في واقعة صادمة تهدد سلامة المرضى، كشفت حملة تفتيشية مفاجئة للسلطات المصرية في محافظة بورسعيد شبكة تلاعب داخل مراكز تجميل خاصة، يقودها أشخاص ينتحلون صفات طبية دون أي ترخيص رسمي أو مؤهل علمي. وأظهرت التحقيقات أن مهندسة كانت تمارس عمل طبيبة جلدية داخل مركز تجميل، فيما انتحل طبيب أسنان صفة طبيب تجميل، وقاما بإجراء تدخلات طبية وتجميلية للمرضى في مخالفة صارخة للقانون.

وتمثلت المفاجأة الأخطر في ضبط كميات كبيرة من الحقن والأدوية مجهولة المصدر ومنتهية الصلاحية، إلى جانب إغلاق مركز تجميل كامل لعمله دون ترخيص، ما اعتبرته الجهات الصحية تهديداً مباشراً لصحة البشر.

وأكدت إدارة العلاج الحر أن الحملة جاءت بعد ورود بلاغات، وأن الرقابة ستتواصل بلا تهاون، مع تحذير المراجعين من الوقوع ضحية الإعلانات المضللة والحرص على التأكد من التراخيص الطبية قبل أي إجراء تجميلي.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة بعد سلسلة حوادث مشابهة، كان أبرزها إغلاق عيادة شهيرة بمصر الجديدة، تبين أن مديرها ليس طبيباً من الأساس، بل حاصل على «ليسانس حقوق»، ويدير نشاطاً تجميلياً مخالفاً للقانون. في تأكيد على أن التجميل قد يتحول إلى خطر قاتل حين يقع في أيدي الدخلاء.