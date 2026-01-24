An international research team has announced the discovery of fossil remains of a hominin species known as Paranthropus, at the archaeological site of Mili-Logia in the Afar region of northeastern Ethiopia, dating back 2.6 million years.

The team leader, scientist Zeresenay Alemseged from the University of Chicago, stated that this discovery enhances Ethiopia's status as the "Land of Origins," noting that the Afar region now provides a stunning sequence of human lineage evolution and its stone tools over millions of years.

In a related context, the Ethiopian Heritage Authority indicated that this discovery will attract significant global attention, as it will contribute to boosting scientific tourism and supporting the country's diplomatic and cultural relations.

The genus Paranthropus is characterized by unique anatomical features, particularly in skull structure and strong teeth that enabled it to adapt to harsh environmental conditions. They lived in East Africa and relied on a plant-based diet. This new discovery, which utilized Micro-CT imaging techniques, has proven that this species had high environmental flexibility, and it revealed its presence in geographic areas further north by about 1,000 kilometers than previously documented in fossil records.