انهيار جليدي ضخم يبتلع عشرات المتزلجين في منتجع إيطالي

The Italian resort of Courmayeur witnessed dramatic moments after a massive avalanche swept down one of the mountain slopes, causing panic among dozens of skiers below.

Footage widely circulated on social media showed a huge mass of snow and ice rapidly descending from a steep mountainside near the famous resort in northwestern Italy.



Massive Avalanche

According to reports, a large number of skiers appeared to be gathered near the "Zerotta" lift in the Val Veni area, watching the scene with concern, before the snow mass accelerated and uprooted a row of tall pine trees in its path.

Dozens of skiers attempted to flee in the last moments, but a thick cloud of snow engulfed the area, and no confirmed information regarding injuries has been reported so far.

A New Incident Days After a Previous Tragedy

This avalanche comes just a few days after a tragic incident at the same resort, where two skiers lost their lives on Sunday on the famous "Col de la Vis" free skiing run, according to the Italian mountain rescue service.

In a separate incident this winter, authorities reported the death of a British citizen residing in Switzerland due to an avalanche, and the Val d'Isère resort in the French Alps experienced a similar disaster when an avalanche swept six skiers off marked trails, resulting in the deaths of one French and two British skiers.

The two British victims were identified as Stuart Leslie (46) and Sean Overy (51), and resort officials confirmed that emergency teams responded quickly, but the severity of the avalanche prevented their rescue, even though they were equipped with avalanche transceivers.



Red Alerts and Official Investigations

Authorities in the French Savoie region placed the area under a rare red alert for avalanches, a warning level that has only been issued twice in 25 years. Although the alert was later lifted, the danger level remained at four out of five, classified as "high," with warnings about the ease of triggering avalanches by skiers or hikers.

The French mountain police also launched an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter, following standard procedures in fatal mountain incidents, under the supervision of the public prosecutor in Albertville.

The director of the trails in Val d'Isère confirmed that the avalanche extended 400 meters before ending in a watercourse, noting that the cause is still unknown, while French media suggested that a lone skier higher up the slope may have triggered it.

Dangerous Weather Conditions and Widespread Closures

The "Nils" storm caused up to a full meter of fresh snow, leading to the formation of an extremely unstable snowpack, according to the French meteorological agency, and hazardous conditions forced several resorts, including La Plagne and Les Arcs, to temporarily close.

Expert and Authorities' Advice

Safety experts emphasize that the majority of fatal winter sports incidents in France, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy occur outside secured trails, with avalanches accounting for about half of those deaths. France averages around 25 fatalities each winter due to avalanches, while this current season alone has seen at least 25 victims.

Authorities advise against skiing outside marked trails when the avalanche danger level exceeds three, and stress the necessity of using avalanche transceivers and accompanying certified guides, especially amid the severe weather fluctuations affecting the Alps this winter.