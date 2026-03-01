UFKtYcJH9COhaGyzrOITeg

بين أعمدة الدخان وأصوات الانفجارات، خرجت مشاهد أخرى لم تكن في الحسبان، لمئات الإيرانيين يرقصون في الشوارع ويوزعون الحلوى، عقب إعلان مقتل المرشد الأعلى.

ففي أحياء متفرقة من طهران وأصفهان وشيراز، تحولت الليلة إلى احتفال مفتوح. وانتشرت في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو أظهرت رجالًا ونساء يهتفون ويرقصون على أنغام موسيقى فارسية صاخبة، بينما أضاءت الألعاب النارية السماء.

وفي حي إكباتان، ارتفعت الهتافات من بعض الشرفات والأسطح: «حرية.. حرية». أما في مدينة عبدنان الكردية غرب البلاد، فقد جابت السيارات الشوارع وأطل شبان من نوافذها رافعين إشارات النصر.

إعلان رسمي يقلب المشهد

التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني أكد فجر اليوم (الأحد) مقتل المرشد علي خامنئي إثر غارات أمريكية إسرائيلية استهدفت مقر إقامته في طهران. كما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» أنه قُتل أثناء وجوده في مكتبه فجر أمس (السبت)، ووصفت الهجوم بأنه «جبان».

وأفادت وكالة «فارس» أيضًا بمقتل ابنته وزوج ابنته وحفيدته في الضربة ذاتها، ما ضاعف من وقع الصدمة داخل المؤسسات الرسمية.

وعلى الفور، أعلنت الحكومة الإيرانية الحداد العام لمدة 40 يوما، وفرضت عطلة رسمية لمدة 7 أيام، متوعدة برد حاسم على ما وصفته بـ«الجريمة».

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن مقتل خامنئي في العملية العسكرية المشتركة، مشيرًا عبر منصة «تروث سوشال» إلى أن أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية، رصدت تحركاته بدقة عالية، مؤكدًا أنه لم يكن قادرًا على الإفلات.

ووجّه ترمب رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الإيراني، معتبرًا أن ما حدث يمثل فرصة لاستعادة الوطن، على حد تعبيره، في تصريح أشعل تفاعلات واسعة داخل إيران وخارجها.