أثار تزايد الجدل حول خطابات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تساؤلات طبية وإعلامية، بعد أن رجّح عدد من علماء النفس أن يكون الرئيس، البالغ من العمر 79 عاماً، يُظهر علامات محتملة لما يُعرف بـ«الثرثرة المفرطة» (Logorrhoea)، وهو اضطراب في الكلام يرتبط أحياناً بمشكلات نفسية أو تدهور معرفي.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، جاءت هذه التكهنات عقب سلسلة من الظهورات العلنية الأخيرة، بدا خلالها ترمب -بحسب منتقديه- فاقداً لتسلسل أفكاره، متجهاً إلى استطرادات غير مترابطة، مع خلط في بعض التفاصيل الأساسية، ما أعاد طرح تساؤلات حول حدّة تركيزه وقدرته الذهنية.

ما هي «الثرثرة المفرطة»؟

الثرثرة المفرطة هي اضطراب كلامي يتميّز بتدفّق مفرط ومتواصل للكلام، لا تكمُن مشكلته في كثرة الحديث فقط، بل في فقدان الترابط المنطقي للأفكار، فالمصاب قد يبدأ جملة دون أن يُكمل معناها، أو يعود إلى النقطة نفسها مراراً، أو ينتقل فجأة إلى موضوعات بعيدة وغير متوقعة.

ويشير اختصاصيو علاج النطق لصحيفة ديلي ميل إلى أن المصابين قد يسيطرون على الحوار دون ملاحظة إشارات الآخرين، أو يتحدثون فوق الآخرين، أو يجدون صعوبة في التوقف عن الكلام، أو يقدّمون إجابات طويلة لا تصل إلى خلاصة واضحة.

هل ترتبط الثرثرة المفرطة بالخرف؟

يوضح الخبراء أن الثرثرة المفرطة ليست مرضاً بحد ذاتها، بل عرض قد يظهر في سياق حالات متعددة، من بينها:

* الخرف واضطرابات التدهور المعرفي.

* نوبات الهوس المرتبطة بالاضطراب ثنائي القطب.

* بعض الاضطرابات النفسية مثل الفصام.

ويرى بعض المعلقين أن ما يصفونه بـ«زلات الذاكرة»، واضطراب اللغة، وضعف الحكم على الأمور، وحتى نوبات العصبية المتزايدة قد تتقاطع مع مؤشرات مبكرة للخرف، وهي آراء لم يؤكدها أي تشخيص طبي رسمي.

أنصار ترمب: لا تشخيص دون فحص

في المقابل، يؤكد أنصار الرئيس أن ترمب «يتصرف كعادته»، ويشددون على أنه لم يصدر أي تشخيص طبي من طبيب فحصه فعلياً.

ويكرر ترمب تأكيده أنه يتمتع «بصحة ممتازة»، ويعزو ذلك إلى «جينات جيدة»، كما سبق أن تفاخر باجتيازه اختبارات معرفية رغم أن منتقديه يشيرون إلى أن هذه الاختبارات تتضمن مهمات أساسية مثل رسم ساعة، تسمية حيوانات، وتذكّر كلمات بسيطة.

ويحذّر الأطباء من أن الإطالة في الخطابات وحدها لا تكفي لتشخيص الخرف، لكنهم يشيرون إلى أن التغيّرات الواضحة في السلوك، وتزايد التشتت، واضطراب اللغة، قد تكون مؤشرات تستحق التقييم الطبي.

كيف يتم التشخيص؟

تشخيص الثرثرة المفرطة يتم عادة عبر اختصاصي علاج النطق واللغة وأطباء الصحة النفسية أو الأعصاب.

وقد يشمل التقييم اختبارات معرفية، وفحوصات تصوير للدماغ، وفقاً للأعراض والسجل الطبي.

العلاج

ويركّز العلاج على معالجة السبب الأساسي، وقد يشمل: جلسات علاج نطق، العلاج السلوكي المعرفي (CBT)، أدوية في حال ارتباط الأعراض باضطرابات نفسية.

ويؤكد الأطباء أنه لا يوجد علاج شافٍ للخرف، إذ تتفاقم المشكلات اللغوية والمعرفية مع تقدم المرض.

ووسط تصاعد الجدل السياسي، يشدد الأطباء على أن تشخيص الخرف أو أي اضطراب معرفي لا يتم عبر مقاطع فيديو أو تحليلات سياسية، بل من خلال تقييم طبي شامل فقط.