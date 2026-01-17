أكد خبراء دوليون بارزون أن ملايين حالات الخرف يمكن منعها عبر تغييرات بسيطة في نمط الحياة، كاشفين عن «خارطة طريق» علمية شاملة تهدف إلى الحد من المرض الذي يُعد أحد أكبر التحديات الصحية في العالم.

وفي تقرير توافقي جديد يُعد الأوسع من نوعه، طرح العلماء 56 توصية قائمة على أدلة علمية لخفض خطر الإصابة بالخرف، من بينها معالجة ضعف السمع، وضبط ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومكافحة العزلة الاجتماعية، وتحسين الرسائل الصحية العامة، والتصدي للضغوط البيئية، وضمان تمويل مستدام لبرامج الوقاية.

إعادة تقييم السياسات المتعلقة بالخرف

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» دعا فريق الخبراء إلى إعادة تقييم عاجلة لسياساتها المتعلقة بالخرف، محذرين من أن غياب إستراتيجية وطنية منسقة سيؤدي إلى استمرار تطور ملايين الحالات التي يمكن تفاديها.

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة من جامعة «كوين ماري» في لندن الدكتورة هارييت ديمِنتس-كينغ، إن الأدلة العلمية حول الوقاية من الخرف أصبحت واضحة، لكنها لم تُترجم بعد إلى سياسات فعّالة.

وأضافت: «نحن نعلم أن خطر الإصابة بالخرف يمكن تقليله، لكن هذه المعرفة لم تتحول بعد إلى إستراتيجية حكومية متكاملة، الناس بحاجة إلى إرشادات واضحة وقائمة على الأدلة لحماية صحة أدمغتهم، لكن الرسائل الحالية قد تكون مربكة أو توحي بإلقاء اللوم عليهم». وأوضحت أن المطلوب اليوم هو تحرك منسق وهيكلي يراعي واقع حياة الناس، ويؤسس لسياسات عادلة وقابلة للتطبيق للوقاية من الخرف.

14 عاملاً قابلاً للتعديل

ويستند التقرير إلى نتائج لجنة «لانسيت» لعام 2024، التي حددت 14 عاملاً قابلاً للتعديل تزيد خطر الإصابة بالخرف، وخلصت إلى أن نحو نصف حالات ألزهايمر يمكن الوقاية منها.

وتشمل هذه العوامل ارتفاع الكوليسترول، وضعف السمع والبصر غير المعالج، وقلة النشاط البدني، والعزلة الاجتماعية، والتعرض الطويل الأمد لتلوث الهواء.
خبراء: نصف حالات الخرف يمكن الوقاية منها بتغييرات بسيطة

ونشرت النتائج في مجلة Nature Reviews Neurology حيث شدد الباحثون على أنه في ظل غياب علاج شافٍ أو إتاحة واسعة للعلاجات الفعّالة، تبقى الوقاية هي السبيل الأهم للتصدي لتنامي عبء الخرف.

ومن جانبه، قال البروفيسور تشارلز مارشال، أحد المشاركين في الدراسة، إن التحرك العاجل بات ضرورة ملحّة، خصوصا أن الخرف أصبح السبب الأول للوفاة في المملكة المتحدة، وأضاف: «نحن بحاجة ماسة إلى خطة صحة عامة واضحة لتحسين هذا الواقع، وتطبيق توصياتنا سيساعد أكبر عدد ممكن من الناس على بلوغ سن الشيخوخة دون الإصابة بالخرف».

جهود الوقاية أكثر فاعلية

وأشار التقرير إلى أن جهود الوقاية تكون أكثر فاعلية عندما تركز الرسائل الصحية على عوامل خطر يمكن للأفراد التحكم بها، مع أدلة قوية على أن تغييرها يقلل خطر المرض، واعتبر الباحثون أن الرسائل المباشرة – مثل «إنقاص الوزن قد يقلل خطر الخرف» – أكثر تأثيراً من التحذيرات الغامضة أو اللغة التقنية المعقدة.

كما أوصى الخبراء باستخدام مصطلح «الخرف» بشكل عام بدلاً من التركيز على أنواع محددة مثل ألزهايمر، لتحسين الفهم العام، محذرين من الرهان على علاج مستقبلي غير مضمون، وقال التقرير: «لا يمكننا تحمل انتظار تجارب قد لا ترى النور».

العزلة الاجتماعية وضعف السمع

وسلطت النتائج الضوء على العزلة الاجتماعية وارتفاع ضغط الدم وضعف السمع بوصفها أبرز أهداف الوقاية، داعية إلى توفير أجهزة السمع للجميع، والحد من الضوضاء الضارة، وتحسين الكشف المبكر عن ارتفاع الكوليسترول وعلاجه لدى من تجاوزوا الأربعين.

ويُقدّر عدد المصابين بالخرف في المملكة المتحدة حالياً بنحو 900 ألف شخص، مع توقع ارتفاع العدد إلى أكثر من 1.6 مليون بحلول عام 2040، بينما يتسبب المرض بأكثر من 74 ألف وفاة سنوياً، وفي الولايات المتحدة، يعيش نحو 6.7 مليون شخص فوق 65 عاماً مع الخرف، ومن المتوقع أن يتضاعف العدد تقريباً بحلول عام 2060.

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في وقت يواجه فيه مرضى الخرف تفاوتاً حاداً في مستوى الرعاية، مع فشل النظام الصحي في تحقيق أهداف التشخيص المبكر في أكثر من نصف المناطق، وسط انتقادات لتراجع التمويل البحثي مقارنة بأمراض كبرى أخرى، رغم أن الخرف يكلف الاقتصاد البريطاني نحو 42 مليار جنيه إسترليني سنوياً.