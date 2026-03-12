يُعد فيتامين «د» أحد العناصر الأساسية التي يحتاجها الجسم للحفاظ على صحة العظام والعضلات ودعم الجهاز المناعي، إلا أن كثيراً من الأشخاص قد لا يدركون مقدار احتياجاتهم اليومية منه أو الطرق الصحيحة للحصول عليه عبر المصادر الطبيعية والغذائية.

ويُعرف هذا الفيتامين غالباً باسم «فيتامين الشمس»، لأن الجسم ينتجه بصورة طبيعية عندما يتعرض الجلد لأشعة الشمس المباشرة، حيث تقوم الأشعة فوق البنفسجية بتحفيز الجلد لإنتاجه قبل أن يتحول لاحقاً داخل الجسم إلى الشكل النشط الذي يستخدمه في العمليات الحيوية المختلفة.

إلى جانب أشعة الشمس، يمكن الحصول على فيتامين «د» من مصادر غذائية مختلفة، أبرزها الأسماك الدهنية مثل السلمون والتونة والماكريل، إضافة إلى صفار البيض وبعض منتجات الألبان المدعمة بالفيتامين. كما تحتوي بعض الأطعمة مثل الفطر والكبد على كميات أقل منه، ما يجعل التنوع الغذائي عاملاً مهماً في توفير احتياجات الجسم اليومية.

ويؤكد خبراء الصحة، أن نقص هذا الفيتامين قد يؤدي إلى مجموعة من المشكلات الصحية، من أبرزها ضعف العظام أو هشاشتها، إضافة إلى الشعور بالتعب وضعف العضلات في بعض الحالات. كما تشير الدراسات إلى أن فيتامين «د» يلعب دوراً مهماً في دعم الجهاز المناعي والمساهمة في الحفاظ على التوازن الصحي للجسم.