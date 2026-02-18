إعدام 3 أدينوا باغتصاب سائحتين وقتل رجل قرب موقع تابع لليونسكو بالهند

An Indian court has sentenced three men to death after they were convicted of raping two women and killing a man during an attack targeting a group of tourists near the city of Hampi in southern India.

The First Additional District Court in Gangavati issued the ruling on February 6, before Judge Sadananda Nagappa Naik officially announced the sentence on February 16, after completing the necessary legal procedures.



Details of the Crime

The crime occurred in March 2025 near Sanapur Lake, about 2.5 miles from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi. A group of tourists, including visitors from the United States and the Indian states of Odisha and Maharashtra, along with a 27-year-old Israeli woman and a 29-year-old guesthouse owner, were enjoying stargazing with a local guide along the banks of the Tungabhadra River.

According to the case facts, the three accused attacked the group, forcing the men into the water, which led to one of them drowning later. The two women were subjected to gang sexual assault before the perpetrators stole the victims' belongings.



One of the Rarest Crimes

The Indian public prosecution considered the case to fall under the classification of "one of the rarest crimes," due to its combination of murder, rape, and violent theft in a single incident.

Before pronouncing the sentence, the court requested detailed reports on the psychological state of the convicted individuals, their behavior in prison, and their social backgrounds.

The convicts faced multiple charges under the new Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempted murder, gang rape, causing grievous harm, and theft. The penalty for murder in India can be death, while the punishment for gang rape can reach up to 20 years in prison, in addition to other penalties that may amount to 10 years for the remaining crimes.

Implications for Tourism and Security Enhancements

The incident caused widespread shock and led to a noticeable decline in the number of foreign tourists to Hampi, prompting the Karnataka state government to tighten security measures in the area. Local police announced an increase in patrols and enhanced monitoring at tourist sites, assuring that Hampi remains a safe destination for both local and international visitors.

Hampi is considered one of the prominent tourist destinations in India, due to its rich historical and architectural heritage, which has made this crime garner significant attention both within the country and abroad.