فيما أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كين أن دول الخليج تتولى الدفاع عن أراضيها باستخدام قدراتها الدفاعية الجوية في مواجهة الهجمات الإيرانية، أفاد مسؤولون عسكريون أمريكيون بأن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران تتواصل بوتيرة متسارعة، مؤكدين تحقيق تقدم كبير في استهداف القدرات العسكرية، في وقت تستعد فيه واشنطن لتوسيع ضرباتها خلال الأيام القادمة.


وأعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن الولايات المتحدة تحقق تقدماً كبيراً في الحرب الجارية ضد إيران، لافتاً إلى أن العمليات العسكرية خلال الأيام الأولى أظهرت نتائج مذهلة، وفق تعبيره.


وقال في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الحرب لا تزال في مراحلها المبكرة، إلا أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل قد تتمكنان خلال أسبوع من فرض سيطرة شبه كاملة على الأجواء الإيرانية، موضحاً أن قاذفات استراتيجية مثل «B-2 وB-52» ستلعب دوراً رئيسياً في تحقيق التفوق الجوي.


وأضاف أن العملية العسكرية الجارية أقوى بمرتين من عملية تحرير العراق، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية تستخدم قنابل موجهة بالليزر بوزن 500 و1000 رطل لاستهداف مواقع محددة بدقة.


ولفت وزير الدفاع الأمريكي إلى أن هذه العمليات تأتي أيضاً رداً على مقتل 6 جنود أمريكيين، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة ستنتقم لمقتلهم. وأكد أن الأسطول البحري الإيراني تكبد خسائر كبيرة وأن عدداً من سفنه استقر في قاع الخليج.


وقال هيغسيث إن القوات الأمريكية اعترضت آلاف الطائرات المسيّرة التي أُطلقت خلال المواجهات، الأمر الذي أسهم في إنقاذ آلاف الأرواح في صفوف الحلفاء، منوهاً بقدرات الجيش الإسرائيلي وكفاءته في العمليات المشتركة.


من جهته، أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كين أن القوات الأمريكية تركز على تدمير القدرات الصاروخية الباليستية الإيرانية وتقويض قدرة طهران على إعادة بناء قوتها العسكرية.


وأضاف أن الجيش الأمريكي بدأ بالفعل تحديد أهداف داخل العمق الإيراني، تشمل منشآت وبنى عسكرية تمكّن إيران من نشر قواتها أو دعم عملياتها خارج البلاد.


وأوضح أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك ما يكفي من الأسلحة الدقيقة لتنفيذ عمليات هجومية ودفاعية، لافتاً إلى أن الضربات الأمريكية استهدفت حتى الآن نحو 2000 هدف وأدت إلى إغراق 20 سفينة عسكرية إيرانية.


وأفاد رئيس الأركان بأن إيران أطلقت خلال المواجهات نحو 500 صاروخ و2000 طائرة مسيّرة، مؤكداً أن العمليات العسكرية ستستمر خلال 24 إلى 48 ساعة القادمة مع توسيع الضربات ضد المنشآت الإيرانية. وأضاف أن عدداً من دول المنطقة، بينها دول الخليج والأردن، تتولى الدفاع عن أراضيها باستخدام قدراتها الدفاعية الجوية في مواجهة الهجمات.