U.S. President Donald Trump created a surprising moment of tension that astonished executives and the media during a meeting at the White House with top executives from American oil companies. The situation unfolded when Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed the U.S. president a handwritten confidential memo, which Trump read aloud publicly in front of those present, embarrassing the secretary amidst a state of astonishment and tension.

The attendees, which included executives from 17 oil companies, did not expect an official meeting to turn into a dramatic scene filled with surprises. However, Trump appeared notably at ease during the incident, patting Marco Rubio on the shoulder as if trying to alleviate the embarrassment, while the secretary looked confused and astonished at having his notes read aloud in front of everyone.

The tense situation did not prevent the president from delivering his message: Chevron, one of the attendees, would handle the sale of Venezuelan oil, alongside ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips. Trump clarified that the U.S. government would provide security guarantees to the companies involved in reviving the Venezuelan oil sector, following the American forces' takeover of the country and the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Observers considered this incident an unprecedented moment in official meetings, as notes exchanged among senior officials within the White House typically remain confidential, while Trump turned the situation into a practical lesson in demonstrating control and ease in front of executives and the media simultaneously.