شهد منتجع كورمايور الإيطالي لحظات درامية بعد أن اجتاح انهيار جليدي هائل أحد المنحدرات الجبلية، متسببًا في حالة من الذعر بين عشرات المتزلجين الذين كانوا في الأسفل.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة، تم تداولها على نطاق واسع عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، كتلة ضخمة من الثلوج والجليد وهي تنحدر بسرعة هائلة من سفح جبلي شديد الانحدار قرب المنتجع الشهير شمال غربي إيطاليا.
انهيار جليدي ضخم يبتلع عشرات المتزلجين في منتجع إيطالي

انهيار جليدي هائل

وبحسب تقارير، بدا عدد كبير من المتزلجين متجمعين قرب مصعد «زيروتا» في منطقة فال فيني، يراقبون المشهد بقلق، قبل أن تتسارع كتلة الثلوج وتقتلع في طريقها صفًا من أشجار الصنوبر الشاهقة.

وحاول عشرات المتزلجين الفرار في اللحظات الأخيرة، لكن سحابة كثيفة من الثلوج غمرت المكان، ولم ترد حتى الآن معلومات مؤكدة بشأن وقوع إصابات.

حادثة جديدة بعد مأساة سابقة بأيام

يأتي هذا الانهيار بعد أيام قليلة فقط من حادثة مأساوية في المنتجع ذاته، حيث لقي متزلجان مصرعهما يوم الأحد في مسار «كولوار فيس» الشهير بالتزلج الحر، بحسب ما أفاد به جهاز الإنقاذ الجبلي الإيطالي.

وفي حادثة منفصلة هذا الشتاء، أعلنت السلطات عن وفاة مواطن بريطاني كان يقيم في سويسرا إثر انهيار جليدي، كما شهد منتجع فال ديزير في جبال الألب الفرنسية كارثة مماثلة عندما جرف انهيار جليدي ستة متزلجين خارج المسارات المحددة، ما أدى إلى مقتل فرنسي وبريطانيين اثنين.

وتم التعرف على الضحيتين البريطانيين وهما ستيوارت ليزلي (46 عامًا) وشون أوفري (51 عامًا)، وأكد مسؤولو المنتجع أن فرق الطوارئ تدخلت سريعًا، إلا أن شدة الانهيار حالت دون إنقاذهم، رغم أنهم كانوا مزودين بأجهزة إرسال لتحديد المواقع في حالات الانهيارات الجليدية.
إنذارات حمراء وتحقيقات رسمية

ووضعت السلطات في منطقة سافوا الفرنسية المنطقة تحت إنذار أحمر نادر للانهيارات الجليدية، وهو مستوى تحذير لم يُعلن سوى مرتين خلال 25 عامًا، ورغم رفع التحذير لاحقًا، ظل مستوى الخطر عند أربع درجات من خمس، وهو تصنيف «مرتفع»، مع تحذيرات من سهولة تحفيز الانهيارات بواسطة المتزلجين أو المتنزهين.

كما أطلقت الشرطة الجبلية الفرنسية تحقيقًا في شبهات القتل غير العمد، وفق الإجراءات المعتادة في الحوادث الجبلية القاتلة، تحت إشراف الادعاء العام في ألبيرفيل.

وأكد مدير المسارات في فال ديزير أن الانهيار امتد لمسافة 400 متر قبل أن ينتهي في مجرى مائي، مشيرًا إلى أن السبب لا يزال غير معروف، بينما رجحت وسائل إعلام فرنسية أن يكون متزلج منفرد أعلى المنحدر قد تسبب في تحريكه.

ظروف مناخية خطرة وإغلاقات واسعة

وتسببت العاصفة «نيلز» في تساقط ما يصل إلى متر كامل من الثلوج الحديثة، ما أدى إلى تشكل غطاء ثلجي غير مستقر للغاية، وفقًا لهيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، وأجبرت الظروف الخطرة عددًا من المنتجعات، بينها لا بلاني وليه آرك، على الإغلاق المؤقت.

نصائح الخبراء والسلطات

ويؤكد خبراء السلامة أن غالبية حوادث الرياضات الشتوية القاتلة في فرنسا وسويسرا والنمسا وإيطاليا تقع خارج المسارات المؤمنة، حيث تمثل الانهيارات الجليدية نحو نصف تلك الوفيات، وتسجل فرنسا في المتوسط نحو 25 حالة وفاة كل شتاء بسبب الانهيارات، فيما شهد الموسم الحالي وحده ما لا يقل عن 25 ضحية.

وتنصح السلطات بعدم التزلج خارج المسارات المحددة عندما يتجاوز مستوى خطر الانهيارات الدرجة الثالثة، كما تشدد على ضرورة استخدام أجهزة الإرسال الخاصة بالانهيارات الجليدية ومرافقة مرشدين معتمدين، خاصة في ظل التقلبات المناخية الحادة التي تشهدها جبال الألب هذا الشتاء.