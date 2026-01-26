What is the "India Stack" platform? It is a collection of open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) that form the essential digital infrastructure of India. Its various components collectively enable multiple stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and individuals, to interact and conduct transactions digitally. Components of "India Stack" such as Aadhaar (digital identity), the Unified Payments Interface - UPI (payments), DigiLocker (documents), e-Sign (electronic signature), e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer), DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission - ABDM (healthcare), among others, allow citizens, businesses, and developers to carry out transactions and services without paper, without in-person presence, and without cash.

The Indian Approach

The "India Stack" platform is a framework aimed at accelerating digital transformation in India and enhancing financial inclusion.

Although the project's name includes the word "India," the vision of "India Stack" is not limited to one country; it can be applied to any nation, whether developed, developing, or emerging.

The project was conceived at the beginning of this century and was first implemented in 2009 through the Unique Identification program, Aadhaar.

"India Stack" is designed to provide a secure and interoperable platform for delivering various services to citizens, leveraging the power of technology and data.

How Does the "India Stack" Platform Work?

The "India Stack" platform operates through five layers.

The Cashless Layer, which supports an interoperable payments network owned and managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This layer includes payment platforms such as the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), which facilitates instant electronic transfers from one bank account to another, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payment system from an individual or business/entity to another individual or business/entity, eliminating the need for cash and coins. The UPI system gained immense popularity during the COVID pandemic and has since been experiencing accelerated growth in India. These platforms and others like AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and APB (Aadhaar Payment Bridge) contribute to reducing the cost of financial transactions and the associated risks.

The Paperless Layer, which allows for real-time storage and retrieval of information. This layer, owned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, includes systems such as e-Sign, e-KYC, and DigiLocker.

The Presence-less Layer, which provides unique biometric digital identities (Aadhaar) with open APIs, enabling instant verification anytime and anywhere without the need for paper documents, reducing fraud and facilitating access to digital services.

The Consent Layer, which empowers individuals to control their personal data through a framework for secure data sharing with user consent, includes Electronic Data Consent (EDC) to specify duration and purpose, and Consent Artefact to ensure transparency, along with regulated entities like Account Aggregators to manage data flow. How does this layer work? For example, if an individual or entity requests a loan, they grant consent to share their financial data such as bank statements via the Account Aggregator (AA), which securely retrieves the data from the bank according to the granted consent. The data is shared with the loan provider according to the permissions specified by the user in the Consent Artefact.

The Commerce Layer, which relies on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit company as per Article (8). This layer features open protocols for operational compatibility, standardized processes (such as inventory management and indexing), data confidentiality, and a consent-based framework, enabling seamless integration between buyers and sellers. It also helps reduce monopolies, fosters a competitive digital marketplace, and lowers market entry barriers for small sellers, such as small and medium enterprises and local grocery stores. This layer is built on India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), utilizing the Aadhaar system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the DigiLocker platform, and the Consent Layer.

India's Experience with the "India Stack" Platform

Hundreds of millions of citizens and residents in India have joined various components of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) built by the "India Stack" platform to benefit from secure and reliable financial, healthcare, educational, and other services. Its key outputs are listed below:

- Providing integrated services to citizens.

- A core focus on improving people's lives.

- A product of years of innovation.

- An electronic service delivery system without the use of paper or cash.

It has contributed to the creation of innovative solutions and startups leveraging digital technology to address societal challenges and improve access to services for all segments of society. India's experience can be summarized in the following outcomes:

Financial Inclusion: "India Stack" plays a pivotal role in enhancing financial inclusion by providing a digital platform for banking, payments, and financial services. It has empowered individuals who were previously excluded from financial systems—those without bank accounts or with limited accounts—to access digital payment methods.

Access to Services: Thanks to "India Stack," citizens can access a wide range of government services, financial services, healthcare services, educational resources, and more through digital platforms, enhancing accessibility and accountability.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The open APIs of "India Stack" have spurred innovation by allowing startups and companies to build new services based on existing infrastructure. This has led to the growth of a vibrant tech ecosystem.

Corruption Reduction: With the activation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and digital support, government financial assistance now reaches citizens' bank accounts directly through DBT, rather than going through intermediaries as it did previously. Thus, the "India Stack" platform contributes to reducing leakages and corruption in the distribution of aid and government support.

The Indian model is being applied globally, with "India Stack" serving as a blueprint for inclusive growth and digital transformation in other developing countries.

Despite some challenges related to data privacy, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, and regulatory oversight, the "India Stack" platform has delivered its services to the people of India in an improved manner. It also assists many friendly countries in building their own Digital Public Infrastructure to achieve inclusive growth and digital transformation.