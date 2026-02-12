توفي رضيع ثالث في فرنسا، في حادثة صادمة أعادت تسليط الضوء على أزمة حليب الأطفال الملوث التي تضرب البلاد منذ أسابيع، فيما باشرت السلطات تحقيقات موسعة لتحديد أسباب الوفاة ومسؤولية الشركات المنتجة.
وأكدت وزارة الصحة الفرنسية أن الرضيع تناول حليباً تم سحبه من الأسواق، لكنها أوضحت أنه لم يُثبت حتى الآن وجود رابط مباشر بين المنتج والوفاة. وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد وفاة رضيعين آخرين في مناطق بوردو وأنجيه، ما يثير قلق الأهل والمستهلكين على حد سواء.
وتشمل التحقيقات شركات عالمية كبرى مثل نستله ودانون وغروب لاكتاليس، التي سحبت منتجاتها المشتبه فيها، بينما قامت دول أوروبية أخرى بإجراءات سحب إضافية، بعد توصيات هيئة سلامة الغذاء الأوروبية بخفض الحد المسموح به للسموم في حليب الرضع.
وتأتي هذه الأزمة وسط مخاوف متزايدة بين الآباء، مع دعوات لتشديد الرقابة على منتجات الأطفال، وضمان وصولها إلى الأسواق بشكل آمن قبل أن تصل إلى أيدي المستهلكين.
A third infant has died in France, in a shocking incident that has brought renewed attention to the crisis of contaminated baby formula that has been affecting the country for weeks, while authorities have begun extensive investigations to determine the causes of death and the responsibility of the producing companies.
The French Ministry of Health confirmed that the infant consumed formula that had been withdrawn from the market, but clarified that no direct link between the product and the death has been established so far. This incident follows the deaths of two other infants in the Bordeaux and Angers areas, raising concerns among parents and consumers alike.
The investigations involve major global companies such as Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis Group, which have withdrawn their suspected products, while other European countries have taken additional withdrawal measures following recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority to reduce the permissible limit of toxins in infant formula.
This crisis comes amid growing fears among parents, with calls for stricter oversight of children's products and ensuring their safe delivery to markets before reaching consumers' hands.