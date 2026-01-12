رحلة سياحية تنتهي بمأساة في جزر فاي فاي التايلندية

في لحظة خاطفة تحولت رحلة سياحية هادئة وسط المياه الفيروزية لجزر فاي فاي التايلندية إلى مشهد مأساوي هزّ مشاعر السياح والمقيمين، بعدما وقع اصطدام عنيف بين قارب سياحي وسفينة صيد، مخلفاً ضحايا وإصابات وحالة من الذهول في واحدة من أشهر الوجهات السياحية في العالم.
وشهدت جزر فاي فاي في تايلاند حادثاً بحرياً مأساوياً، إثر اصطدام قارب سياحي يقل عشرات الزوار بسفينة صيد، ما أدى إلى خسائر بشرية وإصابات متعددة، وأثار موجة من الحزن بين السياح والسلطات المحلية.
ووفقاً لما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية، وقع الحادث في تمام التاسعة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، عندما تعرض القارب السياحي وعلى متنه 52 سائحاً، لاصطدام مباشر بسفينة صيد تسبب في تمزق نحو نصف مقدمته بشكل عنيف.
وأسفر الحادث عن وفاة سائحة روسية تبلغ من العمر 18 عاماً تُدعى إليزابيتا ستاريخ، فيما أُصيب 21 شخصاً آخرون، من بينهم 19 سائحاً وثلاثة من أفراد الطاقم التايلاندي. وعلى الفور، جرى نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى جزيرة فاي فاي لتلقي الإسعافات الأولية، قبل تحويل عدد منهم إلى مستشفيات في فوكيت لاستكمال العلاج اللازم، بدعم وتنسيق من الجهات المختصة.
وتداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صوراً ومقاطع فيديو صادمة من موقع الحادث، وثّقت لحظة الاصطدام وحالة الذعر والارتباك التي سادت بين الركاب. وفي المقابل، باشرت السلطات التايلاندية فتح تحقيق عاجل للوقوف على أسباب الحادث وملابساته، وسط حالة من الحزن العميق بين السياح والمقيمين في المنطقة.
In a fleeting moment, a peaceful tourist trip amidst the turquoise waters of Thailand's Phi Phi Islands turned into a tragic scene that shook the emotions of tourists and residents, after a violent collision occurred between a tourist boat and a fishing vessel, leaving casualties, injuries, and a state of shock in one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world.
The Phi Phi Islands in Thailand witnessed a tragic maritime accident when a tourist boat carrying dozens of visitors collided with a fishing vessel, resulting in human losses and multiple injuries, and sparking a wave of sadness among tourists and local authorities.
According to local media reports, the incident occurred at 9 a.m. local time when the tourist boat, carrying 52 tourists, suffered a direct collision with a fishing vessel that violently tore apart nearly half of its front.
The accident resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Russian tourist named Elizaveta Starekh, while 21 other individuals were injured, including 19 tourists and three members of the Thai crew. Immediately, the injured were transported to Phi Phi Island Hospital for first aid, before some were transferred to hospitals in Phuket for further necessary treatment, with support and coordination from the relevant authorities.
Social media users circulated shocking images and videos from the accident site, documenting the moment of the collision and the panic and confusion that prevailed among the passengers. In response, Thai authorities began an urgent investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident, amid a deep sense of sorrow among tourists and residents in the area.