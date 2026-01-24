أعلن فريق بحثي دولي العثور على بقايا أحفورية لنوع من أشباه البشر يعرف باسم بارانثروبوس، وذلك في موقع ميلي-لوجيا الأثري بإقليم عفار شمال شرق إثيوبيا، يعود تاريخها إلى 2.6 مليون عام.

وقال قائد الفريق العالم زيريسيناي ألمسيجيد من جامعة شيكاغو إن هذا الاكتشاف يعزز مكانة إثيوبيا الملقبة بأرض الأصول، مشيراً إلى أن منطقة «عفار» باتت اليوم تقدم تسلسلاً مذهلاً لتطور السلالة البشرية وأدواتها الحجرية على مدى ملايين السنين.

وفي سياق متصل، أشارت هيئة التراث الإثيوبية إلى أن هذا الاكتشاف سيحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، حيث إنه سيسهم في تنشيط السياحة العلمية ودعم العلاقات الدبلوماسية والثقافية للبلاد.

ويتميز جنس البارانثروبوس بخصائص تشريحية فريدة لاسيما في بنية الجمجمة والأسنان القوية التي مكنته من التكيف مع ظروف بيئية صعبة، وكانوا يعيشون في شرق أفريقيا، ويعتمدون على نظام غذائي نباتي، وقد أثبت هذا الاكتشاف الجديد الذي اعتمد على تقنيات التصوير المقطعي المحوسب Micro-CT أن هذا النوع كان يتمتع بمرونة بيئية عالية، كما كشف وجوده في مناطق جغرافية أبعد نحو الشمال بنحو 1000 كيلومتر عما كان موثقاً في السجلات الأحفورية السابقة.