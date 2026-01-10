خلق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لحظة توتر مفاجئة أثارت دهشة التنفيذيين والإعلام خلال اجتماع في البيت الأبيض مع كبار رؤساء شركات النفط الأمريكية. ووقع الموقف عندما سلّم وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو للرئيس الأمريكي مذكرة سرية مكتوبة بخط اليد، فقام ترمب بقراءتها علنًا بصوت مرتفع أمام الحضور، مما أحرج الوزير وسط حالة من الاندهاش والتوتر.

ولم يتوقع الحضور الذي ضم مسؤولين تنفيذيين من 17 شركة نفطية، أن يتحوّل اجتماع رسمي إلى مشهد درامي مليء بالمفاجآت. لكن ترمب أظهر راحة واضحة أثناء الموقف، وربّت على كتف ماركو روبيو كما لو كان يحاول تخفيف الحرج، بينما بدا الوزير مرتبكًا ومندهشًا من قراءة ملاحظاته أمام الجميع.

حالة التوتر لم تمنع الرئيس من توجيه رسالته: شركة Chevron، إحدى الحاضرات، ستتولى التعامل مع بيع النفط الفنزويلي، إلى جانب ExxonMobil وConocoPhillips. وأوضح ترمب أن الحكومة الأمريكية ستقدم ضمانات أمنية للشركات المشاركة في إحياء قطاع النفط الفنزويلي، بعد سيطرة القوات الأمريكية على البلاد واعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.

واعتبر مراقبون هذا الموقف لحظة غير مسبوقة في الاجتماعات الرسمية، حيث عادةً ما تبقى الملاحظات المتبادلة بين كبار المسؤولين داخل البيت الأبيض سرية، بينما حوّل ترمب الموقف إلى درس عملي في إظهار السيطرة والراحة أمام التنفيذيين والإعلام في آن واحد.