In an incident that shook Egyptian public opinion and sparked a wave of shock and sadness, the Karmouz neighborhood in western Alexandria, northern Egypt, witnessed a horrific crime that resulted in the death of a mother and five of her children, while the sixth son survived after a failed suicide attempt.

The incident occurred in the days leading up to Eid al-Fitr on March 16, quickly overshadowing the festive atmosphere in the area.

Details of the Incident

The security authorities in the Alexandria Security Directorate received a report indicating the presence of bodies inside an apartment in one of the complexes in the Karmouz area. Police forces, forensic teams, and ambulances rushed to the scene and found six bodies inside the apartment on the sixth floor: the mother (41 years old), a housewife, and her five children: a young man (17 years old), a young man (15 years old), a girl (12 years old), a girl (10 years old), and a child (8 years old).

The bodies were fully clothed and had cut wounds on the neck and arms caused by a sharp object, with early signs of decomposition, indicating that the deaths occurred several days prior. The sixth son (20 years old, named Ryan) attempted to throw himself from the roof of the building on the thirteenth floor, but neighbors intervened and saved him, and he was taken to the hospital under police guard.

Investigations and Confessions

The police arrested the surviving son and referred him to the Karmouz Prosecution, which began investigations under the supervision of Counselor Mohamed Ghazi. The accused confessed to committing the crime but claimed it was done in agreement with his mother to end the lives of the entire family.

According to preliminary investigations, the son assisted his mother in killing his five siblings and then killed his mother at her request before attempting suicide.

The investigations revealed that the main motive was due to extremely harsh living conditions, as the mother was suffering from cancer, and the father, who worked abroad, had abandoned the family and refused to support them, in addition to severe financial distress that led to despair and hopelessness.

In his confessions, the accused said phrases like: "We decided to live in the afterlife without hunger or thirst," adding that his mother sent his brother to buy razor blades after convincing all her children to end their lives, cutting their wrists and injuring their necks.

He confirmed that the process of disposing of his mother and siblings lasted for two days; on the first day, he killed the younger children, then killed his two brothers (15 years old and 17 years old) with his mother's help, slaughtering his brother with a razor blade until they were sure he was dead, then suffocating his brother with a pillow, and after the death of his siblings, he smothered his mother with a pillow at her request.

For its part, the Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to detain the accused for four days pending investigation, requested a drug test for him, and ordered a reenactment of the crime at the scene, as well as the completion of investigations. A permit was issued for the burial of the bodies, and thousands of local residents attended the funeral in a sorrowful scene at the Sadqa cemetery.

On another note, one of the neighbors of the Karmouz tragedy victims revealed new details, confirming that the mother had told her about a week before the crime that she was thinking of ending the lives of the entire family due to severe financial distress, her despair over her illness, and her husband's abandonment of her.

The neighbor stated that the children were very obedient to their mother, to the extent that they surrendered to her words without any noticeable resistance, confirming that her eldest son tried to convince her to work and help her, but she refused and said she would die in any case, thus deciding that they should all die.

Reactions and Consequences

The incident sparked a state of panic and deep sadness in Alexandria, especially since it occurred during the holiday period. Videos of the funeral showing the collapse of extended family members circulated, while some voices on social media called for increased psychological and social support for poor families and the sick, and a review of healthcare and social care mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies resulting from despair.