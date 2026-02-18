أصدرت محكمة هندية حكماً بالإعدام بحق ثلاثة رجال بعد إدانتهم باغتصاب امرأتين وقتل رجل خلال هجوم استهدف مجموعة من السياح قرب مدينة هامبي في جنوب الهند.

وقضت محكمة الدائرة الأولى الإضافية في جانجافاتي بالحكم في السادس من فبراير، قبل أن يعلن القاضي ساداناندا ناجابا نايك العقوبة رسمياً في 16 فبراير، بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
إعدام 3 أدينوا باغتصاب سائحتين وقتل رجل قرب موقع تابع لليونسكو بالهند

تفاصيل الجريمة

وقعت الجريمة في مارس 2025 بالقرب من بحيرة سانابور، على بعد نحو 2.5 ميل من موقع هامبي المدرج على قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو، وكانت مجموعة من السياح، تضم زواراً من الولايات المتحدة وولايتي أوديشا وماهاراشترا، إضافة إلى امرأة إسرائيلية تبلغ 27 عاماً ومالك دار ضيافة يبلغ 29 عاماً، يستمتعون بمشاهدة النجوم برفقة مرشد محلي على ضفاف قناة تونغابهادرا.

ووفقاً لوقائع القضية، هاجم المتهمون الثلاثة المجموعة، وأجبروا الرجال على النزول إلى المياه، ما أدى إلى غرق أحدهم لاحقاً، كما تعرضت السيدتان لاعتداء جنسي جماعي، قبل أن يعمد الجناة إلى سرقة مقتنيات الضحايا.
من أندر الجرائم

واعتبرت النيابة العامة الهندية أن القضية تندرج ضمن تصنيف «الأندر بين الجرائم النادرة»، نظراً لاقترانها بالقتل والاغتصاب والسرقة بالعنف في واقعة واحدة.

وقبل النطق بالحكم، طلبت المحكمة تقارير مفصلة حول الحالة النفسية للمدانين وسلوكهم داخل السجن وخلفياتهم الاجتماعية.

ووجهت للمدانين تهما متعددة بموجب قانون العقوبات الهندي الجديد، شملت القتل، ومحاولة القتل، والاغتصاب الجماعي، والتسبب في أذى جسيم، والسرقة، وتصل عقوبة القتل في الهند إلى الإعدام، بينما قد تصل عقوبة الاغتصاب الجماعي إلى السجن لمدة 20 عاماً، إضافة إلى عقوبات أخرى قد تبلغ 10 أعوام لبقية الجرائم.

تداعيات على السياحة وتعزيزات أمنية

وأثارت الحادثة صدمة واسعة وأدت إلى تراجع ملحوظ في أعداد السياح الأجانب إلى هامبي، ما دفع حكومة ولاية كارناتاكا إلى تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية في المنطقة، وأعلنت الشرطة المحلية تكثيف الدوريات وتعزيز الرقابة في المواقع السياحية، مؤكدة أن هامبي لا تزال وجهة آمنة للزوار المحليين والدوليين.

وتعد هامبي واحدة من أبرز المقاصد السياحية في الهند، لما تتمتع به من إرث تاريخي ومعماري عريق، الأمر الذي جعل هذه الجريمة تحظى باهتمام واسع داخل البلاد وخارجها.