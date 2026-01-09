عاد الرعب ليخيم على ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية بعد أن قررت محكمة في ميامي إعادة النظر في قضية اختطاف ووفاة الطفلة كواتيشا ماي كوك، التي كانت تبلغ 5 سنوات فقط، قبل أكثر من عقدين. القضية تعيد للواجهة أحد أبشع الجرائم التي هزّت المجتمع الأمريكي منذ عام 1998، في ظل تغييرات حديثة على قوانين الإعدام بالولاية.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المسن الأمريكي البالغ من العمر 76عامًا، اختطف الطفلة ووالدتها بعد لقائهما في إحدى الكنائس، وخنق الأم حتى فقدت وعيها، تاركًا إياها في حقل ناءٍ لقصب السكر، قبل أن تفرّ بأعجوبة وتلتمس النجدة. لكن لطفلة لم تحظَ بنفس الحظ، فقد ألقاها المختطف في «ممر التماسيح»، حيث هاجمتها التماسيح وأدت إلى فقدان ذراعها وإصابتها بجروح قاتلة.

وأكدت الفحوصات الطبية أن سبب وفاة الطفلة كان إصابات ناجمة عن قوة اصطدام على الجانب الأيسر من الرأس، مع آثار هجمات التماسيح والخدوش والعض. وأدانت المحاكمة السابقة المختطف بجريمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى وحكمت عليه بالإعدام عام 2007، لكن التعديلات الجديدة على قوانين الإعدام فتحت الباب لإعادة النظر في العقوبة، وسط توقعات بأن يواجه حكم الإعدام مجددًا رغم تقدمه في السن.

ووصف القاضي ليونارد إي غليك الجريمة بأنها «مثال على إخفاق البالغين في حماية الأطفال من الوحوش، ولا يجب أن يكون الكبار أنفسهم وحوشاً».