في تطور جديد لمحاولة طالبة ابتدائية في مصر الانتحار بعد تعرضها لواقعة تنمر بالمدرسة، أمرت النيابة الإدارية المصرية بإحالة مديرة إحدى المدارس التجريبية بمدينة المنزلة في محافظة الدقهلية واثنين من الأخصائيين الاجتماعيين بها إلى المحاكمة التأديبية.

طالبة ابتدائية تحاول الانتحار

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى يوم 11 نوفمبر الماضي عند محاولة طالبة بالصف الثاني الابتدائي إلقاء نفسها من نافذة الفصل الدراسي الكائن بالطابق الأول العلوي أثناء اليوم الدراسي بعد التنمر والاعتداء اللفظي والجسدي من بعض زميلاتها بالمدرسة.

إحالة مسؤولين للمحاكمة التأديبية

وبحسب بيان صادر عن النيابة الإدارية، جاء أمر الإحالة على خلفية مخالفة أحكام لائحة التحفيز المدرسي والانضباط التربوي الصادرة عن وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني، وذلك على النحو الذي ترتب عليه تعرض طالبة بالصف الثاني الابتدائي بالمدرسة للتنمر والاعتداء اللفظي والجسدي.

وكان مركز الإعلام والرصد بالنيابة الإدارية قد رصد تداول الواقعة عبر عدد من المواقع الإخبارية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فتم إخطار النيابة المختصة التي باشرت التحقيق العاجل.

التحقيقات وسماع الأقوال

وتولت النيابة الإدارية التحقيق في الواقعة، واستمعت إلى أقوال الطالبة، وذويها الذين أوضحوا أنهم تقدموا بعدة شكاوى إلى إدارة المدرسة خلال العام الدراسي الحالي، بشأن تعرض نجلتهم للتنمر والاعتداء اللفظي والإيذاء البدني المتكرر من بعض الطالبات، وما ترتب على ذلك من آثار نفسية سلبية دفعتها إلى محاولة إلقاء نفسها من نافذة الفصل أثناء الحصة الدراسية.

كما قرر ذوو الطالبة أن إدارة المدرسة لم تقم بإخطارهم بالواقعة، وأن علمهم بها تم من خلال نجلتهم عقب عودتها من اليوم الدراسي، حيث أفادت بمحاولتها إلقاء نفسها بعد تقريب أحد المقاعد من نافذة الفصل، إلا أن معلمة الفصل تدخلت في حينه، وأنزلتها عن المقعد، وحررت مذكرة بالواقعة لمشرف الدور، الذي قام بدوره بعرضها على مديرة المدرسة.

وبناءً عليه، أمرت النيابة بتشكيل لجنة فنية من مديرية التربية والتعليم بمحافظة الدقهلية، برئاسة مديرة إدارة المدارس الرسمية لغات بالمديرية، لفحص الواقعة وبيان مدى التزام إدارة المدرسة باتخاذ الإجراءات المقررة قانونًا حيالها.

تقاعس المسؤولين

وبمطالعة تقرير اللجنة، وما أسفرت عنه التحقيقات، تبين تقاعس الأخصائي الاجتماعي وأمين سر لجنة الحماية بالمدرسة عن إعداد دراسة حالة للطالبة عقب الواقعة؛ للوقوف على أسبابها، تمهيدًا لتحويلها إلى مكتب الخدمة الاجتماعية بالإدارة التعليمية.

وتبين أيضًا التقاعس عن توثيق وقائع التنمر والاعتداء اللفظي والجسدي التي تعرضت لها الطالبة، وعدم عرضها على لجنة الحماية بالمدرسة بالمخالفة لأحكام اللائحة، كما اشترك في صدور قرار لجنة الحماية بنقل الطالبة إلى فصل آخر، بالمخالفة للإجراءات المقررة قانونًا.

وكشف التحقيقات أن الأخصائية الاجتماعية بالمدرسة قد تقاعست عن اتخاذ أي إجراء حيال وقائع التنمر والاعتداء الذي تعرضت له الطالبة منذ بداية العام الدراسي، وعدم قيد تلك الوقائع بسجل الانضباط المدرسي.

وبحسب البيان، أهملت مديرة المدرسة أيضًا في الإشراف والمتابعة على أعمال مرؤوسيها، وتقاعست عن إخطار ولي أمر الطالبة بمحاولتها إلقاء نفسها من نافذة الفصل الدراسي، لذلك انتهت التحقيقات إلى قرار النيابة الإدارية بإحالة المتهمين إلى المحاكمة التأديبية.