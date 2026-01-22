Many people believe that the inability to cry easily is a sign of emotional rigidity or disconnection from feelings, but doctors confirm that this belief is not always correct. In many cases, the reason is purely medical, and one of the most common causes—often overlooked—is dry eye syndrome.

This condition affects the production and quality of tears and may make a person unable to shed tears even in moments of intense emotion, without any relation to their true feelings.

To clarify, pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Sreekanth R. says, "Not crying is not always related to psychological state; it is often related to the tear film that protects the eye."

What is Dry Eye Syndrome?

Dr. Sreekanth explains that dry eye syndrome is a chronic, multifactorial disorder in which the eye does not produce enough tears, or the tears are ineffective in performing their function.

He adds, "Tears may be few or of poor quality, so they cannot adequately moisturize and protect the eye."

Over time, the tear film becomes unstable, leading to an increased concentration of salts in the tears, which causes inflammation on the surface of the eye and damage to its tissues. In advanced cases, symptoms may worsen, and there may be a disruption in the response of sensory nerves, making discomfort and blurred vision more severe.

Why might the inability to cry be a pathological sign?

Tears have two main functions: protecting and moisturizing the eye, and expressing emotions. When tear production or their ability to remain in the eye is affected, emotional crying may also diminish.

This does not mean that a person is less sensitive; it simply means that the eye is unable to produce or retain an adequate amount of tears.

Causes of Dry Eye Syndrome

Dr. Sreekanth confirms that dry eye is not due to a single cause but rather a combination of factors, the most prominent of which are:

1 - Decreased tear production, which often occurs due to: aging, hormonal changes, chronic diseases such as Sjögren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, diabetes, and thyroid disorders.

2 - Rapid evaporation of tears, which occurs due to inadequate oil secretion from the glands in the eyelids, leading to quick evaporation of tears.

Daily and Environmental Habits That Play a Role

The doctor points out that lifestyle has a significant impact, as factors such as prolonged use of computer and phone screens, pollution, dry climate, wearing contact lenses, and certain medications contribute to dry eye.

Symptoms Not to Be Ignored

Dry eye is often diagnosed at later stages because its symptoms may seem mild at first, and the most prominent include:

- A burning or stinging sensation.

- A feeling of having a foreign body in the eye.

* Sensitivity to light.

* Redness or fatigue of the eyes.

* Difficulty crying despite emotional distress.

How is Dry Eye Treated?

Dr. Sreekanth explains that treatment should be gradual and targeted according to the cause. In the initial steps, artificial tears can be used to moisturize the eye, reduce screen time, and avoid dry air.

If the cause is tear evaporation: warm compresses can be used, or eyelid cleaning to improve the functioning of the oil glands.

In cases of inflammation, anti-inflammatory drops are recommended to improve the health of the eye's surface.

The doctor emphasizes the importance of early treatment, stating, "Continuous treatment early on prevents the condition from deteriorating and protects the eye's surface from long-term damage."

The Impact of Dry Eye on Quality of Life

Recent studies indicate that dry eye is a chronic inflammatory disease affecting millions of people worldwide, and neglecting it can lead to a decline in quality of life and impact mental health due to ongoing discomfort and blurred vision.