نجا أندرو جيدنز (36 عاماً) من تجربة قاسية لا تُصدق، بعد أن ظلّ عالقاً في وحل حتى كتفيه لمدة 10 أيام في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، وسط برودة قارسة ونقص حاد في الطعام والماء.

وعثرت فرق الإنقاذ على جيدنز في الـ23 من فبراير في مصنع رمال تابع لشركة فولكان شرقي ميلروز، بعد أن اختفى منذ عيد الحب، فيما كانت سيارته مهجورة بالقرب من موقع الحادثة، ما أثار مخاوف السلطات وكثف عمليات البحث.

وقال مكتب الشريف إن أصدقاء جيدنز كشفوا أنه كان يعاني من اكتئاب نتيجة انفصال حديث، مشيرين إلى أنه استطاع التواصل لفظياً مع فرق الإنقاذ لاستدعائهم. واستغرقت عملية تحريره من الوحل نحو ثلاث ساعات، إذ عملت الفرق المتخصصة بعناية لتأمينه ونقله إلى المستشفى.

وعبرت جيني سميث كارسون (عمة جيدنز) عن امتنانها عبر «فيسبوك»: «تم العثور على أندرو على قيد الحياة. الحمد لله أنه تم إنقاذه في الوقت المناسب. لو تأخر يوماً آخر لما كنا محظوظين».

وأبرزت الواقعة قوة الصمود البشري وأهمية سرعة الاستجابة في حالات الخطر القصوى، حيث نجح فريق الإنقاذ في تحويل مأساة محتملة إلى قصة نجاة.