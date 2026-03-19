تكشف دراسات في علم النفس السلوكي أن صورة الإنسان أمام الآخرين لا تُبنى فقط على المعرفة أو الخبرة المهنية، بل تتشكّل أيضاً من تفاصيل سلوكية صغيرة قد تبدو عادية لكنها تترك أثراً واضحاً في طريقة تقييم الآخرين لشخصيته وثقته بنفسه.

وتشير أبحاث في مجال التواصل الإنساني إلى أن بعض السلوكيات اليومية قد تمنح انطباعاً غير مقصود بالتردد أو ضعف الحضور.

ومن أبرز هذه السلوكيات تجنّب التواصل البصري أثناء الحديث، إذ يعد النظر المباشر والمتوازن إلى الطرف الآخر من أهم عناصر التواصل غير اللفظي. وتشير دراسات منشورة في Journal of Nonverbal Behavior إلى أن التواصل البصري يعزز الإحساس بالثقة والمصداقية، بينما يؤدي تجنّبه إلى خلق انطباع بالارتباك أو عدم اليقين.

كما أن الإفراط في الاعتذار أو التقليل من قيمة الرأي الشخصي يمثل سلوكاً شائعاً يضعف حضور الفرد في النقاشات المهنية. فبعض الأشخاص يميلون إلى تقديم أفكارهم بعبارات تقلل من أهميتها مثل «قد أكون مخطئاً» أو «هذه مجرد فكرة بسيطة»، وهو ما قد يضعف تأثير الفكرة نفسها حتى لو كانت مهمة.

أما السلوك الثالث فيتعلق بلغة الجسد المترددة، مثل الانحناء أثناء الوقوف أو الجلوس، أو كثرة الحركات العصبية باليدين. وتوضح أبحاث في علم النفس السلوكي أن وضعية الجسد المستقيمة وإيقاع الحركة المتزن يرسلان رسائل غير لفظية تعكس الثقة والانضباط الشخصي.