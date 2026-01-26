ما هي منصة «إنديا ستاك» (India Stack)؟ إنها مجموعة من واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs) والمنافع العامة الرقمية (DPGs) التي تشكل البنية التحتية الرقمية الأساسية للهند. تُمكّن مكوناتها المختلفة مجتمعة الجهات المتعددة، بما في ذلك الحكومات والشركات والأفراد، من التفاعل وإجراء المعاملات رقمياً. تتيح مكونات «إنديا ستاك» مثل آدهار (الهوية الرقمية)، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد- UPI (المدفوعات)، ونظام «ديجي لوكر» (الوثائق)، و«e-Sign» (التوقيع الإلكتروني)، و«e-KYC» (التعرف على العميل إلكترونياً)، و«DBT» (التحويل المباشر للمنافع)، ومبادرة أيوشمان بهارات الرقمية -ABDM (الرعاية الصحية) وغيرها، للمواطنين والشركات والمطورين إمكانية إجراء المعاملات والخدمات بدون أوراق، بدون حضور شخصي، وبدون استخدام النقد.
النهج الهندي
تعد منصة «إنديا ستاك» إطار عمل يهدف إلى تسريع التحول الرقمي في الهند وتعزيز الشمول المالي.
وعلى الرغم من أن اسم المشروع يحمل كلمة «الهند»، إلا أن رؤية «إنديا ستاك» لا تقتصر على دولة واحدة، بل يمكن تطبيقه على أي دولة، سواء كانت متقدمة أو نامية أو ناشئة.
تم تصور المشروع في بداية هذا القرن، وبدأ تنفيذه لأول مرة في عام 2009م من خلال برنامج الهوية الفريدة «آدهار».
صُممت «إنديا ستاك» لتوفير منصة آمنة وقابلة للتشغيل البيني (interoperable) لتقديم مختلف الخدمات للمواطنين، بالاستفادة من قوة التكنولوجيا والبيانات.
كيف تعمل منصة «إنديا ستاك»؟
تعمل منصة «إنديا ستاك» من خلال خمس طبقات.
طبقة المعاملات غير النقدية (Cashless Layer)، التي تدعم شبكة مدفوعات قابلة للتشغيل البيني، والتي تمتلكها وتديرها المؤسسة الوطنية للمدفوعات في الهند (NCPI). وتشمل هذه الطبقة منصات الدفع مثل خدمة الدفع الفوري في الهند (IMPS)، التي تسهّل التحويلات الإلكترونية الفورية من حساب بنكي إلى آخر، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد (UPI)، وهو نظام دفع فوري في الوقت الحقيقي من فرد أو شركة/كيان إلى فرد آخر أو إلى شركة/كيان آخر، مما يغني عن استخدام الأوراق النقدية والعملات المعدنية. حظي نظام UPI بشعبية هائلة خلال فترة جائحة كوفيد، ومنذ ذلك الحين يشهد نمواً متسارعاً في الهند. تُسهم هذه المنصات وغيرها مثل AEPS (نظام الدفع المُمكّن ببطاقة آدهار) وAPB (نظام جسر المدفوعات باستخدام آدهار) في خفض تكلفة المعاملات المالية والمخاطر المرتبطة بها.
طبقة المعاملات بدون أوراق (Paperless Layer) التي تسمح بتخزين واسترجاع المعلومات في الوقت الفعلي. تشمل هذه الطبقة، التي تمتلكها إدارة الإلكترونيات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، أنظمة مثل e-Sign، وe-KYC، وDigiLocker.
طبقة بدون حضور شخصي (Presence-less Layer) التي توفر هويات رقمية بيومترية فريدة (آدهار) مع واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs)، مما يتيح التحقق الفوري في أي وقت ومن أي مكان دون الحاجة إلى مستندات ورقية، مما يقلل من الاحتيال ويسهّل الوصول إلى الخدمات الرقمية.
طبقة الموافقة (Consent Layer) التي تمكن الأفراد من التحكم في بياناتهم الشخصية من خلال إطار عمل لمشاركة البيانات بشكل آمن بموافقة المستخدم، وتشمل الموافقة الإلكترونية على البيانات (EDC)، لتحديد المدة والغرض، ووثيقة الموافقة (Consent Artefact) لضمان الشفافية، والكيانات المنظمة مثل مجمّعي الحسابات (Account Aggregators) لإدارة تدفق البيانات. وكيف تعمل هذه الطبقة؟ على سبيل المثال، إذا طلب فرد أو كيان الحصول على قرض، فإنه يمنح الموافقة لمشاركة بياناته المالية مثل كشوفات الحساب البنكي، عبر مجمع الحسابات (AA)، الذي يسترجع البيانات بشكل آمن من البنك وفقاً للموافقة الممنوحة. ويتم مشاركة البيانات مع مزود القرض وفقاً للأذونات المحددة من قبل المستخدم في وثيقة الموافقة (Consent Artefact).
وطبقة التجارة (Commerce Layer) التي تعتمد على الشبكة المفتوحة للتجارة الرقمية (ONDC)، وهي الشركة التي لا تستهدف الربح وفقاً للمادة (8). وتتميز هذه الطبقة ببروتوكولات مفتوحة للتوافق التشغيلي، وعمليات موحدة (مثل إدارة المخزون والفهرسة) وسرية البيانات، وإطار عمل قائم على الموافقة، مما يتيح التكامل السلس بين المشترين والبائعين. كما تُسهم في الحد من الاحتكار، وتعزيز سوق رقمية تنافسية، وتخفيض عوائق دخول السوق أمام البائعين الصغار، مثل الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة ومتاجر البقالة المحلية. وتستند هذه الطبقة إلى البنية التحتية العامة الرقمية (DPI) في الهند، باستخدام نظام «آدهار» (Aadhaar)، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد (UPI)، ومنصة DigiLocker، وطبقة الموافقة (Consent Layer).
تجربة الهند في استخدام منصة «إنديا استاك» India Stack
انضم مئات الملايين من المواطنين والمقيمين في الهند إلى مختلف مكونات البنية التحتية الرقمية العامة (DPI) التي بنتها منصة «إنديا ستاك»، للاستفادة من خدمات مالية ورعاية صحية وتعليمية وغيرها من الخدمات الآمنة والموثوقة. ومخرجاتها الرئيسية مدونة أدناه:
- تقديم خدمات متكاملة للمواطنين.
- التركيز الأساسي على تحسين حياة الناس.
- ثمرة ابتكار يستغرق عدة سنوات.
- نظام تقديم خدمات إلكتروني بدون استخدام الورق أو النقد.
وقد ساهمت في إنشاء حلول مبتكرة وشركات ناشئة تستفيد من التكنولوجيا الرقمية لمواجهة التحديات المجتمعية وتحسين الوصول إلى الخدمات لجميع فئات المجتمع. ويمكن تلخيص تجربة الهند في النتائج التالية:
الإدماج المالي: تلعب «إنديا ستاك» دوراً محورياً في تعزيز الإدماج المالي من خلال توفير منصة رقمية للخدمات المصرفية والمدفوعات والخدمات المالية. وقد قامت بتمكين الأشخاص الذين كانوا محرومين سابقاً من الأنظمة المالية - أولئك الذين لا يملكون حسابات مصرفية أو لديهم حسابات محدودة - من الوصول إلى وسائل الدفع الرقمية.
الوصول إلى الخدمات: بفضل «إنديا ستاك»، يمكن للمواطنين الوصول إلى مجموعة واسعة من الخدمات الحكومية والخدمات المالية وخدمات الرعاية الصحية والموارد التعليمية وغيرها، من خلال المنصات الرقمية، مما يعزز سهولة الوصول والمساءلة.
ريادة الأعمال والابتكار: قد حفّزت واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs) الخاصة بـ«إنديا ستاك» الابتكار من خلال السماح للشركات الناشئة والشركات ببناء خدمات جديدة بالاعتماد على البنية التحتية القائمة. وقد أدى ذلك إلى نمو بيئة تقنية نابضة بالحياة.
الحد من الفساد: بفضل تفعيل التحويل المباشر للمنافع (DBT) والدعم الرقمي، تصل الآن المساعدات المالية الحكومية للمواطنين إلى حساباتهم المصرفية مباشرةً عبر التحويل المباشر للمنافع (DBT)، بدلاً من المرور عبر الوسطاء كما كان في السابق. وبذلك، تُسهم منصة «إنديا ستاك» في الحد من التسريبات والفساد في توزيع المساعدات والدعم الحكومي.
ويجري تطبيق النموذج الهندي عالمياً، حيث تُعدّ «إنديا ستاك» بمثابة مخطط للنمو الشامل والتحول الرقمي في الدول النامية الأخرى.
ورغم وجود بعض التحديات المتعلقة بسرية البيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والشمول الرقمي، والرقابة التنظيمية، فقد قدمت منصة «إنديا ستاك» خدماتها لشعب الهند بطريق أحسن. كما أنها تُساعد العديد من الدول الصديقة على بناء بنيتها التحتية الرقمية العامة الخاصة بها لتحقيق النمو الشامل والتحول الرقمي.
What is the "India Stack" platform? It is a collection of open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) that form the essential digital infrastructure of India. Its various components collectively enable multiple stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and individuals, to interact and conduct transactions digitally. Components of "India Stack" such as Aadhaar (digital identity), the Unified Payments Interface - UPI (payments), DigiLocker (documents), e-Sign (electronic signature), e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer), DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission - ABDM (healthcare), among others, allow citizens, businesses, and developers to carry out transactions and services without paper, without in-person presence, and without cash.
The Indian Approach
The "India Stack" platform is a framework aimed at accelerating digital transformation in India and enhancing financial inclusion.
Although the project's name includes the word "India," the vision of "India Stack" is not limited to one country; it can be applied to any nation, whether developed, developing, or emerging.
The project was conceived at the beginning of this century and was first implemented in 2009 through the Unique Identification program, Aadhaar.
"India Stack" is designed to provide a secure and interoperable platform for delivering various services to citizens, leveraging the power of technology and data.
How Does the "India Stack" Platform Work?
The "India Stack" platform operates through five layers.
The Cashless Layer, which supports an interoperable payments network owned and managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This layer includes payment platforms such as the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), which facilitates instant electronic transfers from one bank account to another, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payment system from an individual or business/entity to another individual or business/entity, eliminating the need for cash and coins. The UPI system gained immense popularity during the COVID pandemic and has since been experiencing accelerated growth in India. These platforms and others like AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and APB (Aadhaar Payment Bridge) contribute to reducing the cost of financial transactions and the associated risks.
The Paperless Layer, which allows for real-time storage and retrieval of information. This layer, owned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, includes systems such as e-Sign, e-KYC, and DigiLocker.
The Presence-less Layer, which provides unique biometric digital identities (Aadhaar) with open APIs, enabling instant verification anytime and anywhere without the need for paper documents, reducing fraud and facilitating access to digital services.
The Consent Layer, which empowers individuals to control their personal data through a framework for secure data sharing with user consent, includes Electronic Data Consent (EDC) to specify duration and purpose, and Consent Artefact to ensure transparency, along with regulated entities like Account Aggregators to manage data flow. How does this layer work? For example, if an individual or entity requests a loan, they grant consent to share their financial data such as bank statements via the Account Aggregator (AA), which securely retrieves the data from the bank according to the granted consent. The data is shared with the loan provider according to the permissions specified by the user in the Consent Artefact.
The Commerce Layer, which relies on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit company as per Article (8). This layer features open protocols for operational compatibility, standardized processes (such as inventory management and indexing), data confidentiality, and a consent-based framework, enabling seamless integration between buyers and sellers. It also helps reduce monopolies, fosters a competitive digital marketplace, and lowers market entry barriers for small sellers, such as small and medium enterprises and local grocery stores. This layer is built on India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), utilizing the Aadhaar system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the DigiLocker platform, and the Consent Layer.
India's Experience with the "India Stack" Platform
Hundreds of millions of citizens and residents in India have joined various components of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) built by the "India Stack" platform to benefit from secure and reliable financial, healthcare, educational, and other services. Its key outputs are listed below:
- Providing integrated services to citizens.
- A core focus on improving people's lives.
- A product of years of innovation.
- An electronic service delivery system without the use of paper or cash.
It has contributed to the creation of innovative solutions and startups leveraging digital technology to address societal challenges and improve access to services for all segments of society. India's experience can be summarized in the following outcomes:
Financial Inclusion: "India Stack" plays a pivotal role in enhancing financial inclusion by providing a digital platform for banking, payments, and financial services. It has empowered individuals who were previously excluded from financial systems—those without bank accounts or with limited accounts—to access digital payment methods.
Access to Services: Thanks to "India Stack," citizens can access a wide range of government services, financial services, healthcare services, educational resources, and more through digital platforms, enhancing accessibility and accountability.
Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The open APIs of "India Stack" have spurred innovation by allowing startups and companies to build new services based on existing infrastructure. This has led to the growth of a vibrant tech ecosystem.
Corruption Reduction: With the activation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and digital support, government financial assistance now reaches citizens' bank accounts directly through DBT, rather than going through intermediaries as it did previously. Thus, the "India Stack" platform contributes to reducing leakages and corruption in the distribution of aid and government support.
The Indian model is being applied globally, with "India Stack" serving as a blueprint for inclusive growth and digital transformation in other developing countries.
Despite some challenges related to data privacy, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, and regulatory oversight, the "India Stack" platform has delivered its services to the people of India in an improved manner. It also assists many friendly countries in building their own Digital Public Infrastructure to achieve inclusive growth and digital transformation.