقه بوسادة، ثم بعد وفاة أشقائه، كتم الشاب أنفاس أمه بوسادة بناء على طلبها.
بدورها، قررت النيابة العامة المصرية، حبس المتهم 4 أيام احتياطياً، وطلبت تحليل مخدرات له، وتمثيل الجريمة في موقعها، واستكمال التحريات. صدر تصريح بدفن الجثامين، وشيعتها الآلاف من أهالي المنطقة في مشهد حزين بمقابر الصدقة.
على صعيد آخر، كشفت إحدى جرات ضحايا فاجعة كرموز تفاصيل جديدة إذ أكدت أن الأم أخبرتها قبل نحو أسبوع من تنفيذ الجريمة بأنها تفكر في إنهاء حياة الأسرة بالكامل بسبب الضائقة المالية الشديدة ويأسها من الشفاء وتخلّي زوجها عنها.
وقالت الجارة: إن الأطفال كانوا مطيعين لوالدتهم بشكل كبير جداً، لدرجة إنهم استسلموا لكلامها دون مقاومة تذكر، مؤكدة أن نجلها الأكبرحاول إقناعها بالعمل ومساعدتها إلا أنها رفضت وقالت إنها ستموت في كل الأحوال وبالتالي قررت إن يموتوا جميعاً.
ردود الفعل والتداعيات
وأثارت الحادثة حالة من الفزع والحزن الشديدين في الإسكندرية، خصوصاً أنها وقعت في فترة العيد. انتشرت فيديوهات لتشييع الجثامين تظهر انهيار أفراد الأسرة الممتدة، فيما طالبت بعض الأصوات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتكثيف الدعم النفسي والاجتماعي للأسر الفقيرة والمرضى، ومراجعة آليات الرعاية الصحية والاجتماعية؛ لمنع تكرار مثل هذه المآسي الناتجة عن اليأس.
In an incident that shook Egyptian public opinion and sparked a wave of shock and sadness, the Karmouz neighborhood in western Alexandria, northern Egypt, witnessed a horrific crime that resulted in the death of a mother and five of her children, while the sixth son survived after a failed suicide attempt.
The incident occurred in the days leading up to Eid al-Fitr on March 16, quickly overshadowing the festive atmosphere in the area.
Details of the Incident
The security authorities in the Alexandria Security Directorate received a report indicating the presence of bodies inside an apartment in one of the complexes in the Karmouz area. Police forces, forensic teams, and ambulances rushed to the scene and found six bodies inside the apartment on the sixth floor: the mother (41 years old), a housewife, and her five children: a young man (17 years old), a young man (15 years old), a girl (12 years old), a girl (10 years old), and a child (8 years old).
The bodies were fully clothed and had cut wounds on the neck and arms caused by a sharp object, with early signs of decomposition, indicating that the deaths occurred several days prior. The sixth son (20 years old, named Ryan) attempted to throw himself from the roof of the building on the thirteenth floor, but neighbors intervened and saved him, and he was taken to the hospital under police guard.
Investigations and Confessions
The police arrested the surviving son and referred him to the Karmouz Prosecution, which began investigations under the supervision of Counselor Mohamed Ghazi. The accused confessed to committing the crime but claimed it was done in agreement with his mother to end the lives of the entire family.
According to preliminary investigations, the son assisted his mother in killing his five siblings and then killed his mother at her request before attempting suicide.
The investigations revealed that the main motive was due to extremely harsh living conditions, as the mother was suffering from cancer, and the father, who worked abroad, had abandoned the family and refused to support them, in addition to severe financial distress that led to despair and hopelessness.
In his confessions, the accused said phrases like: "We decided to live in the afterlife without hunger or thirst," adding that his mother sent his brother to buy razor blades after convincing all her children to end their lives, cutting their wrists and injuring their necks.
He confirmed that the process of disposing of his mother and siblings lasted for two days; on the first day, he killed the younger children, then killed his two brothers (15 years old and 17 years old) with his mother's help, slaughtering his brother with a razor blade until they were sure he was dead, then suffocating his brother with a pillow, and after the death of his siblings, he smothered his mother with a pillow at her request.
For its part, the Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to detain the accused for four days pending investigation, requested a drug test for him, and ordered a reenactment of the crime at the scene, as well as the completion of investigations. A permit was issued for the burial of the bodies, and thousands of local residents attended the funeral in a sorrowful scene at the Sadqa cemetery.
On another note, one of the neighbors of the Karmouz tragedy victims revealed new details, confirming that the mother had told her about a week before the crime that she was thinking of ending the lives of the entire family due to severe financial distress, her despair over her illness, and her husband's abandonment of her.
The neighbor stated that the children were very obedient to their mother, to the extent that they surrendered to her words without any noticeable resistance, confirming that her eldest son tried to convince her to work and help her, but she refused and said she would die in any case, thus deciding that they should all die.
Reactions and Consequences
The incident sparked a state of panic and deep sadness in Alexandria, especially since it occurred during the holiday period. Videos of the funeral showing the collapse of extended family members circulated, while some voices on social media called for increased psychological and social support for poor families and the sick, and a review of healthcare and social care mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies resulting from despair.