في عملية أمنية واسعة النطاق، قبضت قوات مكافحة المخدرات البوليفية على سيباستيان إنريكي مارسيه (34 عاماً)، الزعيم الأوروغوياني المتهم بقيادة ما يُعرف بـ«الكارتل الأوروغوياني الأول»، وأحد أبرز المطلوبين دولياً في تجارة الكوكايين وغسيل الأموال.

اعتقال وتسليم

وألقت الشرطة البوليفية القبض على إنريكي مارسيه في حي لاس بالماس الراقي بمدينة سانتا كروز دي لا سييرا، عاصمة بوليفيا الاقتصادية، إذ هبط مئات من عناصر الشرطة الخاصة مدججين بالسلاح في الساعات الأولى من الفجر، وأسفرت العملية عن اعتقال مارسيه مع 4 أشخاص آخرين، اثنان فنزويليان، كولومبي، وأحد أقاربه يُدعى تاتيانا مارسيه ألبا، دون وقوع إصابات أو قتلى.

وبعد ساعات قليلة فقط من الاعتقال، تم تسليم مارسيه إلى سلطات إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية، التي نقلته على متن طائرة أمريكية إلى الولايات المتحدة، ليواجه تهم غسيل ملايين الدولارات من عائدات تجارة الكوكايين عبر بنوك أمريكية، إضافة إلى تهم الاتجار الدولي بالمخدرات.

ضربة قوية

وأعلن الرئيس البوليفي رودريغو باتز عن العملية رسمياً، واصفاً إياها بـ«ضربة قوية لتجارة المخدرات في القارة»، بينما أكد وزير الداخلية ماركو أنطونيو أوفييدو أن إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية لم تشارك مباشرة في الاعتقال، لكنها تولت عملية النقل السريع.

ويُعد سيباستيان مارسيه أحد أخطر زعماء المخدرات في منطقة «الجنوب المخروطي» جنوب أمريكا، وقد وضعت الولايات المتحدة مكافأة تصل إلى مليوني دولار مقابل معلومات تؤدي إلى اعتقاله أو إدانته.

وبدأ سيباستيان مسيرته الإجرامية في أوروغواي، حيث قضى عقوبة سجن بتهم تهريب الماريغوانا بين 2013 و2018، وبعد إطلاق سراحه، توسع نشاطه ليشمل تهريب أطنان من الكوكايين من دول المنتج بوليفيا، باراغواي، كولومبيا إلى أوروبا، إذ ارتبط اسمه بجريمة قتل مدوية عام 2022: اغتيال المدعي العام الباراغوياني مارسيلو بيتشي أثناء شهر عسله على شاطئ كولومبي.

وفي 2023، نجا من مداهمة بوليفية كبرى بفضل معلومات داخلية مزعومة، واستمر في التنقل بين باراغواي ودبي وأوروبا مستخدماً شبكة واسعة من الشركات الوهمية والحسابات البنكية لتبييض الأموال، إذ سبق أن دمرت عملية «أ أولترانزا بي واي» في الباراغواي جزءاً كبيراً من شبكته، بما في ذلك اعتقال شركاء رئيسيين وسيناتور سابق.