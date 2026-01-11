قدمت لافيكا غوبتا بلاغًا صادمًا للشرطة في الهند، متهمة زوجها سانْيام جاين بخداعها قبل الزواج، بسبب إخفائه صلع رأسه عنها بالكامل. وتصف الزوجة هذا الخداع بأنه كان السبب الرئيسي في موافقتها على الزواج تحت وهم كامل.

وقالت غوبتا إنها كانت تتوقع أن زوجها يتمتع بشعر كثيف وصحي، لكنها اكتشفت بعد الزفاف أنه أصلع ويعتمد على شعر مستعار لإخفاء الصلع، معتبرة أن هذا التصرف خيانة واضحة وثقيلة الأثر على حالتها النفسية.

ولم يقتصر الاحتيال على المظهر فقط، فقد أكدت الزوجة أن زوجها كذب بشأن مؤهلاته التعليمية، مدعيًا حصوله على درجة البكالوريوس بينما لم يُكمل سوى الصف الثاني عشر، وزعم أن دخله السنوي بنحو 20 ألف دولار، ما اعتبرته غوبتا خداعًا متعمدًا وأذى نفسيًا كبيرًا.

كما تضمنت الشكوى اتهامات بالاعتداء الجسدي خلال رحلة خارج الهند، ومحاولات للضغط عليها لتهريب الماريغوانا من تايلند، وهو ما كان سيعرضها لمخاطر قانونية جسيمة.

وأكد مسؤول في مركز شرطة بيسراخ أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية مع جمع الإفادات وفحص الوقائع بعناية، بينما لم تصدر أي توقيفات حتى الآن، وأن جميع الإجراءات القانونية المستقبلية ستعتمد على نتائج التحقيق.

وأثارت القضية ضجة واسعة على وسائل الإعلام بسبب غرابتها، وخصوصًا تركيز الزوجة على خداع الصلع نفسه، لتصبح واحدة من أغرب قضايا الاحتيال الزوجي في الهند.