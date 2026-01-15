In a remarkable medical development, a 28-year-old British man has become the first patient in England to receive revolutionary blood cancer treatment through the National Health Service (NHS), following official approval for its use against a common type of leukemia.

The young man, Oscar Murphy, described the new treatment, known as "CAR-T" or "obe-cel," as "amazing and reminiscent of science fiction films," due to its reliance on live, genetically modified cells from his own immune system.

What is the treatment?

The CAR-T treatment involves extracting immune cells from the patient known as T-cells, then reprogramming them in the lab to accurately identify and attack cancer cells. After multiplying these cells by the millions, they are returned to the patient's body to act as a "living drug" that directly targets cancer.

The disease and diagnosis

Murphy suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia of the B-cell type (B-cell ALL), a fast-growing blood cancer in which the bone marrow produces large numbers of immature cells that cannot fight infections, leading to the displacement of healthy cells. This type is the most common among ALL cases and is often diagnosed in children.

Murphy was diagnosed with the disease in March 2025 and underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant from a donor in July of the same year, but in November, he was informed of the cancer's return.

First application outside trials

Although CAR-T treatment has been used in the NHS for several years to treat certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, its expansion to include adults with B-cell ALL has only recently occurred, with Murphy being the first to benefit from it outside of clinical trials.

Murphy received the first dose of the treatment on January 2 at Manchester Royal Hospital, one of the specialized centers chosen by NHS England, and then received the second and final dose ten days later, as patients are given two doses intravenously.

Promising results

Estimates suggest that about 50 patients annually will benefit from this treatment, which health officials have described as "a real hope for recovery."

During clinical trials, 77 percent of patients entered remission after treatment, while no signs of cancer were observed in half of them after three and a half years. The treatment also provided patients with an average of 15.6 additional months of life.

Professor Peter Johnson, the national clinical director for cancer at the NHS, stated that this advanced treatment has shown extremely encouraging results and may provide patients with a longer chance of living without cancer, even offering some a real hope for complete recovery.

Murphy, a car salesman from Bury, said: "The leukemia I have is very aggressive and requires a faster response to stop it. Now we have this solution," adding, "It may sound fictional, but if this treatment will completely eradicate cancer using my own cells, that is truly amazing in every sense."

A revolution in blood cancer treatment

For her part, Murphy's hematologist, Dr. Eleni Thoulouli, stated that the disease is usually very aggressive in adults, with an average life expectancy of 6 to 8 months in many cases.

She added, "With this treatment, we can give patients additional years of life, and possibly complete recovery. It is a significant achievement and is revolutionizing the way we deal with this type of cancer."

Who is eligible for the treatment?

The CAR-T treatment will be available to patients aged 26 and older who have B-cell ALL that has relapsed or who have not responded to previous treatments, following approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Patients in Wales and Northern Ireland will be required to travel to England to receive the treatment, while it has not yet been approved in Scotland.