كشفت تقارير طبية حديثة، نقلاً عن Daily Mail البريطانية، أن تزايد حالات تساقط الشعر بين النساء لم يعد مسألة جمالية عابرة، بل مؤشر صحي يرتبط بعوامل جسدية ونفسية تستدعي التشخيص المبكر والمتابعة الطبية الدقيقة.
وأوضحت التقارير، أن الضغوط النفسية المزمنة واضطرابات النوم والإجهاد الجسدي من أبرز المحفزات، التي تُربك دورة نمو الشعر الطبيعية، وتدفع أعداداً كبيرة من البصيلات للدخول في مرحلة التساقط المتزامن، وهي الحالة المعروفة طبياً بـ«التساقط الكربي».
وبيّن مختصون في الأمراض الجلدية، أن هذا النوع من التساقط يظهر غالباً بعد فترات ضغط شديد، أو بعد الإصابة بأمراض فايروسية، أو عقب تغيّرات نفسية حادة، حيث تتأثر الإشارات العصبية والهرمونية المنظمة لنشاط بصيلات الشعر، ما يؤدي إلى ضعفها وتسارع فقدان الشعر بشكل ملحوظ.
كما أشارت البيانات الطبية إلى أن نقص عناصر غذائية أساسية، مثل الحديد وفيتامين (د) والزنك، يُعد عاملاً مباشراً في تراجع كثافة الشعر وبطء نموه، إذ يؤدي هذا النقص إلى إضعاف البصيلات وتقليل قدرتها على إنتاج شعر صحي وقوي، ما يجعل التحاليل المخبرية خطوة ضرورية قبل أي تدخل علاجي.
ولفت الأطباء إلى أن التغيرات الهرمونية، خصوصاً لدى النساء في مراحل ما قبل انقطاع الطمث وبعده، تلعب دوراً محورياً في ترقق الشعر نتيجة انخفاض مستويات الإستروجين، الأمر الذي يتطلب برامج علاجية متكاملة تجمع بين العلاج الطبي وتعديل نمط الحياة.
Recent medical reports, citing the British Daily Mail, have revealed that the increase in hair loss cases among women is no longer a mere aesthetic issue, but a health indicator linked to physical and psychological factors that require early diagnosis and precise medical follow-up.
The reports clarified that chronic psychological stress, sleep disorders, and physical strain are among the main triggers that disrupt the natural hair growth cycle, pushing a large number of follicles into the shedding phase, a condition medically known as "telogen effluvium."
Dermatology specialists indicated that this type of hair loss often appears after periods of severe stress, following viral infections, or after acute psychological changes, as the nerve and hormonal signals regulating hair follicle activity are affected, leading to their weakening and a noticeable acceleration in hair loss.
Medical data also pointed out that a deficiency in essential nutrients, such as iron, vitamin D, and zinc, is a direct factor in the reduction of hair density and slow growth, as this deficiency weakens the follicles and diminishes their ability to produce healthy and strong hair, making laboratory tests a necessary step before any therapeutic intervention.
Doctors noted that hormonal changes, especially in women during the pre-menopausal and post-menopausal stages, play a pivotal role in hair thinning due to decreased estrogen levels, which necessitates comprehensive treatment programs that combine medical treatment with lifestyle modifications.