كانت متجهة إلى مصر.. غرق ناقلة غاز روسية بعد حريق هائل في المتوسط

The Russian liquefied natural gas carrier "Arctic Metagas" sank today (Wednesday) in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya, after experiencing sudden explosions followed by a massive fire that led to its complete sinking, while it was sailing from Russia towards the port of Port Said in Egypt.

The Libyan Search and Rescue Operations Coordination Center announced that the tanker sent a distress signal on Tuesday evening, indicating that it had experienced "sudden explosions" followed by a huge fire, resulting in the sinking of the ship in an area located between Libya and Malta within the Libyan search and rescue responsibility, at the geographical coordinates 34° 17.6' N and 017° 04.0' E, approximately 130 nautical miles north of the Libyan port of Sirte.

All 30 crew members, all of whom are Russian nationals, were rescued and transferred to a lifeboat, then to a nearby cargo ship heading to Benghazi, as Libyan and Russian authorities confirmed that their health condition is good and there are no injuries.

The tanker was carrying a cargo estimated at about 62,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas, and it is a ship approximately 277 meters long, which left the Russian port of Murmansk on February 24 after loading the cargo from a floating storage unit, and was heading through the Suez Canal to Egypt (Port Said) as a potential destination or transit point.

The "Arctic Metagas" tanker is part of what is known as the Russian "shadow fleet," which is used to transport liquefied natural gas from Arctic LNG-2 projects that have been under Western sanctions since 2022-2024 due to the war in Ukraine, and the ship itself has been subject to U.S. and British sanctions since 2024, making it a potential target in the context of maritime escalation.

The Russian Ministry of Transport officially accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack using maritime drones launched from the Libyan coast, describing the incident as "an international terrorist act and maritime piracy," considering it a flagrant violation of international law, and Kyiv has not officially commented yet, nor has independent evidence emerged to confirm or deny the accusation.