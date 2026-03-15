في عملية أمنية واسعة النطاق، قبضت قوات مكافحة المخدرات البوليفية على سيباستيان إنريكي مارسيه (34 عاماً)، الزعيم الأوروغوياني المتهم بقيادة ما يُعرف بـ«الكارتل الأوروغوياني الأول»، وأحد أبرز المطلوبين دولياً في تجارة الكوكايين وغسيل الأموال.
اعتقال وتسليم
وألقت الشرطة البوليفية القبض على إنريكي مارسيه في حي لاس بالماس الراقي بمدينة سانتا كروز دي لا سييرا، عاصمة بوليفيا الاقتصادية، إذ هبط مئات من عناصر الشرطة الخاصة مدججين بالسلاح في الساعات الأولى من الفجر، وأسفرت العملية عن اعتقال مارسيه مع 4 أشخاص آخرين، اثنان فنزويليان، كولومبي، وأحد أقاربه يُدعى تاتيانا مارسيه ألبا، دون وقوع إصابات أو قتلى.
وبعد ساعات قليلة فقط من الاعتقال، تم تسليم مارسيه إلى سلطات إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية، التي نقلته على متن طائرة أمريكية إلى الولايات المتحدة، ليواجه تهم غسيل ملايين الدولارات من عائدات تجارة الكوكايين عبر بنوك أمريكية، إضافة إلى تهم الاتجار الدولي بالمخدرات.
ضربة قوية
وأعلن الرئيس البوليفي رودريغو باتز عن العملية رسمياً، واصفاً إياها بـ«ضربة قوية لتجارة المخدرات في القارة»، بينما أكد وزير الداخلية ماركو أنطونيو أوفييدو أن إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية لم تشارك مباشرة في الاعتقال، لكنها تولت عملية النقل السريع.
ويُعد سيباستيان مارسيه أحد أخطر زعماء المخدرات في منطقة «الجنوب المخروطي» جنوب أمريكا، وقد وضعت الولايات المتحدة مكافأة تصل إلى مليوني دولار مقابل معلومات تؤدي إلى اعتقاله أو إدانته.
وبدأ سيباستيان مسيرته الإجرامية في أوروغواي، حيث قضى عقوبة سجن بتهم تهريب الماريغوانا بين 2013 و2018، وبعد إطلاق سراحه، توسع نشاطه ليشمل تهريب أطنان من الكوكايين من دول المنتج بوليفيا، باراغواي، كولومبيا إلى أوروبا، إذ ارتبط اسمه بجريمة قتل مدوية عام 2022: اغتيال المدعي العام الباراغوياني مارسيلو بيتشي أثناء شهر عسله على شاطئ كولومبي.
وفي 2023، نجا من مداهمة بوليفية كبرى بفضل معلومات داخلية مزعومة، واستمر في التنقل بين باراغواي ودبي وأوروبا مستخدماً شبكة واسعة من الشركات الوهمية والحسابات البنكية لتبييض الأموال، إذ سبق أن دمرت عملية «أ أولترانزا بي واي» في الباراغواي جزءاً كبيراً من شبكته، بما في ذلك اعتقال شركاء رئيسيين وسيناتور سابق.
In a large-scale security operation, Bolivian anti-drug forces arrested Sebastián Enrique Marcié (34 years old), the Uruguayan leader accused of leading what is known as the "first Uruguayan cartel," and one of the most wanted individuals internationally for cocaine trafficking and money laundering.
Arrest and Extradition
The Bolivian police arrested Enrique Marcié in the upscale Las Palmas neighborhood of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia's economic capital, where hundreds of heavily armed special police officers descended in the early hours of dawn. The operation resulted in the arrest of Marcié along with four other individuals, two Venezuelans, a Colombian, and a relative named Tatiana Marcié Alba, with no injuries or fatalities reported.
Just a few hours after the arrest, Marcié was handed over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which transported him on an American plane to the United States to face charges of laundering millions of dollars from cocaine trafficking through American banks, in addition to international drug trafficking charges.
A Major Blow
Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz officially announced the operation, describing it as a "major blow to drug trafficking on the continent," while Interior Minister Marco Antonio Ovideo confirmed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not participate directly in the arrest but handled the rapid transport.
Sebastián Marcié is considered one of the most dangerous drug lords in the "Cone South" region of South America, and the United States has placed a reward of up to two million dollars for information leading to his arrest or conviction.
Sebastián began his criminal career in Uruguay, where he served a prison sentence for marijuana trafficking from 2013 to 2018. After his release, he expanded his activities to include smuggling tons of cocaine from producer countries Bolivia, Paraguay, and Colombia to Europe, and his name was linked to a high-profile murder in 2022: the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci during his honeymoon on a Colombian beach.
In 2023, he survived a major Bolivian raid thanks to alleged insider information and continued to move between Paraguay, Dubai, and Europe using a vast network of shell companies and bank accounts for money laundering. The "A Ultranza PY" operation in Paraguay had previously dismantled a significant part of his network, including the arrest of key partners and a former senator.