«عكاظ» (عمان)

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الأردنية، الليلة الماضية، عن رصدها سقوط جسم مجهول في منطقة خالية في محافظة إربد شمالي البلاد. وذكرت مديرية الأمن العام، أن غرفة العمليات في مديرية شرطة إربد تلقت معلومات عن سقوط جسم مجهول في منطقة خالية في إحدى مناطق المحافظة، لافتة إلى أنه تبين أنه بقايا جسم متفجر، ولم ينتج عن سقوطه أية إصابات بشرية أو مادية.وأضافت أنه جرى استدعاء الأجهزة المعنية التي باشرت التعامل مع هذا الجسم، دون الإشارة إلى نوعيته أو طبيعته.