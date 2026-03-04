كانت متجهة إلى مصر.. غرق ناقلة غاز روسية بعد حريق هائل في المتوسط

غرقت الناقلة الروسية للغاز الطبيعي المسال «أركتيك ميتاغاز» اليوم (الأربعاء)، في البحر المتوسط، قبالة السواحل الليبية، بعد تعرضها لانفجارات مفاجئة أعقبها حريق هائل أدى إلى غرقها بالكامل، وذلك أثناء إبحارها من روسيا متجهة إلى ميناء بورسعيد في مصر.

وأعلن مركز تنسيق عمليات البحث والإنقاذ الليبي أن الناقلة أرسلت نداء استغاثة مساء الثلاثاء، مفادُه تعرضها لـ«انفجارات مفاجئة» تلاها حريق ضخم، مما أسفر عن غرق السفينة في منطقة تقع بين ليبيا ومالطا ضمن نطاق مسؤولية البحث والإنقاذ الليبية، عند الإحداثيات الجغرافية 34° 17.6 شمالاً و017° 04.0 شرقاً، وعلى بعد نحو 130 ميلاً بحرياً شمال ميناء سرت الليبي.

وتم إنقاذ جميع أفراد الطاقم البالغ عددهم 30 فرداً، جميعهم يحملون الجنسية الروسية، ونقلهم إلى قارب نجاة، ثم إلى سفينة بضائع قريبة كانت متجهة إلى بنغازي، إذ أكدت السلطات الليبية والروسية أن حالتهم الصحية جيدة ولا إصابات.

وكانت الناقلة تحمل شحنة تقدر بنحو 62 ألف طن متري من الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وهي سفينة طولها نحو 277 متراً، غادرت ميناء مورمانسك الروسي في 24 فبراير بعد تحميل الشحنة من وحدة تخزين عائمة، وكانت متجهة عبر قناة السويس إلى مصر (بورسعيد) كوجهة محتملة أو محطة عبور.

وتُعد الناقلة «أركتيك ميتاغاز» جزءاً من ما يُعرف بـ«أسطول الظل» الروسي، الذي يُستخدم لنقل الغاز الطبيعي المسال من مشاريع أركتيك LNG-2 الخاضعة لعقوبات غربية منذ 2022-2024 بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا، وتخضع السفينة نفسها لعقوبات أمريكية وبريطانية منذ 2024، مما يجعلها هدفاً محتملاً في سياق التصعيد البحري.

واتهمت وزارة النقل الروسية أوكرانيا رسمياً بتنفيذ الهجوم باستخدام مسيّرات بحرية أُطلقت من الساحل الليبي، ووصفت الحادثة بأنها «عمل إرهابي دولي وقرصنة بحرية»، معتبرة أنها انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي، ولم تعلق كييف رسمياً حتى الآن، ولم تظهر أدلة مستقلة تؤكد أو تنفي الاتهام.