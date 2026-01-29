Recent medical reports, citing the British Daily Mail, have revealed that the increase in hair loss cases among women is no longer a mere aesthetic issue, but a health indicator linked to physical and psychological factors that require early diagnosis and precise medical follow-up.

The reports clarified that chronic psychological stress, sleep disorders, and physical strain are among the main triggers that disrupt the natural hair growth cycle, pushing a large number of follicles into the shedding phase, a condition medically known as "telogen effluvium."

Dermatology specialists indicated that this type of hair loss often appears after periods of severe stress, following viral infections, or after acute psychological changes, as the nerve and hormonal signals regulating hair follicle activity are affected, leading to their weakening and a noticeable acceleration in hair loss.

Medical data also pointed out that a deficiency in essential nutrients, such as iron, vitamin D, and zinc, is a direct factor in the reduction of hair density and slow growth, as this deficiency weakens the follicles and diminishes their ability to produce healthy and strong hair, making laboratory tests a necessary step before any therapeutic intervention.

Doctors noted that hormonal changes, especially in women during the pre-menopausal and post-menopausal stages, play a pivotal role in hair thinning due to decreased estrogen levels, which necessitates comprehensive treatment programs that combine medical treatment with lifestyle modifications.