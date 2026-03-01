UFKtYcJH9COhaGyzrOITeg

Amid columns of smoke and the sounds of explosions, unexpected scenes emerged, with hundreds of Iranians dancing in the streets and distributing sweets, in a moment described as the most shocking in the history of the republic, following the announcement of the Supreme Leader's death.

In various neighborhoods of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, the night turned into an open celebration. Videos quickly spread showing men and women chanting and dancing to the tunes of loud Persian music, while fireworks lit up the sky in a scene that seemed closer to a folk festival than a moment of political mourning.

In the Ekbatan neighborhood, cheers rose from balconies and rooftops: "Freedom... Freedom." In the Kurdish city of Abdanan in the west of the country, cars roamed the streets, and young people leaned out of their windows raising victory signs, in a clear expression of breaking the barrier of fear that had marked many years of tight security grip.

An Official Announcement that Changes the Scene

The Iranian state television confirmed early today (Sunday) the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a result of American-Israeli airstrikes targeting his residence in Tehran. The "Tasnim" agency reported that he was killed while in his office early yesterday (Saturday), describing the attack as "cowardly."

The "Fars" agency also reported the death of his daughter, his son-in-law, and his granddaughter in the same strike, which amplified the shock within official institutions.

Immediately, the Iranian government announced a public mourning period of 40 days and imposed an official holiday for 7 days, vowing a decisive response to what it described as a "crime."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Khamenei's death in the joint military operation, indicating via the "Truth Social" platform that American intelligence had tracked his movements with high precision, affirming that he could not escape.

Trump directed a direct message to the Iranian people, considering what happened as an opportunity to reclaim their homeland, in a statement that ignited widespread reactions inside and outside Iran.

The scenes of celebration reflect years of political and social tension; thus, some celebrants described the strikes as the "greatest humanitarian aid" to weaken decision-making circles, indicating a deep-seated desire to change the political landscape.

Notably, the security forces, which have always responded to gatherings swiftly and decisively, appeared to be in a state of confusion or paralysis, allowing crowds to gather without clear intervention, in a scene that activists considered a sign of the shaking of the power center after the absence of the head of the pyramid.

Between an official announcement of mourning and celebratory clips flooding the platforms, Iran stands at a pivotal moment that could redraw the internal landscape and regional balances.