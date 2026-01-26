ما هي منصة «إنديا ستاك» (India Stack)؟ إنها مجموعة من واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs) والمنافع العامة الرقمية (DPGs) التي تشكل البنية التحتية الرقمية الأساسية للهند. تُمكّن مكوناتها المختلفة مجتمعة الجهات المتعددة، بما في ذلك الحكومات والشركات والأفراد، من التفاعل وإجراء المعاملات رقمياً. تتيح مكونات «إنديا ستاك» مثل آدهار (الهوية الرقمية)، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد- UPI (المدفوعات)، ونظام «ديجي لوكر» (الوثائق)، و«e-Sign» (التوقيع الإلكتروني)، و«e-KYC» (التعرف على العميل إلكترونياً)، و«DBT» (التحويل المباشر للمنافع)، ومبادرة أيوشمان بهارات الرقمية -ABDM (الرعاية الصحية) وغيرها، للمواطنين والشركات والمطورين إمكانية إجراء المعاملات والخدمات بدون أوراق، بدون حضور شخصي، وبدون استخدام النقد.

النهج الهندي

تعد منصة «إنديا ستاك» إطار عمل يهدف إلى تسريع التحول الرقمي في الهند وتعزيز الشمول المالي.

وعلى الرغم من أن اسم المشروع يحمل كلمة «الهند»، إلا أن رؤية «إنديا ستاك» لا تقتصر على دولة واحدة، بل يمكن تطبيقه على أي دولة، سواء كانت متقدمة أو نامية أو ناشئة.

تم تصور المشروع في بداية هذا القرن، وبدأ تنفيذه لأول مرة في عام 2009م من خلال برنامج الهوية الفريدة «آدهار».

صُممت «إنديا ستاك» لتوفير منصة آمنة وقابلة للتشغيل البيني (interoperable) لتقديم مختلف الخدمات للمواطنين، بالاستفادة من قوة التكنولوجيا والبيانات.

كيف تعمل منصة «إنديا ستاك»؟

تعمل منصة «إنديا ستاك» من خلال خمس طبقات.

طبقة المعاملات غير النقدية (Cashless Layer)، التي تدعم شبكة مدفوعات قابلة للتشغيل البيني، والتي تمتلكها وتديرها المؤسسة الوطنية للمدفوعات في الهند (NCPI). وتشمل هذه الطبقة منصات الدفع مثل خدمة الدفع الفوري في الهند (IMPS)، التي تسهّل التحويلات الإلكترونية الفورية من حساب بنكي إلى آخر، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد (UPI)، وهو نظام دفع فوري في الوقت الحقيقي من فرد أو شركة/كيان إلى فرد آخر أو إلى شركة/كيان آخر، مما يغني عن استخدام الأوراق النقدية والعملات المعدنية. حظي نظام UPI بشعبية هائلة خلال فترة جائحة كوفيد، ومنذ ذلك الحين يشهد نمواً متسارعاً في الهند. تُسهم هذه المنصات وغيرها مثل AEPS (نظام الدفع المُمكّن ببطاقة آدهار) وAPB (نظام جسر المدفوعات باستخدام آدهار) في خفض تكلفة المعاملات المالية والمخاطر المرتبطة بها.

طبقة المعاملات بدون أوراق (Paperless Layer) التي تسمح بتخزين واسترجاع المعلومات في الوقت الفعلي. تشمل هذه الطبقة، التي تمتلكها إدارة الإلكترونيات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، أنظمة مثل e-Sign، وe-KYC، وDigiLocker.

طبقة بدون حضور شخصي (Presence-less Layer) التي توفر هويات رقمية بيومترية فريدة (آدهار) مع واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs)، مما يتيح التحقق الفوري في أي وقت ومن أي مكان دون الحاجة إلى مستندات ورقية، مما يقلل من الاحتيال ويسهّل الوصول إلى الخدمات الرقمية.

طبقة الموافقة (Consent Layer) التي تمكن الأفراد من التحكم في بياناتهم الشخصية من خلال إطار عمل لمشاركة البيانات بشكل آمن بموافقة المستخدم، وتشمل الموافقة الإلكترونية على البيانات (EDC)، لتحديد المدة والغرض، ووثيقة الموافقة (Consent Artefact) لضمان الشفافية، والكيانات المنظمة مثل مجمّعي الحسابات (Account Aggregators) لإدارة تدفق البيانات. وكيف تعمل هذه الطبقة؟ على سبيل المثال، إذا طلب فرد أو كيان الحصول على قرض، فإنه يمنح الموافقة لمشاركة بياناته المالية مثل كشوفات الحساب البنكي، عبر مجمع الحسابات (AA)، الذي يسترجع البيانات بشكل آمن من البنك وفقاً للموافقة الممنوحة. ويتم مشاركة البيانات مع مزود القرض وفقاً للأذونات المحددة من قبل المستخدم في وثيقة الموافقة (Consent Artefact).

وطبقة التجارة (Commerce Layer) التي تعتمد على الشبكة المفتوحة للتجارة الرقمية (ONDC)، وهي الشركة التي لا تستهدف الربح وفقاً للمادة (8). وتتميز هذه الطبقة ببروتوكولات مفتوحة للتوافق التشغيلي، وعمليات موحدة (مثل إدارة المخزون والفهرسة) وسرية البيانات، وإطار عمل قائم على الموافقة، مما يتيح التكامل السلس بين المشترين والبائعين. كما تُسهم في الحد من الاحتكار، وتعزيز سوق رقمية تنافسية، وتخفيض عوائق دخول السوق أمام البائعين الصغار، مثل الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة ومتاجر البقالة المحلية. وتستند هذه الطبقة إلى البنية التحتية العامة الرقمية (DPI) في الهند، باستخدام نظام «آدهار» (Aadhaar)، ونظام المدفوعات الموحد (UPI)، ومنصة DigiLocker، وطبقة الموافقة (Consent Layer).

تجربة الهند في استخدام منصة «إنديا استاك» India Stack

انضم مئات الملايين من المواطنين والمقيمين في الهند إلى مختلف مكونات البنية التحتية الرقمية العامة (DPI) التي بنتها منصة «إنديا ستاك»، للاستفادة من خدمات مالية ورعاية صحية وتعليمية وغيرها من الخدمات الآمنة والموثوقة. ومخرجاتها الرئيسية مدونة أدناه:

- تقديم خدمات متكاملة للمواطنين.

- التركيز الأساسي على تحسين حياة الناس.

- ثمرة ابتكار يستغرق عدة سنوات.

- نظام تقديم خدمات إلكتروني بدون استخدام الورق أو النقد.

وقد ساهمت في إنشاء حلول مبتكرة وشركات ناشئة تستفيد من التكنولوجيا الرقمية لمواجهة التحديات المجتمعية وتحسين الوصول إلى الخدمات لجميع فئات المجتمع. ويمكن تلخيص تجربة الهند في النتائج التالية:

الإدماج المالي: تلعب «إنديا ستاك» دوراً محورياً في تعزيز الإدماج المالي من خلال توفير منصة رقمية للخدمات المصرفية والمدفوعات والخدمات المالية. وقد قامت بتمكين الأشخاص الذين كانوا محرومين سابقاً من الأنظمة المالية - أولئك الذين لا يملكون حسابات مصرفية أو لديهم حسابات محدودة - من الوصول إلى وسائل الدفع الرقمية.

الوصول إلى الخدمات: بفضل «إنديا ستاك»، يمكن للمواطنين الوصول إلى مجموعة واسعة من الخدمات الحكومية والخدمات المالية وخدمات الرعاية الصحية والموارد التعليمية وغيرها، من خلال المنصات الرقمية، مما يعزز سهولة الوصول والمساءلة.

ريادة الأعمال والابتكار: قد حفّزت واجهات برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة (APIs) الخاصة بـ«إنديا ستاك» الابتكار من خلال السماح للشركات الناشئة والشركات ببناء خدمات جديدة بالاعتماد على البنية التحتية القائمة. وقد أدى ذلك إلى نمو بيئة تقنية نابضة بالحياة.

الحد من الفساد: بفضل تفعيل التحويل المباشر للمنافع (DBT) والدعم الرقمي، تصل الآن المساعدات المالية الحكومية للمواطنين إلى حساباتهم المصرفية مباشرةً عبر التحويل المباشر للمنافع (DBT)، بدلاً من المرور عبر الوسطاء كما كان في السابق. وبذلك، تُسهم منصة «إنديا ستاك» في الحد من التسريبات والفساد في توزيع المساعدات والدعم الحكومي.

ويجري تطبيق النموذج الهندي عالمياً، حيث تُعدّ «إنديا ستاك» بمثابة مخطط للنمو الشامل والتحول الرقمي في الدول النامية الأخرى.

ورغم وجود بعض التحديات المتعلقة بسرية البيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والشمول الرقمي، والرقابة التنظيمية، فقد قدمت منصة «إنديا ستاك» خدماتها لشعب الهند بطريق أحسن. كما أنها تُساعد العديد من الدول الصديقة على بناء بنيتها التحتية الرقمية العامة الخاصة بها لتحقيق النمو الشامل والتحول الرقمي.