A visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to a Ford factory in Detroit turned into a shocking scandal after factory worker T.J. Sapola (40 years old) shouted at him, saying: "You are the protector of child molesters," referring to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump responded with gestures and profanity, which led to the worker being suspended, igniting a wave of public outrage.

In less than 24 hours, Sapola managed to raise $480,000 through more than 21,000 donations to support him financially, according to the GoFundMe platform, with campaign organizers describing him as an American patriot. The campaign continues after its organizers set a final goal of $800,000, in an attempt to secure full support for the worker during this critical period.

In a statement to the Washington Post, the worker confirmed that he does not regret shouting at the U.S. president, but expressed concerns about his job, considering that his suspension could be a "retaliatory reaction."

For its part, Ford confirmed that it does not tolerate any inappropriate behavior within its facilities, while the White House described the worker's behavior as "hysterical and abusive."

The incident sparked significant buzz on social media, leading millions of Americans to closely follow how a confrontation between a worker and the president's team turned into a fundraising campaign approaching half a million dollars in less than a day, with a final goal of $800,000.