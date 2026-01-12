رحلة سياحية تنتهي بمأساة في جزر فاي فاي التايلندية

In a fleeting moment, a peaceful tourist trip amidst the turquoise waters of Thailand's Phi Phi Islands turned into a tragic scene that shook the emotions of tourists and residents, after a violent collision occurred between a tourist boat and a fishing vessel, leaving casualties, injuries, and a state of shock in one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world.

اصطدام قارب سياحي يقل عشرات الزوار بسفينة صيد، ما أدى إلى خسائر بشرية وإصابات متعددة، وأثار موجة من الحزن بين السياح والسلطات المحلية.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred at 9 a.m. local time when the tourist boat, carrying 52 tourists, suffered a direct collision with a fishing vessel that violently tore apart nearly half of its front.

The accident resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Russian tourist named Elizaveta Starekh, while 21 other individuals were injured, including 19 tourists and three members of the Thai crew. Immediately, the injured were transported to Phi Phi Island Hospital for first aid, before some were transferred to hospitals in Phuket for further necessary treatment, with support and coordination from the relevant authorities.

Social media users circulated shocking images and videos from the accident site, documenting the moment of the collision and the panic and confusion that prevailed among the passengers. In response, Thai authorities began an urgent investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident, amid a deep sense of sorrow among tourists and residents in the area.