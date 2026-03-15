In a large-scale security operation, Bolivian anti-drug forces arrested Sebastián Enrique Marcié (34 years old), the Uruguayan leader accused of leading what is known as the "first Uruguayan cartel," and one of the most wanted individuals internationally for cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

Arrest and Extradition

The Bolivian police arrested Enrique Marcié in the upscale Las Palmas neighborhood of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia's economic capital, where hundreds of heavily armed special police officers descended in the early hours of dawn. The operation resulted in the arrest of Marcié along with four other individuals, two Venezuelans, a Colombian, and a relative named Tatiana Marcié Alba, with no injuries or fatalities reported.

Just a few hours after the arrest, Marcié was handed over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which transported him on an American plane to the United States to face charges of laundering millions of dollars from cocaine trafficking through American banks, in addition to international drug trafficking charges.

A Major Blow

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz officially announced the operation, describing it as a "major blow to drug trafficking on the continent," while Interior Minister Marco Antonio Ovideo confirmed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not participate directly in the arrest but handled the rapid transport.

Sebastián Marcié is considered one of the most dangerous drug lords in the "Cone South" region of South America, and the United States has placed a reward of up to two million dollars for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Sebastián began his criminal career in Uruguay, where he served a prison sentence for marijuana trafficking from 2013 to 2018. After his release, he expanded his activities to include smuggling tons of cocaine from producer countries Bolivia, Paraguay, and Colombia to Europe, and his name was linked to a high-profile murder in 2022: the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci during his honeymoon on a Colombian beach.

In 2023, he survived a major Bolivian raid thanks to alleged insider information and continued to move between Paraguay, Dubai, and Europe using a vast network of shell companies and bank accounts for money laundering. The "A Ultranza PY" operation in Paraguay had previously dismantled a significant part of his network, including the arrest of key partners and a former senator.