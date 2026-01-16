تحولت جولة تفقدية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب داخل مصنع فورد في ديترويت إلى فضيحة صادمة، بعدما صرخ عامل المصنع تي. جيه سابولا (40 عاماً) في وجهه قائلاً: «أنت حامي المتحرشين بالأطفال»، في إشارة إلى ملفات جيفري إبستين المثيرة للجدل.
رد ترمب بإشارة وكلمات نابية، ما أدى إلى توقيف العامل عن العمل، وأشعل الموقف موجة غضب جماهيري واسعة.
وخلال أقل من 24 ساعة، تمكن سابولا من جمع 480 ألف دولار عبر أكثر من 21 ألف تبرع لدعمه ماليًا، وفق منصة GoFundMe، وسط وصف القائمين على الحملة له بأنه وطني أمريكي. وتستمر الحملة بعد أن حدد القائمون عليها هدفًا نهائيًا قدره 800 ألف دولار، في محاولة لتأمين الدعم الكامل للعامل خلال الفترة الحرجة.
وفي تصريح لصحيفة واشنطن بوست، أكد العامل أنه لا يندم على صراخه في وجه الرئيس الأمريكي، لكنه أعرب عن مخاوفه على وظيفته، معتبرًا أن توقيفه قد يكون «رد فعل انتقامياً».
من جهتها، أكدت شركة فورد أنها لا تتسامح مع أي سلوك غير لائق داخل منشآتها، بينما وصف البيت الأبيض سلوك العامل بأنه «هستيري ومسيء».
وأثارت الواقعة ضجة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل، وجعلت ملايين الأمريكيين يتابعون عن كثب كيف تحول صدام بين عامل وفريق الرئيس إلى حملة تبرعات تقارب نصف مليون دولار في أقل من يوم، مع هدف نهائي 800 ألف دولار.
