Vitamin D is considered one of the essential elements that the body needs to maintain bone and muscle health and support the immune system. However, many people may not realize their daily requirements for it or the correct ways to obtain it through natural and dietary sources.

This vitamin is often referred to as the "sunshine vitamin" because the body produces it naturally when the skin is exposed to direct sunlight, as ultraviolet rays stimulate the skin to produce it before it is later converted in the body to the active form used in various vital processes.

In addition to sunlight, vitamin D can be obtained from various dietary sources, the most notable of which are fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel, as well as egg yolks and some fortified dairy products. Some foods like mushrooms and liver contain smaller amounts of it, making dietary diversity an important factor in meeting the body's daily needs.

Health experts confirm that a deficiency in this vitamin can lead to a range of health issues, the most prominent of which are weakened or brittle bones, in addition to feelings of fatigue and muscle weakness in some cases. Studies also indicate that vitamin D plays an important role in supporting the immune system and contributing to maintaining the body's healthy balance.