أعلن فريق بحثي دولي العثور على بقايا أحفورية لنوع من أشباه البشر يعرف باسم بارانثروبوس، وذلك في موقع ميلي-لوجيا الأثري بإقليم عفار شمال شرق إثيوبيا، يعود تاريخها إلى 2.6 مليون عام.
وقال قائد الفريق العالم زيريسيناي ألمسيجيد من جامعة شيكاغو إن هذا الاكتشاف يعزز مكانة إثيوبيا الملقبة بأرض الأصول، مشيراً إلى أن منطقة «عفار» باتت اليوم تقدم تسلسلاً مذهلاً لتطور السلالة البشرية وأدواتها الحجرية على مدى ملايين السنين.
وفي سياق متصل، أشارت هيئة التراث الإثيوبية إلى أن هذا الاكتشاف سيحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، حيث إنه سيسهم في تنشيط السياحة العلمية ودعم العلاقات الدبلوماسية والثقافية للبلاد.
ويتميز جنس البارانثروبوس بخصائص تشريحية فريدة لاسيما في بنية الجمجمة والأسنان القوية التي مكنته من التكيف مع ظروف بيئية صعبة، وكانوا يعيشون في شرق أفريقيا، ويعتمدون على نظام غذائي نباتي، وقد أثبت هذا الاكتشاف الجديد الذي اعتمد على تقنيات التصوير المقطعي المحوسب Micro-CT أن هذا النوع كان يتمتع بمرونة بيئية عالية، كما كشف وجوده في مناطق جغرافية أبعد نحو الشمال بنحو 1000 كيلومتر عما كان موثقاً في السجلات الأحفورية السابقة.
An international research team has announced the discovery of fossil remains of a hominin species known as Paranthropus, at the archaeological site of Mili-Logia in the Afar region of northeastern Ethiopia, dating back 2.6 million years.
The team leader, scientist Zeresenay Alemseged from the University of Chicago, stated that this discovery enhances Ethiopia's status as the "Land of Origins," noting that the Afar region now provides a stunning sequence of human lineage evolution and its stone tools over millions of years.
In a related context, the Ethiopian Heritage Authority indicated that this discovery will attract significant global attention, as it will contribute to boosting scientific tourism and supporting the country's diplomatic and cultural relations.
The genus Paranthropus is characterized by unique anatomical features, particularly in skull structure and strong teeth that enabled it to adapt to harsh environmental conditions. They lived in East Africa and relied on a plant-based diet. This new discovery, which utilized Micro-CT imaging techniques, has proven that this species had high environmental flexibility, and it revealed its presence in geographic areas further north by about 1,000 kilometers than previously documented in fossil records.