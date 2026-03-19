تكشف دراسات في علم النفس السلوكي أن صورة الإنسان أمام الآخرين لا تُبنى فقط على المعرفة أو الخبرة المهنية، بل تتشكّل أيضاً من تفاصيل سلوكية صغيرة قد تبدو عادية لكنها تترك أثراً واضحاً في طريقة تقييم الآخرين لشخصيته وثقته بنفسه.
وتشير أبحاث في مجال التواصل الإنساني إلى أن بعض السلوكيات اليومية قد تمنح انطباعاً غير مقصود بالتردد أو ضعف الحضور.
ومن أبرز هذه السلوكيات تجنّب التواصل البصري أثناء الحديث، إذ يعد النظر المباشر والمتوازن إلى الطرف الآخر من أهم عناصر التواصل غير اللفظي. وتشير دراسات منشورة في Journal of Nonverbal Behavior إلى أن التواصل البصري يعزز الإحساس بالثقة والمصداقية، بينما يؤدي تجنّبه إلى خلق انطباع بالارتباك أو عدم اليقين.
كما أن الإفراط في الاعتذار أو التقليل من قيمة الرأي الشخصي يمثل سلوكاً شائعاً يضعف حضور الفرد في النقاشات المهنية. فبعض الأشخاص يميلون إلى تقديم أفكارهم بعبارات تقلل من أهميتها مثل «قد أكون مخطئاً» أو «هذه مجرد فكرة بسيطة»، وهو ما قد يضعف تأثير الفكرة نفسها حتى لو كانت مهمة.
أما السلوك الثالث فيتعلق بلغة الجسد المترددة، مثل الانحناء أثناء الوقوف أو الجلوس، أو كثرة الحركات العصبية باليدين. وتوضح أبحاث في علم النفس السلوكي أن وضعية الجسد المستقيمة وإيقاع الحركة المتزن يرسلان رسائل غير لفظية تعكس الثقة والانضباط الشخصي.
Studies in behavioral psychology reveal that a person's image in front of others is not built solely on knowledge or professional experience, but is also shaped by small behavioral details that may seem ordinary yet leave a clear impact on how others evaluate their personality and self-confidence.
Research in the field of human communication indicates that certain daily behaviors may unintentionally convey an impression of hesitation or a lack of presence.
Among the most prominent of these behaviors is avoiding eye contact during conversation, as direct and balanced eye contact with the other party is one of the most important elements of nonverbal communication. Studies published in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior indicate that eye contact enhances the sense of trust and credibility, while avoiding it creates an impression of confusion or uncertainty.
Additionally, excessive apologizing or downplaying one's personal opinion is a common behavior that weakens an individual's presence in professional discussions. Some people tend to present their ideas with phrases that diminish their importance, such as "I might be wrong" or "This is just a simple idea," which can undermine the impact of the idea itself even if it is significant.
The third behavior relates to hesitant body language, such as slouching while standing or sitting, or excessive nervous hand movements. Research in behavioral psychology shows that an upright body posture and a balanced rhythm of movement send nonverbal messages that reflect confidence and personal discipline.