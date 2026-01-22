يعتقد كثير من الناس أن عدم القدرة على البكاء بسهولة دليل على الجمود العاطفي أو الانفصال عن المشاعر، لكن الأطباء يؤكدون أن هذا الاعتقاد ليس صحيحًا دائمًا، ففي كثير من الحالات، يكون السبب طبيًا بحتًا، ومن أكثر الأسباب شيوعًا - وغالبًا ما يتم تجاهلها - متلازمة جفاف العين.

هذه الحالة تؤثر على إنتاج الدموع وجودتها، وقد تجعل الشخص غير قادر على ذرف الدموع حتى في لحظات التأثر الشديد، دون أن يكون لذلك أي علاقة بمشاعره الحقيقية.

ولتوضيح الأمر، يقول استشاري طب عيون الأطفال الدكتور سريكانث آر، إن «عدم البكاء ليس دائمًا مرتبطًا بالحالة النفسية، بل غالبًا ما يكون مرتبطًا بطبقة الدموع التي تحمي العين».

ما هي متلازمة جفاف العين؟

يوضح الدكتور سريكانث أن متلازمة جفاف العين هي اضطراب مزمن متعدد العوامل، لا تنتج فيه العين كمية كافية من الدموع، أو تكون الدموع غير فعّالة في أداء وظيفتها.

ويضيف: «قد تكون الدموع قليلة أو ضعيفة الجودة، بحيث لا تستطيع ترطيب العين وحمايتها بشكل كافٍ».

ومع مرور الوقت، تصبح طبقة الدموع غير مستقرة، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة تركيز الأملاح في الدموع، وهو ما يسبب التهابًا في سطح العين وتلفًا في أنسجتها، وفي الحالات المتقدمة، قد تتفاقم الأعراض ويحدث اضطراب في استجابة الأعصاب الحسية، ما يجعل الانزعاج وتشوش الرؤية أكثر حدة.

لماذا قد يكون عدم البكاء علامة مرضية؟

للدموع وظيفتان أساسيتان، وهما حماية العين وترطيبها، والتعبير عن المشاعر، وعندما يتأثر إنتاج الدموع أو قدرتها على البقاء داخل العين، قد يتراجع البكاء العاطفي أيضًا.

وهذا لا يعني أن الشخص أقل إحساسًا، بل ببساطة أن العين غير قادرة على إنتاج أو الاحتفاظ بكمية كافية من الدموع.

أسباب متلازمة جفاف العين

يؤكد الدكتور سريكانث أن جفاف العين لا يعود إلى سبب واحد فقط، بل إلى مجموعة من العوامل، أبرزها:

1 - انخفاض إنتاج الدموع، ويحدث غالبًا بسبب: التقدم في العمر، التغيرات الهرمونية، أمراض مزمنة مثل متلازمة شوغرن، التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي، الذئبة، السكري، واضطرابات الغدة الدرقية.

2 - التبخر السريع للدموع، ويحدث نتيجة ضعف إفراز الزيوت من الغدد الموجودة في الجفون، ما يؤدي إلى تبخر الدموع بسرعة.

عادات يومية وبيئية تلعب دورًا

يشير الطبيب إلى أن نمط الحياة له تأثير كبير، حيث تسهم عوامل مثل: الاستخدام الطويل لشاشات الكمبيوتر والهواتف، التلوث، المناخ الجاف، ارتداء العدسات اللاصقة، بعض الأدوية في جفاف العين.

أعراض لا يجب تجاهلها

غالبًا ما يتم تشخيص جفاف العين في مراحل متأخرة، لأن أعراضه قد تبدو بسيطة في البداية، ومن أبرزها:

- الإحساس بالحرقة أو الوخز.

- الشعور بوجود جسم غريب داخل العين

* الحساسية للضوء.

* احمرار أو إرهاق العينين.

* صعوبة البكاء رغم التأثر العاطفي.

كيف يتم علاج جفاف العين؟

يوضح الدكتور سريكانث أن العلاج يجب أن يكون تدريجيًا وموجهًا حسب السبب، ففي الخطوات الأولى يمكن استخدام الدموع الصناعية لترطيب العين، تقليل وقت استخدام الشاشات، تجنب الهواء الجاف.

وإذا كان السبب تبخر الدموع: يمكن استعمال الكمادات الدافئة، أو تنظيف الجفون لتحسين عمل الغدد الدهنية.

أما عند وجود التهاب، ينصح باستخدام قطرات مضادة للالتهاب لتحسين صحة سطح العين.

ويشدد الطبيب على أهمية العلاج المبكر، قائلاً: «العلاج المستمر في وقت مبكر يمنع تدهور الحالة ويحمي سطح العين من أضرار دائمة على المدى الطويل».

تأثير جفاف العين على جودة الحياة

تشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن جفاف العين مرض التهابي مزمن يصيب ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم، وقد يؤدي إهماله إلى تراجع جودة الحياة والتأثير على الحالة النفسية بسبب الانزعاج المستمر وتشوش الرؤية.