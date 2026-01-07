مصر تسحب 5 دفعات لمنتجات ألبان الأطفال من الأسواق

أعلنت الهيئة القومية لسلامة الغذاء في مصر تنفيذ سحب احترازي لعدد محدود من دفعات منتجات حليب الأطفال من إنتاج شركة نستلة، وذلك في ضوء إخطار رسمي ورد إليها من شركة نستلة مصر يفيد بتنفيذ سحب طوعي احترازي لهذه الدفعات.
وبحسب بيان رسمي صادر عن الهيئة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فإن المنتجات المعنية بالسحب الاحترازي، هي:
اسم المنتج: Nan Comfort 1
رقم التشغيل: 51510346AC
الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 9.88410
تاريخ الإنتاج: 31/05/2025
تاريخ الانتهاء: 30/11/2026
اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1
رقم التشغيل: 51370346AA
الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 38.160
تاريخ الإنتاج: 17/05/2025
تاريخ الانتهاء: 17/05/2027
اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1
رقم التشغيل: 52650346AA
الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 16.092
تاريخ الإنتاج: 28/09/2025
تاريخ الانتهاء: 28/09/2027
اسم المنتج:Nan OptiPro 1
رقم التشغيل: 51460346AB
الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 10.944
تاريخ الإنتاج: 26/05/2025
تاريخ الانتهاء: 26/05/2027
اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1
رقم التشغيل: 51460346AA
الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 124.608
تاريخ الإنتاج: 26/05/2025
تاريخ الانتهاء: 26/05/2027
سبب السحب
وبحسب البيان، فإن سبب السحب الاحترازي هو رصد وجود آثار لمادة (Cereulide)، الناتجة عن بكتيريا (Bacillus cereus)، في أحد المكونات الأولية (زيت حمض الأراكيدونيك – ARA) المستخدم في التصنيع، وهي مادة قد تؤدي، في حال التعرض لها، إلى الغثيان والقيء الشديد، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال.
إجراءات الهيئة
واتخذت الهيئة القومية لسلامة الغذاء في مصر عدداً من الإجراءات تمثلت في تنفيذ سحب احترازي فوري للدفعات محل التحذير اعتباراً من 7 يناير 2026، ومتابعة إجراءات السحب بالتنسيق الكامل مع شركة نستلة، وإلزام الموردين والموزعين بالوقف الفوري لتداول المنتجات التي تحمل أرقام التشغيلات الواردة أعلاه.
كما أوصت الهيئة المستهلكين بضرورة التحقق من أرقام التشغيلات على العبوة، وفي حال تطابق بيانات المنتج، يُوصى بالتوقف فوراً عن استخدامه والتخلص منه بطريقة آمنة.
The National Food Safety Authority in Egypt announced the implementation of a precautionary withdrawal of a limited number of batches of infant milk products produced by Nestlé, following an official notification received from Nestlé Egypt indicating the execution of a voluntary precautionary withdrawal of these batches.
According to an official statement issued by the authority today (Wednesday), the products subject to the precautionary withdrawal are:
Product Name: Nan Comfort 1
Batch Number: 51510346AC
Quantity Sold per Package: 9.88410
Production Date: 31/05/2025
Expiration Date: 30/11/2026
Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1
Batch Number: 51370346AA
Quantity Sold per Package: 38.160
Production Date: 17/05/2025
Expiration Date: 17/05/2027
Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1
Batch Number: 52650346AA
Quantity Sold per Package: 16.092
Production Date: 28/09/2025
Expiration Date: 28/09/2027
Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1
Batch Number: 51460346AB
Quantity Sold per Package: 10.944
Production Date: 26/05/2025
Expiration Date: 26/05/2027
Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1
Batch Number: 51460346AA
Quantity Sold per Package: 124.608
Production Date: 26/05/2025
Expiration Date: 26/05/2027
Reason for Withdrawal
According to the statement, the reason for the precautionary withdrawal is the detection of traces of (Cereulide), produced by the bacteria (Bacillus cereus), in one of the raw materials (arachidonic acid oil – ARA) used in manufacturing, which is a substance that may cause severe nausea and vomiting, especially in children, if exposed to it.
Authority's Actions
The National Food Safety Authority in Egypt has taken several measures, including the immediate implementation of a precautionary withdrawal of the batches in question starting from January 7, 2026, and monitoring the withdrawal procedures in full coordination with Nestlé, as well as obligating suppliers and distributors to immediately cease the circulation of products bearing the above batch numbers.
The authority also recommended that consumers verify the batch numbers on the packaging, and if the product details match, it is advised to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely.