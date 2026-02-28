أكد الفنان المصري باسم سمرة، أن النجومية الحقيقية تعتمد على الأعمال القوية والبصمة الفنية وليس على «لجان» منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

نجومية مدفوعة

وأضاف في تصريحات أدلى بها إلى برنامج «حبر سري» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية أسما إبراهيم: «نجومية البعض في الوسط الفني مدفوعة الأجر من خلال الاعتماد على السوشال ميديا، وبالتالي فهي لا تعني لي شيئاً».

قسمة ونصيب

ووصف انفصال أحمد السقا وزوجته السابقة الإعلامية مها الصغير، بأنه «قسمة ونصيب»، مشيراً إلى أن «حياة الفنانين ليست بالسهولة المتخيلة من جانب البعض».

واستنكر سمرة ما أسماه «تدخل الناس في حياة الفنانين الشخصية وتصويرهم في أصعب المواقف والظروف».

وحول مسلسل «العتاولة» الشهير، الذي جمعه بأحمد السقا وطارق لطفي، اعترف أن نجاح الجزء الأول كان أكبر بكثير من نجاح الجزء الثاني، وأنه ضد تقديم جزء ثالث من المسلسل؛ لأنه سوف يكون «مجرد تكرار ليس أكثر»، لافتاً إلى أن «تغيير المؤلف من الممكن أن يكون سبباً في اختلاف مستوى الجزء الثاني».