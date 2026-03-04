فيما أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كين أن دول الخليج تتولى الدفاع عن أراضيها باستخدام قدراتها الدفاعية الجوية في مواجهة الهجمات الإيرانية، أفاد مسؤولون عسكريون أمريكيون بأن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران تتواصل بوتيرة متسارعة، مؤكدين تحقيق تقدم كبير في استهداف القدرات العسكرية، في وقت تستعد فيه واشنطن لتوسيع ضرباتها خلال الأيام القادمة.
وأعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن الولايات المتحدة تحقق تقدماً كبيراً في الحرب الجارية ضد إيران، لافتاً إلى أن العمليات العسكرية خلال الأيام الأولى أظهرت نتائج مذهلة، وفق تعبيره.
وقال في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الحرب لا تزال في مراحلها المبكرة، إلا أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل قد تتمكنان خلال أسبوع من فرض سيطرة شبه كاملة على الأجواء الإيرانية، موضحاً أن قاذفات استراتيجية مثل «B-2 وB-52» ستلعب دوراً رئيسياً في تحقيق التفوق الجوي.
وأضاف أن العملية العسكرية الجارية أقوى بمرتين من عملية تحرير العراق، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية تستخدم قنابل موجهة بالليزر بوزن 500 و1000 رطل لاستهداف مواقع محددة بدقة.
ولفت وزير الدفاع الأمريكي إلى أن هذه العمليات تأتي أيضاً رداً على مقتل 6 جنود أمريكيين، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة ستنتقم لمقتلهم. وأكد أن الأسطول البحري الإيراني تكبد خسائر كبيرة وأن عدداً من سفنه استقر في قاع الخليج.
وقال هيغسيث إن القوات الأمريكية اعترضت آلاف الطائرات المسيّرة التي أُطلقت خلال المواجهات، الأمر الذي أسهم في إنقاذ آلاف الأرواح في صفوف الحلفاء، منوهاً بقدرات الجيش الإسرائيلي وكفاءته في العمليات المشتركة.
من جهته، أكد رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كين أن القوات الأمريكية تركز على تدمير القدرات الصاروخية الباليستية الإيرانية وتقويض قدرة طهران على إعادة بناء قوتها العسكرية.
وأضاف أن الجيش الأمريكي بدأ بالفعل تحديد أهداف داخل العمق الإيراني، تشمل منشآت وبنى عسكرية تمكّن إيران من نشر قواتها أو دعم عملياتها خارج البلاد.
وأوضح أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك ما يكفي من الأسلحة الدقيقة لتنفيذ عمليات هجومية ودفاعية، لافتاً إلى أن الضربات الأمريكية استهدفت حتى الآن نحو 2000 هدف وأدت إلى إغراق 20 سفينة عسكرية إيرانية.
وأفاد رئيس الأركان بأن إيران أطلقت خلال المواجهات نحو 500 صاروخ و2000 طائرة مسيّرة، مؤكداً أن العمليات العسكرية ستستمر خلال 24 إلى 48 ساعة القادمة مع توسيع الضربات ضد المنشآت الإيرانية. وأضاف أن عدداً من دول المنطقة، بينها دول الخليج والأردن، تتولى الدفاع عن أراضيها باستخدام قدراتها الدفاعية الجوية في مواجهة الهجمات.
While the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Keen, confirmed that the Gulf countries are taking on the defense of their territories using their air defense capabilities against Iranian attacks, U.S. military officials reported that military operations against Iran are continuing at an accelerated pace, affirming significant progress in targeting military capabilities, as Washington prepares to expand its strikes in the coming days.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the United States is making significant progress in the ongoing war against Iran, noting that military operations in the early days have shown astonishing results, in his words.
He stated at a press conference today (Wednesday) that the war is still in its early stages, but the United States and Israel may be able to establish near-total control over Iranian airspace within a week, explaining that strategic bombers such as the "B-2 and B-52" will play a key role in achieving air superiority.
He added that the ongoing military operation is twice as strong as the operation to liberate Iraq, emphasizing that U.S. forces are using laser-guided bombs weighing 500 and 1000 pounds to accurately target specific sites.
The U.S. Secretary of Defense pointed out that these operations are also in response to the killing of 6 American soldiers, affirming that the United States will avenge their deaths. He confirmed that the Iranian naval fleet has suffered significant losses and that several of its ships have settled at the bottom of the Gulf.
Hegseth stated that U.S. forces intercepted thousands of drones that were launched during the confrontations, which contributed to saving thousands of lives among allies, praising the capabilities of the Israeli army and its efficiency in joint operations.
For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen confirmed that U.S. forces are focused on destroying Iranian ballistic missile capabilities and undermining Tehran's ability to rebuild its military strength.
He added that the U.S. military has already begun identifying targets deep within Iran, including military facilities and infrastructure that enable Iran to deploy its forces or support its operations abroad.
He clarified that the United States possesses enough precision weapons to conduct offensive and defensive operations, noting that U.S. strikes have so far targeted around 2000 objectives and led to the sinking of 20 Iranian military vessels.
The Chief of Staff reported that Iran launched approximately 500 missiles and 2000 drones during the confrontations, affirming that military operations will continue over the next 24 to 48 hours with an expansion of strikes against Iranian facilities. He added that several countries in the region, including Gulf states and Jordan, are taking on the defense of their territories using their air defense capabilities against attacks.