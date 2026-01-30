The increasing debate surrounding the speeches of U.S. President Donald Trump has raised medical and media questions, after several psychologists suggested that the 79-year-old president may be showing potential signs of what is known as "logorrhea," a speech disorder that is sometimes associated with psychological issues or cognitive decline.

According to media reports, these speculations followed a series of recent public appearances, during which Trump - according to his critics - appeared to lack a coherent thought process, veering into unrelated digressions, while mixing up some key details, raising questions about the sharpness of his focus and mental capacity.

What is "logorrhea"?

Logorrhea is a speech disorder characterized by excessive and continuous flow of speech, where the problem lies not only in the abundance of talking but also in the loss of logical coherence of ideas. The affected individual may start a sentence without completing its meaning, return to the same point repeatedly, or suddenly shift to distant and unexpected topics.

Speech therapy specialists told the Daily Mail that those affected may dominate the conversation without noticing others' cues, talk over others, find it difficult to stop speaking, or provide lengthy answers that do not reach a clear conclusion.

Is logorrhea associated with dementia?

Experts clarify that logorrhea is not a disease in itself, but a symptom that may appear in the context of multiple conditions, including:

* Dementia and cognitive decline disorders.

* Manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder.

* Some psychological disorders such as schizophrenia.

Some commentators believe that what they describe as "memory slips," language disorders, impaired judgment, and even increasing episodes of irritability may intersect with early indicators of dementia, opinions that have not been confirmed by any official medical diagnosis.

Trump's supporters: No diagnosis without examination

In contrast, the president's supporters assert that Trump "is behaving as usual," emphasizing that no medical diagnosis has been issued by a doctor who has actually examined him.

Trump repeatedly asserts that he enjoys "excellent health," attributing this to "good genes," and has previously bragged about passing cognitive tests, although his critics point out that these tests include basic tasks such as drawing a clock, naming animals, and recalling simple words.

Doctors warn that merely lengthy speeches are not sufficient to diagnose dementia, but they indicate that clear changes in behavior, increasing distractibility, and language disturbances may be indicators that warrant medical evaluation.

How is it diagnosed?

Diagnosis of logorrhea is typically conducted by a speech and language specialist and mental health or neurology doctors.

The evaluation may include cognitive tests and brain imaging scans, depending on the symptoms and medical history.

Treatment

Treatment focuses on addressing the underlying cause and may include: speech therapy sessions, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and medications if symptoms are associated with psychological disorders.

Doctors confirm that there is no cure for dementia, as language and cognitive problems worsen with the progression of the disease.

Amid the escalating political debate, doctors emphasize that the diagnosis of dementia or any cognitive disorder is not made through video clips or political analyses, but only through a comprehensive medical evaluation.