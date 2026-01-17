عادت المعلمة التركية نيفين فورونبيغي (51 عاما) إلى مدرستها وطلابها في أضنة بعد قضاء 16 يومًا في مستشفى للأمراض النفسية، إثر اتهام والدها لها بالجنون بسبب وصيتها التي تضمنت التبرع بممتلكاتها وأموالها لمؤسسة حكومية.

وقامت المعلمة التي تدرّس مادة التاريخ منذ نحو 30 عامًا، بتسليم طالباتها شهادات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول، في لحظة رمزية أنهت معاناتها التي اجتاحت وسائل الإعلام المحلية وأثارت تعاطفًا واسعًا في تركيا.

وكانت المحكمة قد أصدرت أمرًا بوضع نيفين فورونبيغي تحت المراقبة النفسية على خلفية خلاف مع والدها الذي رفع دعوى وصاية ضدها، بعدما رفضت نقل منزلين وسيارتين تمتلكهما وأربعة ملايين ليرة تركية تقريبًا (نحو 47 ألف دولار) إلى اسمه.

وقالت المعلمة عقب عودتها: «كانت أيامًا صعبة جدًا، ومن المؤلم أن يقدم الأب على هذا الفعل»، مضيفة أن «الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة كان خطيرًا ومؤلمًا للغاية، وكان بالإمكان إيجاد حلول قبل أن يصل الأمر إلى المستشفى».

وتصدرت نيفين عناوين الصحف والمدونات التركية بحديثها الرصين وملابسها الأنيقة، حيث أثنى بعض المتابعين على سلامتها العقلية، مشيرين إلى أن التشخيص الأولي كان خاطئًا وأن القضية الحقيقية كانت مجرد خلاف حول التبرع بممتلكاتها.

يذكر أن مصطلح «الذهان» يشمل أمراضًا عقلية مثل الفصام أو الذهان ثنائي القطب أو الذهان المصاحب لنوبات اكتئاب شديدة، لكن الفحوصات الطبية أكدت تمامًا سلامة نيفين فورونبيغي العقلية، لتنهى بذلك قضية أثارت الرأي العام وأصبحت حديث الشارع التركي.