xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, announced it has raised $20 billion in a Series E funding round, surpassing its initial target of $15 billion.

The Grok Scandal

The announcement came amid a wave of severe criticism and international regulatory investigations against the company's flagship chatbot "Grok," due to its generation of non-consensual sexual images of women and minors.

Funding Participants

Prominent investors in the funding round included Nvidia, Fidelity Management & Research Company, the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, and Valor Equity Partners - the private investment firm of Musk's longtime friend Antonio Gracias.

The company praised "Grok's" capabilities in image generation in its statement, considering that the new funding will support its core mission of "understanding the universe," in addition to expanding its massive data centers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Despite the successful funding, xAI is facing the strongest backlash yet, as "Grok" is accused of generating tens of thousands of non-consensual sexual images based on requests from users of the X platform.

These images included women without their consent, including Ashley St. Clair - the estranged mother of one of Musk's children - who told The Guardian: "I felt horrified and violated, especially seeing my child's backpack in the background," adding that her complaints to "X" went unanswered, while xAI responded to a request with an automated message saying, "traditional media lies."

Among the controversial images was a modification of a 12-year-old girl’s photo to remove her clothing and depict her in a swimsuit, along with suggestive images of children around the age of 10.

Grok's Apology

"Grok" issued an apology last Friday, acknowledging "security gaps" that led to the generation of images of minors, but continued to produce such material in the following days.

International Reactions

The incident sparked strong international reactions, with French ministries referring the matter to the public prosecutor and regulatory bodies to investigate potential violations of European digital services law.

British Technology Minister Liz Kendall described the images as "appalling and unacceptable," calling for intervention from Ofcom, which confirmed it has contacted xAI to assess the need for an investigation.

It is worth noting that xAI has faced ongoing criticism for "Grok" generating misleading information, compared to its prominent competitor OpenAI (the maker of ChatGPT).

Nevertheless, the company has successfully attracted massive investments and government contracts during the AI boom, with this funding coming after a similar announcement last July, coinciding with another controversy over anti-Semitic content generated by the bot.