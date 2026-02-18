انهيار جليدي ضخم يبتلع عشرات المتزلجين في منتجع إيطالي

شهد منتجع كورمايور الإيطالي لحظات درامية بعد أن اجتاح انهيار جليدي هائل أحد المنحدرات الجبلية، متسببًا في حالة من الذعر بين عشرات المتزلجين الذين كانوا في الأسفل.
وأظهرت لقطات مصورة، تم تداولها على نطاق واسع عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، كتلة ضخمة من الثلوج والجليد وهي تنحدر بسرعة هائلة من سفح جبلي شديد الانحدار قرب المنتجع الشهير شمال غربي إيطاليا.
انهيار جليدي هائل
وبحسب تقارير، بدا عدد كبير من المتزلجين متجمعين قرب مصعد «زيروتا» في منطقة فال فيني، يراقبون المشهد بقلق، قبل أن تتسارع كتلة الثلوج وتقتلع في طريقها صفًا من أشجار الصنوبر الشاهقة.
وحاول عشرات المتزلجين الفرار في اللحظات الأخيرة، لكن سحابة كثيفة من الثلوج غمرت المكان، ولم ترد حتى الآن معلومات مؤكدة بشأن وقوع إصابات.
حادثة جديدة بعد مأساة سابقة بأيام
يأتي هذا الانهيار بعد أيام قليلة فقط من حادثة مأساوية في المنتجع ذاته، حيث لقي متزلجان مصرعهما يوم الأحد في مسار «كولوار فيس» الشهير بالتزلج الحر، بحسب ما أفاد به جهاز الإنقاذ الجبلي الإيطالي.
وفي حادثة منفصلة هذا الشتاء، أعلنت السلطات عن وفاة مواطن بريطاني كان يقيم في سويسرا إثر انهيار جليدي، كما شهد منتجع فال ديزير في جبال الألب الفرنسية كارثة مماثلة عندما جرف انهيار جليدي ستة متزلجين خارج المسارات المحددة، ما أدى إلى مقتل فرنسي وبريطانيين اثنين.
وتم التعرف على الضحيتين البريطانيين وهما ستيوارت ليزلي (46 عامًا) وشون أوفري (51 عامًا)، وأكد مسؤولو المنتجع أن فرق الطوارئ تدخلت سريعًا، إلا أن شدة الانهيار حالت دون إنقاذهم، رغم أنهم كانوا مزودين بأجهزة إرسال لتحديد المواقع في حالات الانهيارات الجليدية.
إنذارات حمراء وتحقيقات رسمية
ووضعت السلطات في منطقة سافوا الفرنسية المنطقة تحت إنذار أحمر نادر للانهيارات الجليدية، وهو مستوى تحذير لم يُعلن سوى مرتين خلال 25 عامًا، ورغم رفع التحذير لاحقًا، ظل مستوى الخطر عند أربع درجات من خمس، وهو تصنيف «مرتفع»، مع تحذيرات من سهولة تحفيز الانهيارات بواسطة المتزلجين أو المتنزهين.
كما أطلقت الشرطة الجبلية الفرنسية تحقيقًا في شبهات القتل غير العمد، وفق الإجراءات المعتادة في الحوادث الجبلية القاتلة، تحت إشراف الادعاء العام في ألبيرفيل.
وأكد مدير المسارات في فال ديزير أن الانهيار امتد لمسافة 400 متر قبل أن ينتهي في مجرى مائي، مشيرًا إلى أن السبب لا يزال غير معروف، بينما رجحت وسائل إعلام فرنسية أن يكون متزلج منفرد أعلى المنحدر قد تسبب في تحريكه.
ظروف مناخية خطرة وإغلاقات واسعة
وتسببت العاصفة «نيلز» في تساقط ما يصل إلى متر كامل من الثلوج الحديثة، ما أدى إلى تشكل غطاء ثلجي غير مستقر للغاية، وفقًا لهيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، وأجبرت الظروف الخطرة عددًا من المنتجعات، بينها لا بلاني وليه آرك، على الإغلاق المؤقت.
نصائح الخبراء والسلطات
ويؤكد خبراء السلامة أن غالبية حوادث الرياضات الشتوية القاتلة في فرنسا وسويسرا والنمسا وإيطاليا تقع خارج المسارات المؤمنة، حيث تمثل الانهيارات الجليدية نحو نصف تلك الوفيات، وتسجل فرنسا في المتوسط نحو 25 حالة وفاة كل شتاء بسبب الانهيارات، فيما شهد الموسم الحالي وحده ما لا يقل عن 25 ضحية.
وتنصح السلطات بعدم التزلج خارج المسارات المحددة عندما يتجاوز مستوى خطر الانهيارات الدرجة الثالثة، كما تشدد على ضرورة استخدام أجهزة الإرسال الخاصة بالانهيارات الجليدية ومرافقة مرشدين معتمدين، خاصة في ظل التقلبات المناخية الحادة التي تشهدها جبال الألب هذا الشتاء.
The Italian resort of Courmayeur witnessed dramatic moments after a massive avalanche swept down one of the mountain slopes, causing panic among dozens of skiers below.
Footage widely circulated on social media showed a huge mass of snow and ice rapidly descending from a steep mountainside near the famous resort in northwestern Italy.
Massive Avalanche
According to reports, a large number of skiers appeared to be gathered near the "Zerotta" lift in the Val Veni area, watching the scene with concern, before the snow mass accelerated and uprooted a row of tall pine trees in its path.
Dozens of skiers attempted to flee in the last moments, but a thick cloud of snow engulfed the area, and no confirmed information regarding injuries has been reported so far.
A New Incident Days After a Previous Tragedy
This avalanche comes just a few days after a tragic incident at the same resort, where two skiers lost their lives on Sunday on the famous "Col de la Vis" free skiing run, according to the Italian mountain rescue service.
In a separate incident this winter, authorities reported the death of a British citizen residing in Switzerland due to an avalanche, and the Val d'Isère resort in the French Alps experienced a similar disaster when an avalanche swept six skiers off marked trails, resulting in the deaths of one French and two British skiers.
The two British victims were identified as Stuart Leslie (46) and Sean Overy (51), and resort officials confirmed that emergency teams responded quickly, but the severity of the avalanche prevented their rescue, even though they were equipped with avalanche transceivers.
Red Alerts and Official Investigations
Authorities in the French Savoie region placed the area under a rare red alert for avalanches, a warning level that has only been issued twice in 25 years. Although the alert was later lifted, the danger level remained at four out of five, classified as "high," with warnings about the ease of triggering avalanches by skiers or hikers.
The French mountain police also launched an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter, following standard procedures in fatal mountain incidents, under the supervision of the public prosecutor in Albertville.
The director of the trails in Val d'Isère confirmed that the avalanche extended 400 meters before ending in a watercourse, noting that the cause is still unknown, while French media suggested that a lone skier higher up the slope may have triggered it.
Dangerous Weather Conditions and Widespread Closures
The "Nils" storm caused up to a full meter of fresh snow, leading to the formation of an extremely unstable snowpack, according to the French meteorological agency, and hazardous conditions forced several resorts, including La Plagne and Les Arcs, to temporarily close.
Expert and Authorities' Advice
Safety experts emphasize that the majority of fatal winter sports incidents in France, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy occur outside secured trails, with avalanches accounting for about half of those deaths. France averages around 25 fatalities each winter due to avalanches, while this current season alone has seen at least 25 victims.
Authorities advise against skiing outside marked trails when the avalanche danger level exceeds three, and stress the necessity of using avalanche transceivers and accompanying certified guides, especially amid the severe weather fluctuations affecting the Alps this winter.