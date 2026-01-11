قدمت لافيكا غوبتا بلاغًا صادمًا للشرطة في الهند، متهمة زوجها سانْيام جاين بخداعها قبل الزواج، بسبب إخفائه صلع رأسه عنها بالكامل. وتصف الزوجة هذا الخداع بأنه كان السبب الرئيسي في موافقتها على الزواج تحت وهم كامل.
وقالت غوبتا إنها كانت تتوقع أن زوجها يتمتع بشعر كثيف وصحي، لكنها اكتشفت بعد الزفاف أنه أصلع ويعتمد على شعر مستعار لإخفاء الصلع، معتبرة أن هذا التصرف خيانة واضحة وثقيلة الأثر على حالتها النفسية.
ولم يقتصر الاحتيال على المظهر فقط، فقد أكدت الزوجة أن زوجها كذب بشأن مؤهلاته التعليمية، مدعيًا حصوله على درجة البكالوريوس بينما لم يُكمل سوى الصف الثاني عشر، وزعم أن دخله السنوي بنحو 20 ألف دولار، ما اعتبرته غوبتا خداعًا متعمدًا وأذى نفسيًا كبيرًا.
كما تضمنت الشكوى اتهامات بالاعتداء الجسدي خلال رحلة خارج الهند، ومحاولات للضغط عليها لتهريب الماريغوانا من تايلند، وهو ما كان سيعرضها لمخاطر قانونية جسيمة.
وأكد مسؤول في مركز شرطة بيسراخ أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية مع جمع الإفادات وفحص الوقائع بعناية، بينما لم تصدر أي توقيفات حتى الآن، وأن جميع الإجراءات القانونية المستقبلية ستعتمد على نتائج التحقيق.
وأثارت القضية ضجة واسعة على وسائل الإعلام بسبب غرابتها، وخصوصًا تركيز الزوجة على خداع الصلع نفسه، لتصبح واحدة من أغرب قضايا الاحتيال الزوجي في الهند.
Lavika Gupta filed a shocking report with the police in India, accusing her husband, Sanyam Jain, of deceiving her before marriage by completely hiding his bald head from her. The wife describes this deception as the main reason for her agreeing to marry under a complete illusion.
Gupta stated that she expected her husband to have thick and healthy hair, but discovered after the wedding that he was bald and relied on a wig to conceal his baldness, considering this behavior a clear betrayal that had a significant impact on her mental state.
The fraud was not limited to appearance alone; the wife confirmed that her husband lied about his educational qualifications, claiming to have a bachelor's degree while he had only completed the twelfth grade, and he claimed his annual income was around $20,000, which Gupta considered intentional deception and a significant psychological harm.
The complaint also included allegations of physical assault during a trip outside India, and attempts to pressure her into smuggling marijuana from Thailand, which would have exposed her to serious legal risks.
A spokesperson at the Bisrakh police station confirmed that investigations are still ongoing, gathering testimonies and carefully examining the facts, while no arrests have been made so far, and all future legal actions will depend on the results of the investigation.
The case has sparked widespread media attention due to its bizarre nature, especially the wife's focus on the deception of baldness itself, making it one of the strangest cases of marital fraud in India.