A third infant has died in France, in a shocking incident that has brought renewed attention to the crisis of contaminated baby formula that has been affecting the country for weeks, while authorities have begun extensive investigations to determine the causes of death and the responsibility of the producing companies.

The French Ministry of Health confirmed that the infant consumed formula that had been withdrawn from the market, but clarified that no direct link between the product and the death has been established so far. This incident follows the deaths of two other infants in the Bordeaux and Angers areas, raising concerns among parents and consumers alike.

The investigations involve major global companies such as Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis Group, which have withdrawn their suspected products, while other European countries have taken additional withdrawal measures following recommendations from the European Food Safety Authority to reduce the permissible limit of toxins in infant formula.

This crisis comes amid growing fears among parents, with calls for stricter oversight of children's products and ensuring their safe delivery to markets before reaching consumers' hands.