أعلنت شركة xAI، المتخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتابعة لإيلون ماسك، جمع 20 مليار دولار في جولة تمويل من الفئة E، متجاوزة هدفها الأولي البالغ 15 مليار دولار.
فضيحة Grok
جاء الإعلان وسط موجة من الانتقادات الشديدة والتحقيقات التنظيمية الدولية ضد روبوت الدردشة الرئيسي للشركة «Grok»، بسبب توليده صوراً جنسية غير توافقية لنساء وقاصرات.
المشاركون في التمويل
شارك في الجولة التمويلية مستثمرون بارزون مثل شركة نفيديا، وفيديليتي مانجمنت آند ريسيرش كومباني، وصندوق الثروة السيادي القطري، وفالور إكويتي بارتنرز - الشركة الاستثمارية الخاصة بصديق ماسك القديم أنطونيو غراسياس.
وأشادت الشركة في بيانها بقدرات «Grok» في توليد الصور، معتبرة أن التمويل الجديد سيدعم مهمتها الأساسية في «فهم الكون»، إضافة إلى توسيع مراكز البيانات الضخمة في ممفيس بولاية تينيسي.
ورغم نجاح التمويل، تواجه xAI أشد حملات الرفض حتى الآن، إذ يُتهم «Grok» بتوليد عشرات الآلاف من الصور الجنسية غير التوافقية بناءً على طلبات مستخدمي منصة X.
وشملت هذه الصور نساءً دون موافقتهن، بما في ذلك آشلي سانت كلير - الأم المنفصلة عن أحد أبناء ماسك - التي قالت لصحيفة "الغارديان": «شعرت بالرعب والانتهاك، خصوصاً لرؤية حقيبة طفلي في الخلفية»، وأضافت أن شكاويها إلى«X» لم تلقَ استجابة، بينما ردت xAI على طلب برسالة آلية تقول «الإعلام التقليدي يكذب».
ومن بين الصور المثيرة للجدل، تعديل صورة لفتاة تبلغ 12 عاماً لإزالة ملابسها وتصويرها بملابس سباحة، إضافة إلى صور اقتراحية لأطفال في سن 10 أعوام.
اعتذار Grok
وأصدر «Grok» اعتذاراً يوم الجمعة الماضي، معترفاً بـ«ثغرات في الحماية» أدت إلى توليد صور قاصرات، لكنه استمر في إنتاج مثل هذه المواد في الأيام التالية.
ردود فعل دولية
وأثارت الحادثة ردود فعل دولية قوية، إذ أحالت وزارات فرنسية الأمر إلى النيابة العامة والهيئات التنظيمية للتحقق من انتهاك قانون الخدمات الرقمية الأوروبي.
كما وصفت وزيرة التكنولوجيا البريطانية ليز كيندال، الصور بـ«المروعة وغير المقبولة»، مطالبة هيئة أوفكوم بالتدخل، التي أكدت اتصالها بـxAI لتقييم الحاجة إلى تحقيق.
يُذكر أن xAI تواجه انتقادات مستمرة بسبب توليد «Grok» معلومات مضللة، مقارنة بمنافستها البارزة OpenAI (صانعة ChatGPT).
ومع ذلك، نجحت الشركة في جذب استثمارات هائلة وعقود حكومية خلال طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويأتي هذا التمويل بعد إعلان مشابه في يوليو الماضي، تزامن مع جدل آخر حول محتوى معادٍ للسامية أنتجه الروبوت.
xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, announced it has raised $20 billion in a Series E funding round, surpassing its initial target of $15 billion.
The Grok Scandal
The announcement came amid a wave of severe criticism and international regulatory investigations against the company's flagship chatbot "Grok," due to its generation of non-consensual sexual images of women and minors.
Funding Participants
Prominent investors in the funding round included Nvidia, Fidelity Management & Research Company, the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, and Valor Equity Partners - the private investment firm of Musk's longtime friend Antonio Gracias.
The company praised "Grok's" capabilities in image generation in its statement, considering that the new funding will support its core mission of "understanding the universe," in addition to expanding its massive data centers in Memphis, Tennessee.
Despite the successful funding, xAI is facing the strongest backlash yet, as "Grok" is accused of generating tens of thousands of non-consensual sexual images based on requests from users of the X platform.
These images included women without their consent, including Ashley St. Clair - the estranged mother of one of Musk's children - who told The Guardian: "I felt horrified and violated, especially seeing my child's backpack in the background," adding that her complaints to "X" went unanswered, while xAI responded to a request with an automated message saying, "traditional media lies."
Among the controversial images was a modification of a 12-year-old girl’s photo to remove her clothing and depict her in a swimsuit, along with suggestive images of children around the age of 10.
Grok's Apology
"Grok" issued an apology last Friday, acknowledging "security gaps" that led to the generation of images of minors, but continued to produce such material in the following days.
International Reactions
The incident sparked strong international reactions, with French ministries referring the matter to the public prosecutor and regulatory bodies to investigate potential violations of European digital services law.
British Technology Minister Liz Kendall described the images as "appalling and unacceptable," calling for intervention from Ofcom, which confirmed it has contacted xAI to assess the need for an investigation.
It is worth noting that xAI has faced ongoing criticism for "Grok" generating misleading information, compared to its prominent competitor OpenAI (the maker of ChatGPT).
Nevertheless, the company has successfully attracted massive investments and government contracts during the AI boom, with this funding coming after a similar announcement last July, coinciding with another controversy over anti-Semitic content generated by the bot.