في تطور طبي لافت، أصبح شاب بريطاني يبلغ من العمر 28 عاماً أول مريض في إنجلترا يتلقى علاجاً ثورياً لسرطان الدم عبر هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، بعد الموافقة الرسمية على استخدامه ضد نوع شائع من اللوكيميا.

ووصف الشاب أوسكار مورفي، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»العلاج الجديد، الذي يُعرف باسم "CAR-T" أو "أوبي-سيل" (obe-cel)، بأنه «مذهل ويشبه أفلام الخيال العلمي»، نظراً لاعتماده على خلايا حية مُعدلة وراثياً من جهازه المناعي نفسه.

ما هو العلاج؟

يعتمد علاج CAR-T على سحب خلايا مناعية من المريض تُعرف بالخلايا التائية (T-cells)، ثم إعادة برمجتها داخل المختبر لتتعرف بدقة على الخلايا السرطانية وتهاجمها، وبعد تكثير هذه الخلايا بالملايين، تُعاد إلى جسم المريض لتعمل كـ "دواء حي" يستهدف السرطان مباشرة.

المرض والتشخيص

يعاني مورفي من سرطان الدم الليمفاوي الحاد من نوع الخلايا البائية (B-cell ALL)، وهو سرطان دم سريع النمو يُنتج فيه نخاع العظم أعداداً كبيرة من خلايا غير ناضجة تعجز عن مكافحة العدوى، ما يؤدي إلى إزاحة الخلايا السليمة، ويُعد هذا النوع الأكثر شيوعاً بين حالات ALL، وغالباً ما يُشخّص لدى الأطفال.

وقد شُخّص مورفي بالمرض في مارس 2025، وخضع للعلاج الكيميائي وزراعة خلايا جذعية من متبرع في يوليو من العام نفسه، لكن في نوفمبر، أُبلغ بعودة السرطان مجدداً.

أول تطبيق خارج التجارب

ورغم أن علاج CAR-T يُستخدم في هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية منذ عدة سنوات لعلاج أنواع معينة من اللوكيميا واللمفوما، فإن توسيع نطاقه ليشمل البالغين المصابين بـ B-cell ALL تم مؤخراً فقط، وكان مورفي أول من استفاد منه خارج إطار التجارب السريرية.

وتلقى مورفي الجرعة الأولى من العلاج في 2 يناير الجاري بمستشفى مانشستر الملكي، أحد المراكز المتخصصة التي اختارتها NHS England، ثم تلقى الجرعة الثانية والأخيرة بعد عشرة أيام، حيث يُعطى المرضى جرعتان عن طريق الوريد.

نتائج واعدة

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن نحو 50 مريضاً سنوياً سيستفيدون من هذا العلاج، الذي وصفه مسؤولون صحيون بأنه «أمل حقيقي بالشفاء».

وخلال التجارب السريرية، دخل 77 في المئة من المرضى في مرحلة هدوء المرض (remission) بعد العلاج، بينما لم تظهر أي علامات للسرطان لدى نصفهم بعد مرور 3 سنوات ونصف، كما منح العلاج المرضى في المتوسط 15.6 شهراً إضافياً من الحياة.

وقال البروفيسور بيتر جونسون، المدير الوطني السريري للسرطان في هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، إن هذا العلاج المتقدم أظهر نتائج مشجعة للغاية، وقد يمنح المرضى فرصة أطول للعيش دون سرطان، بل ويوفر للبعض أملاً حقيقياً بالشفاء التام.

وقال مورفي، وهو بائع سيارات من مدينة بوري: «اللوكيميا التي أعاني منها سريعة جداً، وتحتاج إلى استجابة أسرع لإيقافها. الآن لدينا هذا الحل»، وأضاف: «قد يبدو الأمر خيالياً، لكن إذا كان هذا العلاج سيقضي على السرطان نهائياً باستخدام خلايا جسدي نفسه، فهذا شيء رائع بكل معنى الكلمة».

ثورة في علاج سرطان الدم

من جانبها، قالت طبيبة أمراض الدم المعالجة لحالة مورفي، الدكتورة إيليني ثولولي، إن المرض عادة ما يكون عدوانياً للغاية لدى البالغين، ولا يتجاوز متوسط العمر المتوقع 6 إلى 8 أشهر في كثير من الحالات.

وأضافت: «بهذا العلاج، نستطيع أن نمنح المرضى سنوات إضافية من الحياة، وربما الشفاء التام. إنه إنجاز بالغ الأهمية ويُحدث ثورة حقيقية في طريقة تعاملنا مع هذا النوع من السرطان».

من يحق له العلاج؟

وسيُتاح علاج CAR-T للمرضى بعمر 26 عاماً فأكثر المصابين بـ B-cell ALL الذين عاد لديهم المرض أو لم يستجيبوا للعلاجات السابقة، بعد موافقة المعهد الوطني للصحة وجودة الرعاية، وسيُطلب من المرضى في ويلز وأيرلندا الشمالية السفر إلى إنجلترا لتلقي العلاج، في حين لم تتم الموافقة عليه بعد في أسكتلندا.