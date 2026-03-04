While the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Keen, confirmed that the Gulf countries are taking on the defense of their territories using their air defense capabilities against Iranian attacks, U.S. military officials reported that military operations against Iran are continuing at an accelerated pace, affirming significant progress in targeting military capabilities, as Washington prepares to expand its strikes in the coming days.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the United States is making significant progress in the ongoing war against Iran, noting that military operations in the early days have shown astonishing results, in his words.



He stated at a press conference today (Wednesday) that the war is still in its early stages, but the United States and Israel may be able to establish near-total control over Iranian airspace within a week, explaining that strategic bombers such as the "B-2 and B-52" will play a key role in achieving air superiority.



He added that the ongoing military operation is twice as strong as the operation to liberate Iraq, emphasizing that U.S. forces are using laser-guided bombs weighing 500 and 1000 pounds to accurately target specific sites.



The U.S. Secretary of Defense pointed out that these operations are also in response to the killing of 6 American soldiers, affirming that the United States will avenge their deaths. He confirmed that the Iranian naval fleet has suffered significant losses and that several of its ships have settled at the bottom of the Gulf.



Hegseth stated that U.S. forces intercepted thousands of drones that were launched during the confrontations, which contributed to saving thousands of lives among allies, praising the capabilities of the Israeli army and its efficiency in joint operations.



For his part, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen confirmed that U.S. forces are focused on destroying Iranian ballistic missile capabilities and undermining Tehran's ability to rebuild its military strength.



He added that the U.S. military has already begun identifying targets deep within Iran, including military facilities and infrastructure that enable Iran to deploy its forces or support its operations abroad.



He clarified that the United States possesses enough precision weapons to conduct offensive and defensive operations, noting that U.S. strikes have so far targeted around 2000 objectives and led to the sinking of 20 Iranian military vessels.



The Chief of Staff reported that Iran launched approximately 500 missiles and 2000 drones during the confrontations, affirming that military operations will continue over the next 24 to 48 hours with an expansion of strikes against Iranian facilities. He added that several countries in the region, including Gulf states and Jordan, are taking on the defense of their territories using their air defense capabilities against attacks.