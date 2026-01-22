يعتقد كثير من الناس أن عدم القدرة على البكاء بسهولة دليل على الجمود العاطفي أو الانفصال عن المشاعر، لكن الأطباء يؤكدون أن هذا الاعتقاد ليس صحيحًا دائمًا، ففي كثير من الحالات، يكون السبب طبيًا بحتًا، ومن أكثر الأسباب شيوعًا - وغالبًا ما يتم تجاهلها - متلازمة جفاف العين.
هذه الحالة تؤثر على إنتاج الدموع وجودتها، وقد تجعل الشخص غير قادر على ذرف الدموع حتى في لحظات التأثر الشديد، دون أن يكون لذلك أي علاقة بمشاعره الحقيقية.
ولتوضيح الأمر، يقول استشاري طب عيون الأطفال الدكتور سريكانث آر، إن «عدم البكاء ليس دائمًا مرتبطًا بالحالة النفسية، بل غالبًا ما يكون مرتبطًا بطبقة الدموع التي تحمي العين».
ما هي متلازمة جفاف العين؟
يوضح الدكتور سريكانث أن متلازمة جفاف العين هي اضطراب مزمن متعدد العوامل، لا تنتج فيه العين كمية كافية من الدموع، أو تكون الدموع غير فعّالة في أداء وظيفتها.
ويضيف: «قد تكون الدموع قليلة أو ضعيفة الجودة، بحيث لا تستطيع ترطيب العين وحمايتها بشكل كافٍ».
ومع مرور الوقت، تصبح طبقة الدموع غير مستقرة، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة تركيز الأملاح في الدموع، وهو ما يسبب التهابًا في سطح العين وتلفًا في أنسجتها، وفي الحالات المتقدمة، قد تتفاقم الأعراض ويحدث اضطراب في استجابة الأعصاب الحسية، ما يجعل الانزعاج وتشوش الرؤية أكثر حدة.
لماذا قد يكون عدم البكاء علامة مرضية؟
للدموع وظيفتان أساسيتان، وهما حماية العين وترطيبها، والتعبير عن المشاعر، وعندما يتأثر إنتاج الدموع أو قدرتها على البقاء داخل العين، قد يتراجع البكاء العاطفي أيضًا.
وهذا لا يعني أن الشخص أقل إحساسًا، بل ببساطة أن العين غير قادرة على إنتاج أو الاحتفاظ بكمية كافية من الدموع.
أسباب متلازمة جفاف العين
يؤكد الدكتور سريكانث أن جفاف العين لا يعود إلى سبب واحد فقط، بل إلى مجموعة من العوامل، أبرزها:
1 - انخفاض إنتاج الدموع، ويحدث غالبًا بسبب: التقدم في العمر، التغيرات الهرمونية، أمراض مزمنة مثل متلازمة شوغرن، التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي، الذئبة، السكري، واضطرابات الغدة الدرقية.
2 - التبخر السريع للدموع، ويحدث نتيجة ضعف إفراز الزيوت من الغدد الموجودة في الجفون، ما يؤدي إلى تبخر الدموع بسرعة.
عادات يومية وبيئية تلعب دورًا
يشير الطبيب إلى أن نمط الحياة له تأثير كبير، حيث تسهم عوامل مثل: الاستخدام الطويل لشاشات الكمبيوتر والهواتف، التلوث، المناخ الجاف، ارتداء العدسات اللاصقة، بعض الأدوية في جفاف العين.
أعراض لا يجب تجاهلها
غالبًا ما يتم تشخيص جفاف العين في مراحل متأخرة، لأن أعراضه قد تبدو بسيطة في البداية، ومن أبرزها:
- الإحساس بالحرقة أو الوخز.
- الشعور بوجود جسم غريب داخل العين
* الحساسية للضوء.
* احمرار أو إرهاق العينين.
* صعوبة البكاء رغم التأثر العاطفي.
كيف يتم علاج جفاف العين؟
يوضح الدكتور سريكانث أن العلاج يجب أن يكون تدريجيًا وموجهًا حسب السبب، ففي الخطوات الأولى يمكن استخدام الدموع الصناعية لترطيب العين، تقليل وقت استخدام الشاشات، تجنب الهواء الجاف.
وإذا كان السبب تبخر الدموع: يمكن استعمال الكمادات الدافئة، أو تنظيف الجفون لتحسين عمل الغدد الدهنية.
أما عند وجود التهاب، ينصح باستخدام قطرات مضادة للالتهاب لتحسين صحة سطح العين.
ويشدد الطبيب على أهمية العلاج المبكر، قائلاً: «العلاج المستمر في وقت مبكر يمنع تدهور الحالة ويحمي سطح العين من أضرار دائمة على المدى الطويل».
تأثير جفاف العين على جودة الحياة
تشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن جفاف العين مرض التهابي مزمن يصيب ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم، وقد يؤدي إهماله إلى تراجع جودة الحياة والتأثير على الحالة النفسية بسبب الانزعاج المستمر وتشوش الرؤية.
Many people believe that the inability to cry easily is a sign of emotional rigidity or disconnection from feelings, but doctors confirm that this belief is not always correct. In many cases, the reason is purely medical, and one of the most common causes—often overlooked—is dry eye syndrome.
This condition affects the production and quality of tears and may make a person unable to shed tears even in moments of intense emotion, without any relation to their true feelings.
To clarify, pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Sreekanth R. says, "Not crying is not always related to psychological state; it is often related to the tear film that protects the eye."
What is Dry Eye Syndrome?
Dr. Sreekanth explains that dry eye syndrome is a chronic, multifactorial disorder in which the eye does not produce enough tears, or the tears are ineffective in performing their function.
He adds, "Tears may be few or of poor quality, so they cannot adequately moisturize and protect the eye."
Over time, the tear film becomes unstable, leading to an increased concentration of salts in the tears, which causes inflammation on the surface of the eye and damage to its tissues. In advanced cases, symptoms may worsen, and there may be a disruption in the response of sensory nerves, making discomfort and blurred vision more severe.
Why might the inability to cry be a pathological sign?
Tears have two main functions: protecting and moisturizing the eye, and expressing emotions. When tear production or their ability to remain in the eye is affected, emotional crying may also diminish.
This does not mean that a person is less sensitive; it simply means that the eye is unable to produce or retain an adequate amount of tears.
Causes of Dry Eye Syndrome
Dr. Sreekanth confirms that dry eye is not due to a single cause but rather a combination of factors, the most prominent of which are:
1 - Decreased tear production, which often occurs due to: aging, hormonal changes, chronic diseases such as Sjögren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, diabetes, and thyroid disorders.
2 - Rapid evaporation of tears, which occurs due to inadequate oil secretion from the glands in the eyelids, leading to quick evaporation of tears.
Daily and Environmental Habits That Play a Role
The doctor points out that lifestyle has a significant impact, as factors such as prolonged use of computer and phone screens, pollution, dry climate, wearing contact lenses, and certain medications contribute to dry eye.
Symptoms Not to Be Ignored
Dry eye is often diagnosed at later stages because its symptoms may seem mild at first, and the most prominent include:
- A burning or stinging sensation.
- A feeling of having a foreign body in the eye.
* Sensitivity to light.
* Redness or fatigue of the eyes.
* Difficulty crying despite emotional distress.
How is Dry Eye Treated?
Dr. Sreekanth explains that treatment should be gradual and targeted according to the cause. In the initial steps, artificial tears can be used to moisturize the eye, reduce screen time, and avoid dry air.
If the cause is tear evaporation: warm compresses can be used, or eyelid cleaning to improve the functioning of the oil glands.
In cases of inflammation, anti-inflammatory drops are recommended to improve the health of the eye's surface.
The doctor emphasizes the importance of early treatment, stating, "Continuous treatment early on prevents the condition from deteriorating and protects the eye's surface from long-term damage."
The Impact of Dry Eye on Quality of Life
Recent studies indicate that dry eye is a chronic inflammatory disease affecting millions of people worldwide, and neglecting it can lead to a decline in quality of life and impact mental health due to ongoing discomfort and blurred vision.