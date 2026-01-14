In a shocking incident that caused panic among Florida residents, American tenant Patricia Shields filed a lawsuit against the owner of the apartment complex where she lived, after venomous spider bites resulted in the amputation of two toes, seeking $50,000 in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Patricia noticed spiders in the bathroom of her apartment two weeks after moving in, but the management of the complex only addressed the cockroach issue and asked her to clean the ventilation ducts herself, showing no concern for her safety or protection.

Patricia Shields told WBDJ: "It has been a long and painful year; I just want it to be over," referring to the significant psychological embarrassment after her amputations and having to explain her condition to others.

The lawsuit states that the bites began on her forehead and then spread to her legs, necessitating ongoing treatment and frequent doctor visits. In June 2025, she was bitten by a large brown recluse spider on her big toe, which worsened her injuries and led to its amputation, followed by the amputation of another toe in August. After the incident, the management refused to terminate her lease, leaving Patricia homeless.

Patricia Shields confirmed that she suffered nine bites from venomous spiders, including the brown recluse spider known for its tissue-destroying neurotoxin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking compensation that covers physical, psychological, and living damages due to the management's negligence and failure to provide a safe environment.