A family crime has stirred public opinion in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after a father killed his son inside their home in the northern part of the city, an incident revealed by security sources today (Thursday). According to security information, the crime took place in the Al-Saklat area within the Al-Husseiniya district, where the father shot his 24-year-old son with a pistol, hitting him with three direct bullets that instantly took his life, leaving neighbors and residents in shock.

An Iraqi security source confirmed to local media that a force from the relevant authorities rushed to the scene of the incident immediately after receiving the report, and managed to arrest the father without resistance and took him for interrogation.

During the initial questioning, the father confessed to committing the crime, justifying his act by saying he had seen a video he described as "immoral" of his son, which triggered his anger and led him to make a tragic decision that ended his son's life.

The crime has sparked a wave of questions and outrage on social media, with calls for uncovering the psychological and social circumstances that led to this bloody fate, while security authorities continue their investigations in preparation for referring the father to the judiciary.