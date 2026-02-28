كشفت الفنانة المصرية غادة عادل إجراء عمليتي تجميل إحداهما في وجهها، مشيرة إلى استخدام حقن مونجارو لخسارة الوزن، وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش».

علاقتها بابنتها

وخلال الحلقة، وجه رامز جلال سؤالًا لغادة عادل بشأن علاقتها بابنتها، قائلاً: «إنتي رافضه إن بنتك تتجوز علشان مش عايزه تبقي جده؟»، لترد عليه غادة بالرفض، مؤكدة أن هذا الكلام غير صحيح. وفي سؤال آخر قال رامز: «مين أكتر حد هيفرح فيكي مجدي الهواري ولا مراته؟»، قبل أن يتبعه بسؤال جديد: «سمعت إن في فرحين وهتكوني إنتي العروسة الجديدة»، لترد غادة قائلة: «مش من حقك تسألني السؤال ده».

الضحية التاسعة

استهل رامز جلال الحلقة بمقدمته الساخرة المعتادة، معلقاً بشكل كوميدي على الحياة الشخصية للضحية التاسعة غادة عادل، وتظهر في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش» هذا العام قائمةٌ من الضيوف، تضم كلًا من: أحمد السقا، غادة عادل، غادة عبدالرازق، هنا الزاهد، أسماء جلال، آية سماحة، يارا السكري، شيماء سيف، رحمة محسن، عصام صاصا، حمو بيكا، روجينا، ماجد المصري، رزان جمال، كارولين عزمي، دياب، مصطفى غريب، آية سماحة، لقاء الخميسي، حسن مالك، دينا، دنيا سامي، سماح أنور، وخيرية أبولبن، ولاعبي النادي الأهلى المصري أحمد سيد زيزو، مروان عطية، ياسر إبراهيم،. محمود بنتايك لاعب نادي الزمالك، واللاعب السعودي صالح أبو الشامات، إلى جانب الناقد الرياضي عمرو الدرديري.