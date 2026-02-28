The Egyptian artist Ghada Adel revealed that she underwent two cosmetic surgeries, one of which was on her face, indicating that she used Mongaro injections for weight loss, during her appearance on the show "Ramez Level the Monster."

Her Relationship with Her Daughter

During the episode, Ramez Galal asked Ghada Adel a question about her relationship with her daughter, saying: "Are you against your daughter getting married because you don't want to be a grandmother?" Ghada responded with a denial, confirming that this statement is not true. In another question, Ramez asked: "Who will be happier for you, Magdy El-Hawary or his wife?" Before following up with another question: "I heard there are two weddings and you will be the new bride," to which Ghada replied: "You have no right to ask me that question."

The Ninth Victim

Ramez Galal opened the episode with his usual sarcastic introduction, humorously commenting on the personal life of the ninth victim, Ghada Adel. This year, the show "Ramez Level the Monster" features a list of guests, including: Ahmed El-Sakka, Ghada Adel, Ghada Abdel Razek, Hanaa El-Zahid, Asmaa Galal, Aya Samaha, Yara El-Sokkari, Shaimaa Saif, Rahma Mohsen, Essam Sasa, Hamo Bika, Rogina, Magdy El-Masry, Razan Jamal, Caroline Azmy, Diab, Mostafa Gharib, Aya Samaha, Leqa El-Khamisi, Hassan Malek, Dina, Donia Sami, Samah Anwar, and Khairiya Aboulban, along with players from the Egyptian Al-Ahly club Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Marwan Attia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mahmoud Bintayk from Zamalek club, and Saudi player Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, in addition to sports critic Amr El-Dardiri.