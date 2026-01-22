أثارت جريمة أسرية الرأي العام في العاصمة العراقية بغداد، بعدما أقدم أب على قتل نجله داخل منزلهما شمالي المدينة، في واقعة كشفتها مصادر أمنية، اليوم (الخميس). ووفقاً للمعلومات الأمنية، وقعت الجريمة في منطقة السكلات ضمن ناحية الحسينية، إذ أطلق الأب النار من مسدس على ابنه البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً، مصيباً إياه بثلاث رصاصات مباشرة، أودت بحياته في الحال، وسط ذهول الجيران وسكان المنطقة.

وأكد مصدر أمني عراقي لوسائل إعلام محلية أن قوة من الأجهزة المختصة هرعت إلى موقع الحادثة فور تلقي البلاغ، وتمكنت من إلقاء القبض على الأب دون مقاومة، واقتياده إلى التحقيق.

وخلال الاستجواب الأولي، اعترف الأب بارتكاب الجريمة، مبرراً فعلته بأنه شاهد مقطع فيديو وصفه بـ«غير الأخلاقي» لنجله، الأمر الذي فجّر غضبه ودفعه لاتخاذ قرار مأساوي أنهى حياة ابنه.

وفتحت الجريمة موجة من التساؤلات والغضب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بكشف الملابسات النفسية والاجتماعية التي قادت إلى هذا المصير الدموي، فيما تواصل الجهات الأمنية تحقيقاتها تمهيداً لإحالة الأب إلى القضاء.