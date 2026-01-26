توقعت وكالة فيتش أن تظل السعودية من بين أكبر مصدري الديون والصكوك المقومة بالدولار في الأسواق الناشئة، مدفوعة باحتياجات التمويل عبر مختلف القطاعات، والمبادرات التنظيمية، إلى جانب توقعات بانخفاض أسعار النفط وأسعار الفائدة.


ورجّحت الوكالة في بيان لها أن يصل حجم سوق الدين السعودي القائم إلى نحو 600 مليار دولار في عام 2026.


وبينت أن إصدارات الدين المقومة بالدولار ارتفعت بنسبة 49%، لتصل إلى نحو 100 مليار دولار.


الإصدارات المحلية


وقالت فيتش: «إجمالي سوق الدين السعودي القائم تجاوز 520 مليار دولار في عام 2025». وأشارت إلى أن السعودية كانت العام الماضي أكبر مصدر للديون الدولارية في الأسواق الناشئة باستثناء الصين بحصة بلغت 18%.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنه بعد الإصلاحات أصبح المستثمرون الأجانب يساهمون الآن بأكثر من 10% من إجمالي الإصدارات المحلية المباشرة القائمة للحكومة في الأسواق المحلية الرئيسية بنهاية عام 2025، مقارنةً بـ4.5% في عام 2024.