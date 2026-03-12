في خطوة تعكس تسارع سباق الذكاء الاصطناعي داخل المؤسسات العسكرية الأمريكية، بدأت شركة Google توسيع حضورها التقني داخل وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية عبر إطلاق أدوات ذكاء اصطناعي توليدي موجهة لملايين الموظفين العسكريين والمدنيين.

يأتي التحرك الجديد في توقيت حساس، بعد اشتعال مواجهة قانونية بين شركة Anthropic وإدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عقب إدراج الشركة ضمن قائمة مخاطر سلاسل التوريد، وهي خطوة نادرة استُخدمت سابقا ضد شركات أجنبية مثل Huawei وKaspersky.

وأعلنت قوقل إطلاق ميزة جديدة تسمح لأكثر من 3 ملايين موظف في وزارة الدفاع ببناء «وكلاء ذكاء اصطناعي» مخصصين للمهام غير السرية عبر بوابة البنتاغون الرقمية GenAI.mil.

تعتمد المنصة على أداة تطوير تحمل اسم Agent Designer، وهي أداة تسمح بإنشاء مساعدين رقميين دون الحاجة إلى خبرة برمجية متقدمة، ما يفتح الباب أمام الموظفين لتصميم تطبيقات ذكية تساعدهم في أداء أعمالهم اليومية.

وتتنوع مهام هؤلاء الوكلاء بين إعداد محاضر الاجتماعات، وتنظيم خطط العمل، وتحويل المشاريع الكبرى إلى مهام تنفيذية واضحة يمكن إدارتها بسهولة داخل الإدارات المختلفة.

رغم أن النظام يعمل حاليا داخل الشبكات غير السرية لوزارة الدفاع، تشير تقارير تقنية إلى أن مفاوضات تجري بالفعل لنقل هذه الأدوات إلى البيئات السرية وشديدة الحساسية داخل البنتاغون.

وفي هذا السياق أكد رئيس التكنولوجيا في وزارة الدفاع إميل مايكل أن غوغل أثبتت قدرتها على العمل كشريك استراتيجي عبر مختلف الشبكات العسكرية، مشيرا إلى أن الوزارة تركز حاليا على تسريع تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في عملياتها اليومية.

التوتر مع شركة أنثروبيك بدأ بعد رفضها السماح باستخدام تقنياتها في تطبيقات عسكرية حساسة مثل الأسلحة ذاتية التشغيل أو أنظمة المراقبة المحلية، بما في ذلك برنامج الدردشة الذكي Claude.

هذا الرفض دفع وزارة الدفاع إلى إنهاء تعاونها مع الشركة، وهو ما فتح المجال أمام شركات أخرى للدخول بقوة إلى الشبكات المقيدة، من بينها OpenAI وxAI التابعة لرجل الأعمال Elon Musk.

لكن التوسع العسكري في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي أثار انقساما داخل شركات التكنولوجيا نفسها. فقد وقع رئيس قسم الذكاء الاصطناعي في قوقل جيف دين مع عشرات الموظفين مذكرة قانونية تدعم أنثروبيك في معركتها القضائية ضد البنتاغون.

وتتركز المخاوف داخل الشركة حول احتمال استخدام تقنياتهم في أنظمة المراقبة أو الأسلحة المستقلة، وهي قضية أعادت إلى الأذهان أزمة مشروع Maven عام 2018، عندما واجهت غوغل موجة استقالات بعد استخدام تقنياتها لتحليل صور الطائرات المسيرة لصالح الجيش الأمريكي.

وبين سباق الشركات على العقود العسكرية والقلق الأخلاقي داخل وادي السيليكون، يبدو أن الذكاء الاصطناعي بات ساحة مواجهة جديدة بين السياسة والتكنولوجيا والأمن القومي.