The Turkish teacher Nevin Forunbegi (51 years old) returned to her school and students in Adana after spending 16 days in a psychiatric hospital, following her father's accusation of madness due to her will, which included donating her properties and money to a government institution.

The teacher, who has been teaching history for about 30 years, handed out her students' certificates for the end of the first semester, in a symbolic moment that marked the end of her ordeal, which had swept through local media and sparked widespread sympathy in Turkey.

The court had issued an order to place Nevin Forunbegi under psychiatric observation following a dispute with her father, who filed a guardianship lawsuit against her after she refused to transfer two houses, two cars she owned, and nearly four million Turkish lira (about 47 thousand dollars) to his name.

Upon her return, the teacher said: "It was very difficult days, and it is painful that a father would do such an act," adding that "reaching this stage was dangerous and extremely painful, and solutions could have been found before it reached the hospital."

Nevin made headlines in Turkish newspapers and blogs with her composed speech and elegant attire, as some followers praised her mental health, noting that the initial diagnosis was incorrect and that the real issue was merely a dispute over the donation of her properties.

It is worth mentioning that the term "psychosis" includes mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or psychosis associated with severe depressive episodes, but medical examinations confirmed Nevin Forunbegi's mental health, thus concluding a case that stirred public opinion and became a topic of conversation in Turkish streets.