أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الأردنية، الليلة الماضية، عن رصدها سقوط جسم مجهول في منطقة خالية في محافظة إربد شمالي البلاد.
وذكرت مديرية الأمن العام، أن غرفة العمليات في مديرية شرطة إربد تلقت معلومات عن سقوط جسم مجهول في منطقة خالية في إحدى مناطق المحافظة، لافتة إلى أنه تبين أنه بقايا جسم متفجر، ولم ينتج عن سقوطه أية إصابات بشرية أو مادية.وأضافت أنه جرى استدعاء الأجهزة المعنية التي باشرت التعامل مع هذا الجسم، دون الإشارة إلى نوعيته أو طبيعته.
The Jordanian Ministry of Interior announced last night that it had detected the fall of an unknown object in an empty area in Irbid Governorate in the north of the country.
The Public Security Directorate stated that the operations room in the Irbid Police Directorate received information about the fall of an unknown object in an empty area in one of the governorate's regions, noting that it turned out to be remnants of an explosive device, and that no human or material injuries resulted from its fall. It added that the relevant authorities were summoned to begin dealing with this object, without specifying its type or nature.