في لحظة خاطفة تحولت رحلة سياحية هادئة وسط المياه الفيروزية لجزر فاي فاي التايلندية إلى مشهد مأساوي هزّ مشاعر السياح والمقيمين، بعدما وقع اصطدام عنيف بين قارب سياحي وسفينة صيد، مخلفاً ضحايا وإصابات وحالة من الذهول في واحدة من أشهر الوجهات السياحية في العالم.

وشهدت جزر فاي فاي في تايلاند حادثاً بحرياً مأساوياً، إثر اصطدام قارب سياحي يقل عشرات الزوار بسفينة صيد، ما أدى إلى خسائر بشرية وإصابات متعددة، وأثار موجة من الحزن بين السياح والسلطات المحلية.

ووفقاً لما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية، وقع الحادث في تمام التاسعة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، عندما تعرض القارب السياحي وعلى متنه 52 سائحاً، لاصطدام مباشر بسفينة صيد تسبب في تمزق نحو نصف مقدمته بشكل عنيف.

وأسفر الحادث عن وفاة سائحة روسية تبلغ من العمر 18 عاماً تُدعى إليزابيتا ستاريخ، فيما أُصيب 21 شخصاً آخرون، من بينهم 19 سائحاً وثلاثة من أفراد الطاقم التايلاندي. وعلى الفور، جرى نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى جزيرة فاي فاي لتلقي الإسعافات الأولية، قبل تحويل عدد منهم إلى مستشفيات في فوكيت لاستكمال العلاج اللازم، بدعم وتنسيق من الجهات المختصة.

رحلة سياحية تنتهي بمأساة في جزر فاي فاي التايلندية

وتداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صوراً ومقاطع فيديو صادمة من موقع الحادث، وثّقت لحظة الاصطدام وحالة الذعر والارتباك التي سادت بين الركاب. وفي المقابل، باشرت السلطات التايلاندية فتح تحقيق عاجل للوقوف على أسباب الحادث وملابساته، وسط حالة من الحزن العميق بين السياح والمقيمين في المنطقة.