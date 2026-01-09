أعلنت شركة xAI، المتخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتابعة لإيلون ماسك، جمع 20 مليار دولار في جولة تمويل من الفئة E، متجاوزة هدفها الأولي البالغ 15 مليار دولار.

فضيحة Grok

جاء الإعلان وسط موجة من الانتقادات الشديدة والتحقيقات التنظيمية الدولية ضد روبوت الدردشة الرئيسي للشركة «Grok»، بسبب توليده صوراً جنسية غير توافقية لنساء وقاصرات.

المشاركون في التمويل

شارك في الجولة التمويلية مستثمرون بارزون مثل شركة نفيديا، وفيديليتي مانجمنت آند ريسيرش كومباني، وصندوق الثروة السيادي القطري، وفالور إكويتي بارتنرز - الشركة الاستثمارية الخاصة بصديق ماسك القديم أنطونيو غراسياس.

وأشادت الشركة في بيانها بقدرات «Grok» في توليد الصور، معتبرة أن التمويل الجديد سيدعم مهمتها الأساسية في «فهم الكون»، إضافة إلى توسيع مراكز البيانات الضخمة في ممفيس بولاية تينيسي.

ورغم نجاح التمويل، تواجه xAI أشد حملات الرفض حتى الآن، إذ يُتهم «Grok» بتوليد عشرات الآلاف من الصور الجنسية غير التوافقية بناءً على طلبات مستخدمي منصة X.

وشملت هذه الصور نساءً دون موافقتهن، بما في ذلك آشلي سانت كلير - الأم المنفصلة عن أحد أبناء ماسك - التي قالت لصحيفة "الغارديان": «شعرت بالرعب والانتهاك، خصوصاً لرؤية حقيبة طفلي في الخلفية»، وأضافت أن شكاويها إلى«X» لم تلقَ استجابة، بينما ردت xAI على طلب برسالة آلية تقول «الإعلام التقليدي يكذب».

ومن بين الصور المثيرة للجدل، تعديل صورة لفتاة تبلغ 12 عاماً لإزالة ملابسها وتصويرها بملابس سباحة، إضافة إلى صور اقتراحية لأطفال في سن 10 أعوام.

اعتذار Grok

وأصدر «Grok» اعتذاراً يوم الجمعة الماضي، معترفاً بـ«ثغرات في الحماية» أدت إلى توليد صور قاصرات، لكنه استمر في إنتاج مثل هذه المواد في الأيام التالية.

ردود فعل دولية

وأثارت الحادثة ردود فعل دولية قوية، إذ أحالت وزارات فرنسية الأمر إلى النيابة العامة والهيئات التنظيمية للتحقق من انتهاك قانون الخدمات الرقمية الأوروبي.

كما وصفت وزيرة التكنولوجيا البريطانية ليز كيندال، الصور بـ«المروعة وغير المقبولة»، مطالبة هيئة أوفكوم بالتدخل، التي أكدت اتصالها بـxAI لتقييم الحاجة إلى تحقيق.

يُذكر أن xAI تواجه انتقادات مستمرة بسبب توليد «Grok» معلومات مضللة، مقارنة بمنافستها البارزة OpenAI (صانعة ChatGPT).

ومع ذلك، نجحت الشركة في جذب استثمارات هائلة وعقود حكومية خلال طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويأتي هذا التمويل بعد إعلان مشابه في يوليو الماضي، تزامن مع جدل آخر حول محتوى معادٍ للسامية أنتجه الروبوت.