في حادثة صادمة أثارت الرعب بين سكان فلوريدا، رفعت المستأجرة الأمريكية باتريشيا شيلدز دعوى قضائية ضد مالك مجمع الشقق الذي كانت تسكن عنده، بعد أن تسببت لدغات العناكب السامة في بتر إصبعين من قدميها، مطالبة بتعويض قدره 50 ألف دولار.

وبحسب الدعوى، لاحظت باتريشيا وجود العناكب في حمام الشقة بعد أسبوعين من الانتقال، إلا أن إدارة المجمع اكتفت بمعالجة الصراصير وطلبت منها تنظيف فتحات التهوية بنفسها، دون أي اهتمام بحمايتها أو سلامتها.

وقالت باتريشيا شيلدز لقناة WBDJ: «لقد كان عامًا طويلًا ومؤلمًا، أريد فقط أن ينتهي»، مشيرة إلى الإحراج النفسي الكبير بعد تعرضها للبتر واضطرارها لتفسير حالتها للآخرين.

وتوضح الدعوى أن اللدغات بدأت على جبهتها ثم ساقيها، ما استلزم علاجًا مستمرًا وزيارات متكررة للطبيب. وفي يونيو 2025، لدغها عنكبوت بني كبير في إصبع قدمها الكبير، ما أدى إلى تفاقم الإصابات وبتره، ثم بتر إصبع آخر في أغسطس. وعقب الحادثة، رفضت إدارة المجمع فسخ عقد الإيجار، لتصبح باتريشيا بلا مأوى.

وأكدت باتريشيا شيلدز تعرضها لتسع لدغات من العناكب السامة، بينها عنكبوت الناسك البني المعروف بسمه العصبي المدمر للأنسجة، وفق مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، مطالبة بتعويض يشمل الأضرار الجسدية والنفسية والمعيشية نتيجة إهمال إدارة الشقة وعدم توفير بيئة آمنة.