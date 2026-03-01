Andrew Giddens (36 years old) survived an incredible harrowing experience after being stuck in mud up to his shoulders for 10 days in Florida, amidst freezing temperatures and a severe lack of food and water.

Rescue teams found Giddens on February 23 at a sand plant owned by Vulcan east of Melrose, after he had been missing since Valentine's Day, with his car abandoned near the scene of the incident, raising concerns among authorities and intensifying search efforts.

The sheriff's office stated that Giddens' friends revealed he had been suffering from depression due to a recent breakup, noting that he was able to communicate verbally with rescue teams to call for help. The process of freeing him from the mud took about three hours, as specialized teams worked carefully to secure him and transport him to the hospital.

Jenny Smith Carson (Giddens' aunt) expressed her gratitude on Facebook: "Andrew was found alive. Thank God he was rescued in time. If it had been another day, we wouldn't have been so lucky."

The incident highlighted the strength of human resilience and the importance of rapid response in extreme danger situations, as the rescue team managed to turn a potential tragedy into a survival story.