كشفت تقارير طبية حديثة، نقلاً عن Daily Mail البريطانية، أن تزايد حالات تساقط الشعر بين النساء لم يعد مسألة جمالية عابرة، بل مؤشر صحي يرتبط بعوامل جسدية ونفسية تستدعي التشخيص المبكر والمتابعة الطبية الدقيقة.

وأوضحت التقارير، أن الضغوط النفسية المزمنة واضطرابات النوم والإجهاد الجسدي من أبرز المحفزات، التي تُربك دورة نمو الشعر الطبيعية، وتدفع أعداداً كبيرة من البصيلات للدخول في مرحلة التساقط المتزامن، وهي الحالة المعروفة طبياً بـ«التساقط الكربي».

وبيّن مختصون في الأمراض الجلدية، أن هذا النوع من التساقط يظهر غالباً بعد فترات ضغط شديد، أو بعد الإصابة بأمراض فايروسية، أو عقب تغيّرات نفسية حادة، حيث تتأثر الإشارات العصبية والهرمونية المنظمة لنشاط بصيلات الشعر، ما يؤدي إلى ضعفها وتسارع فقدان الشعر بشكل ملحوظ.

كما أشارت البيانات الطبية إلى أن نقص عناصر غذائية أساسية، مثل الحديد وفيتامين (د) والزنك، يُعد عاملاً مباشراً في تراجع كثافة الشعر وبطء نموه، إذ يؤدي هذا النقص إلى إضعاف البصيلات وتقليل قدرتها على إنتاج شعر صحي وقوي، ما يجعل التحاليل المخبرية خطوة ضرورية قبل أي تدخل علاجي.

ولفت الأطباء إلى أن التغيرات الهرمونية، خصوصاً لدى النساء في مراحل ما قبل انقطاع الطمث وبعده، تلعب دوراً محورياً في ترقق الشعر نتيجة انخفاض مستويات الإستروجين، الأمر الذي يتطلب برامج علاجية متكاملة تجمع بين العلاج الطبي وتعديل نمط الحياة.