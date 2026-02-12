توفي رضيع ثالث في فرنسا، في حادثة صادمة أعادت تسليط الضوء على أزمة حليب الأطفال الملوث التي تضرب البلاد منذ أسابيع، فيما باشرت السلطات تحقيقات موسعة لتحديد أسباب الوفاة ومسؤولية الشركات المنتجة.

وأكدت وزارة الصحة الفرنسية أن الرضيع تناول حليباً تم سحبه من الأسواق، لكنها أوضحت أنه لم يُثبت حتى الآن وجود رابط مباشر بين المنتج والوفاة. وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد وفاة رضيعين آخرين في مناطق بوردو وأنجيه، ما يثير قلق الأهل والمستهلكين على حد سواء.

وتشمل التحقيقات شركات عالمية كبرى مثل نستله ودانون وغروب لاكتاليس، التي سحبت منتجاتها المشتبه فيها، بينما قامت دول أوروبية أخرى بإجراءات سحب إضافية، بعد توصيات هيئة سلامة الغذاء الأوروبية بخفض الحد المسموح به للسموم في حليب الرضع.

وتأتي هذه الأزمة وسط مخاوف متزايدة بين الآباء، مع دعوات لتشديد الرقابة على منتجات الأطفال، وضمان وصولها إلى الأسواق بشكل آمن قبل أن تصل إلى أيدي المستهلكين.