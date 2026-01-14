في حادثة صادمة أثارت الرعب بين سكان فلوريدا، رفعت المستأجرة الأمريكية باتريشيا شيلدز دعوى قضائية ضد مالك مجمع الشقق الذي كانت تسكن عنده، بعد أن تسببت لدغات العناكب السامة في بتر إصبعين من قدميها، مطالبة بتعويض قدره 50 ألف دولار.
وبحسب الدعوى، لاحظت باتريشيا وجود العناكب في حمام الشقة بعد أسبوعين من الانتقال، إلا أن إدارة المجمع اكتفت بمعالجة الصراصير وطلبت منها تنظيف فتحات التهوية بنفسها، دون أي اهتمام بحمايتها أو سلامتها.
وقالت باتريشيا شيلدز لقناة WBDJ: «لقد كان عامًا طويلًا ومؤلمًا، أريد فقط أن ينتهي»، مشيرة إلى الإحراج النفسي الكبير بعد تعرضها للبتر واضطرارها لتفسير حالتها للآخرين.
وتوضح الدعوى أن اللدغات بدأت على جبهتها ثم ساقيها، ما استلزم علاجًا مستمرًا وزيارات متكررة للطبيب. وفي يونيو 2025، لدغها عنكبوت بني كبير في إصبع قدمها الكبير، ما أدى إلى تفاقم الإصابات وبتره، ثم بتر إصبع آخر في أغسطس. وعقب الحادثة، رفضت إدارة المجمع فسخ عقد الإيجار، لتصبح باتريشيا بلا مأوى.
وأكدت باتريشيا شيلدز تعرضها لتسع لدغات من العناكب السامة، بينها عنكبوت الناسك البني المعروف بسمه العصبي المدمر للأنسجة، وفق مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، مطالبة بتعويض يشمل الأضرار الجسدية والنفسية والمعيشية نتيجة إهمال إدارة الشقة وعدم توفير بيئة آمنة.
In a shocking incident that caused panic among Florida residents, American tenant Patricia Shields filed a lawsuit against the owner of the apartment complex where she lived, after venomous spider bites resulted in the amputation of two toes, seeking $50,000 in damages.
According to the lawsuit, Patricia noticed spiders in the bathroom of her apartment two weeks after moving in, but the management of the complex only addressed the cockroach issue and asked her to clean the ventilation ducts herself, showing no concern for her safety or protection.
Patricia Shields told WBDJ: "It has been a long and painful year; I just want it to be over," referring to the significant psychological embarrassment after her amputations and having to explain her condition to others.
The lawsuit states that the bites began on her forehead and then spread to her legs, necessitating ongoing treatment and frequent doctor visits. In June 2025, she was bitten by a large brown recluse spider on her big toe, which worsened her injuries and led to its amputation, followed by the amputation of another toe in August. After the incident, the management refused to terminate her lease, leaving Patricia homeless.
Patricia Shields confirmed that she suffered nine bites from venomous spiders, including the brown recluse spider known for its tissue-destroying neurotoxin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking compensation that covers physical, psychological, and living damages due to the management's negligence and failure to provide a safe environment.