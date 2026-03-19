تشير دراسات طبية حديثة إلى أن بعض الأدوية المستخدمة في علاج السمنة وإنقاص الوزن قد يكون لها دور إضافي في تحسين فرص التعافي لدى المرضى الذين تعرّضوا لنوبات قلبية، وهو ما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة في فهم العلاقة بين الوزن وصحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

وبحسب تقارير علمية تناولت نتائج دراسات سريرية في مجال طب القلب والتمثيل الغذائي، فإن بعض الأدوية الحديثة المخصصة لعلاج السمنة أظهرت مؤشرات إيجابية في تقليل المضاعفات القلبية لدى المرضى الذين يعانون من زيادة الوزن أو السمنة بعد تعرّضهم لنوبات قلبية.

وتعتمد هذه الأدوية على آليات تعمل على تنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم وتقليل الشهية وتحسين التمثيل الغذائي، وهي عوامل ترتبط مباشرة بصحة القلب. وتشير دراسات منشورة في دوريات طبية متخصصة مثل Journal of the American College of Cardiology إلى أن التحكم في الوزن يعد أحد أهم العوامل في تقليل خطر تكرار النوبات القلبية.

ويرى أطباء القلب أن السمنة تعد من أبرز عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بأمراض القلب والشرايين، حيث تسهم في ارتفاع ضغط الدم وزيادة مستويات الكوليسترول والالتهابات المزمنة في الجسم، وهي عوامل ترفع احتمال الإصابة بأمراض القلب أو تكرارها.

وتوضح الأبحاث أن بعض أدوية إنقاص الوزن الحديثة قد تساعد المرضى على تقليل الوزن بشكل ملحوظ، وهو ما ينعكس إيجاباً على صحة القلب عبر تحسين ضغط الدم ومستويات السكر وتقليل العبء الواقع على عضلة القلب.