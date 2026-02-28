أكد الفنان المصري باسم سمرة، أن النجومية الحقيقية تعتمد على الأعمال القوية والبصمة الفنية وليس على «لجان» منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
نجومية مدفوعة
وأضاف في تصريحات أدلى بها إلى برنامج «حبر سري» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية أسما إبراهيم: «نجومية البعض في الوسط الفني مدفوعة الأجر من خلال الاعتماد على السوشال ميديا، وبالتالي فهي لا تعني لي شيئاً».
قسمة ونصيب
ووصف انفصال أحمد السقا وزوجته السابقة الإعلامية مها الصغير، بأنه «قسمة ونصيب»، مشيراً إلى أن «حياة الفنانين ليست بالسهولة المتخيلة من جانب البعض».
واستنكر سمرة ما أسماه «تدخل الناس في حياة الفنانين الشخصية وتصويرهم في أصعب المواقف والظروف».
وحول مسلسل «العتاولة» الشهير، الذي جمعه بأحمد السقا وطارق لطفي، اعترف أن نجاح الجزء الأول كان أكبر بكثير من نجاح الجزء الثاني، وأنه ضد تقديم جزء ثالث من المسلسل؛ لأنه سوف يكون «مجرد تكرار ليس أكثر»، لافتاً إلى أن «تغيير المؤلف من الممكن أن يكون سبباً في اختلاف مستوى الجزء الثاني».
The Egyptian artist Basem Samra confirmed that true stardom relies on strong works and artistic impact, not on the "committees" of social media platforms.
Paid Stardom
He added in statements made to the program "Hebr Sari," hosted by media personality Asma Ibrahim: "The stardom of some in the artistic community is paid for by relying on social media, and therefore it means nothing to me."
Fate and Destiny
He described the separation of Ahmed El Sakka and his ex-wife, media personality Maha El Soghayar, as "fate and destiny," pointing out that "the lives of artists are not as easy as some might imagine."
Samra condemned what he called "people's interference in the personal lives of artists and portraying them in the most difficult situations and circumstances."
Regarding the famous series "Al-Ataweela," which he starred in alongside Ahmed El Sakka and Tarek Lotfy, he admitted that the success of the first season was much greater than that of the second season, and he is against producing a third season of the series; because it would be "just a repetition, nothing more," noting that "changing the writer could be a reason for the difference in the level of the second season."