The Egyptian artist Basem Samra confirmed that true stardom relies on strong works and artistic impact, not on the "committees" of social media platforms.

Paid Stardom

He added in statements made to the program "Hebr Sari," hosted by media personality Asma Ibrahim: "The stardom of some in the artistic community is paid for by relying on social media, and therefore it means nothing to me."

Fate and Destiny

He described the separation of Ahmed El Sakka and his ex-wife, media personality Maha El Soghayar, as "fate and destiny," pointing out that "the lives of artists are not as easy as some might imagine."

Samra condemned what he called "people's interference in the personal lives of artists and portraying them in the most difficult situations and circumstances."

Regarding the famous series "Al-Ataweela," which he starred in alongside Ahmed El Sakka and Tarek Lotfy, he admitted that the success of the first season was much greater than that of the second season, and he is against producing a third season of the series; because it would be "just a repetition, nothing more," noting that "changing the writer could be a reason for the difference in the level of the second season."