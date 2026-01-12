In a new development regarding the attempted suicide of a primary school student in Egypt after being subjected to bullying at school, the Egyptian administrative prosecution ordered the referral of the principal of one of the experimental schools in the city of Al-Manzala in the Dakahlia Governorate and two social workers to disciplinary trial.

Primary School Student Attempts Suicide

The details of the incident date back to November 11 of last year when a second-grade student attempted to throw herself out of the classroom window located on the upper first floor during the school day after experiencing bullying and verbal and physical abuse from some of her classmates.

Referral of Officials to Disciplinary Trial

According to a statement issued by the administrative prosecution, the referral order came in light of violations of the provisions of the school motivation and educational discipline regulations issued by the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, which resulted in the second-grade student at the school being subjected to bullying and verbal and physical abuse.

The Media and Monitoring Center of the administrative prosecution had monitored the circulation of the incident through several news websites and social media platforms, prompting the notification of the relevant prosecution, which initiated an urgent investigation.

Investigations and Hearing Statements

The administrative prosecution took charge of investigating the incident and listened to the statements of the student and her family, who clarified that they had submitted several complaints to the school administration during the current academic year regarding their daughter being bullied and subjected to verbal abuse and repeated physical harm by some students, which led to negative psychological effects that drove her to attempt to throw herself out of the classroom window during the lesson.

The family also stated that the school administration did not inform them of the incident and that they learned about it from their daughter after she returned from school, where she reported her attempt to throw herself after moving one of the chairs closer to the classroom window. However, the classroom teacher intervened at that moment, removed her from the chair, and wrote a report of the incident to the floor supervisor, who then presented it to the school principal.

Consequently, the prosecution ordered the formation of a technical committee from the Directorate of Education in Dakahlia Governorate, headed by the director of the official languages schools administration in the directorate, to examine the incident and determine the extent of the school administration's compliance with the legally prescribed procedures regarding it.

Negligence of Officials

Upon reviewing the committee's report and the findings of the investigations, it became evident that the social worker and the secretary of the protection committee at the school failed to prepare a case study for the student following the incident to identify its causes, in preparation for referring her to the social service office in the educational administration.

It was also found that there was negligence in documenting the incidents of bullying and verbal and physical abuse that the student had been subjected to, and in failing to present her to the school's protection committee in violation of the provisions of the regulations. Additionally, they participated in the decision of the protection committee to transfer the student to another class, contrary to the legally prescribed procedures.

The investigations revealed that the social worker at the school had neglected to take any action regarding the incidents of bullying and abuse that the student had faced since the beginning of the academic year and failed to record those incidents in the school discipline record.

According to the statement, the school principal also neglected to supervise and monitor the work of her subordinates and failed to inform the student's guardian about her attempt to throw herself out of the classroom window. Therefore, the investigations concluded with the administrative prosecution's decision to refer the accused to disciplinary trial.