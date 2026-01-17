خبراء: نصف حالات الخرف يمكن الوقاية منها بتغييرات بسيطة

Prominent international experts have confirmed that millions of dementia cases can be prevented through simple lifestyle changes, revealing a comprehensive scientific "roadmap" aimed at reducing the disease, which is considered one of the biggest health challenges in the world.

In a new consensus report, the largest of its kind, scientists presented 56 evidence-based recommendations to reduce the risk of dementia, including addressing hearing impairment, managing high blood pressure, combating social isolation, improving public health messaging, addressing environmental stressors, and ensuring sustainable funding for prevention programs.

Reassessing Dementia-Related Policies

According to the "Daily Mail," the expert team called for an urgent reassessment of dementia-related policies, warning that the absence of a coordinated national strategy will lead to the continued development of millions of preventable cases.

The lead researcher of the study from Queen Mary University in London, Dr. Harriet Demnitz-King, stated that the scientific evidence on dementia prevention has become clear, but it has not yet been translated into effective policies.

She added, "We know that the risk of dementia can be reduced, but this knowledge has not yet turned into a comprehensive government strategy. People need clear, evidence-based guidance to protect their brain health, but current messages may be confusing or imply blame." She explained that what is needed today is a coordinated and structural approach that considers people's real-life circumstances and establishes fair and applicable policies for dementia prevention.

14 Modifiable Risk Factors

The report is based on the findings of the 2024 Lancet Commission, which identified 14 modifiable risk factors that increase the risk of dementia, concluding that nearly half of Alzheimer's cases can be prevented.

These factors include high cholesterol, untreated hearing and vision impairment, lack of physical activity, social isolation, and long-term exposure to air pollution.



The findings were published in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology, where researchers emphasized that in the absence of a curative treatment or widespread access to effective therapies, prevention remains the most important way to address the growing burden of dementia.

For his part, Professor Charles Marshall, one of the study participants, stated that urgent action has become a pressing necessity, especially as dementia has become the leading cause of death in the UK. He added, "We urgently need a clear public health plan to improve this reality, and implementing our recommendations will help as many people as possible reach old age without developing dementia."

More Effective Prevention Efforts

The report indicated that prevention efforts are more effective when health messages focus on risk factors that individuals can control, with strong evidence that changing them reduces the risk of disease. Researchers considered direct messages—such as "losing weight may reduce the risk of dementia"—to be more impactful than vague warnings or complex technical language.

Experts also recommended using the term "dementia" in general rather than focusing on specific types like Alzheimer's to improve public understanding, warning against betting on uncertain future treatments. The report stated, "We cannot afford to wait for trials that may never come to fruition."

Social Isolation and Hearing Impairment

The results highlighted social isolation, high blood pressure, and hearing impairment as key prevention targets, calling for the provision of hearing aids for all, reducing harmful noise, and improving early detection and treatment of high cholesterol in those over forty.

The number of people with dementia in the UK is currently estimated at around 900,000, with expectations that the number will rise to over 1.6 million by 2040, while the disease causes more than 74,000 deaths annually. In the United States, about 6.7 million people over 65 live with dementia, and the number is expected to nearly double by 2060.

These warnings come at a time when dementia patients face a severe disparity in care levels, with the healthcare system failing to achieve early diagnosis goals in more than half of the regions, amid criticisms of declining research funding compared to other major diseases, despite dementia costing the UK economy about £42 billion annually.