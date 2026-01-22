In a shocking incident that threatens patient safety, a surprise inspection campaign by Egyptian authorities in Port Said revealed a network of malpractice within private beauty centers, led by individuals impersonating medical professionals without any official license or academic qualification. Investigations showed that an engineer was practicing as a dermatologist in a beauty center, while a dentist impersonated a cosmetic doctor, and they performed medical and cosmetic procedures on patients in blatant violation of the law.

The most alarming surprise was the seizure of large quantities of unknown-source and expired injections and medications, alongside the closure of an entire beauty center operating without a license, which health authorities considered a direct threat to human health.

The Free Treatment Administration confirmed that the campaign was initiated following reports received, and that oversight will continue without leniency, warning reviewers to avoid falling victim to misleading advertisements and to ensure medical licenses are verified before any cosmetic procedure.

This incident comes after a series of similar events, the most notable being the closure of a famous clinic in Heliopolis, where it was revealed that its director was not a doctor at all, but rather held a "Bachelor of Law," managing a cosmetic activity that was illegal. This underscores that cosmetic procedures can turn into a deadly risk when they fall into the hands of impostors.