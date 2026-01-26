Fitch Agency expected that Saudi Arabia will remain among the largest issuers of dollar-denominated debt and sukuk in emerging markets, driven by financing needs across various sectors, regulatory initiatives, along with expectations of declining oil prices and interest rates.



The agency estimated in a statement that the size of the outstanding Saudi debt market will reach about 600 billion dollars by 2026.



It indicated that dollar-denominated debt issuances increased by 49%, reaching about 100 billion dollars.



Local Issuances



Fitch said, "The total outstanding Saudi debt market exceeded 520 billion dollars in 2025." It noted that Saudi Arabia was the largest issuer of dollar-denominated debt in emerging markets last year, excluding China, with a share of 18%.



The agency pointed out that after the reforms, foreign investors now contribute more than 10% of the total outstanding direct local issuances for the government in the main local markets by the end of 2025, compared to 4.5% in 2024.