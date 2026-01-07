مصر تسحب 5 دفعات لمنتجات ألبان الأطفال من الأسواق

The National Food Safety Authority in Egypt announced the implementation of a precautionary withdrawal of a limited number of batches of infant milk products produced by Nestlé, following an official notification received from Nestlé Egypt indicating the execution of a voluntary precautionary withdrawal of these batches.



According to an official statement issued by the authority today (Wednesday), the products subject to the precautionary withdrawal are:

Product Name: Nan Comfort 1

Batch Number: 51510346AC

Quantity Sold per Package: 9.88410

Production Date: 31/05/2025

Expiration Date: 30/11/2026

Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1

Batch Number: 51370346AA

Quantity Sold per Package: 38.160

Production Date: 17/05/2025

Expiration Date: 17/05/2027

Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1

Batch Number: 52650346AA

Quantity Sold per Package: 16.092

Production Date: 28/09/2025

Expiration Date: 28/09/2027

Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1

Batch Number: 51460346AB

Quantity Sold per Package: 10.944

Production Date: 26/05/2025

Expiration Date: 26/05/2027

Product Name: Nan OptiPro 1

Batch Number: 51460346AA

Quantity Sold per Package: 124.608

Production Date: 26/05/2025

Expiration Date: 26/05/2027

Reason for Withdrawal

According to the statement, the reason for the precautionary withdrawal is the detection of traces of (Cereulide), produced by the bacteria (Bacillus cereus), in one of the raw materials (arachidonic acid oil – ARA) used in manufacturing, which is a substance that may cause severe nausea and vomiting, especially in children, if exposed to it.

Authority's Actions

The National Food Safety Authority in Egypt has taken several measures, including the immediate implementation of a precautionary withdrawal of the batches in question starting from January 7, 2026, and monitoring the withdrawal procedures in full coordination with Nestlé, as well as obligating suppliers and distributors to immediately cease the circulation of products bearing the above batch numbers.

The authority also recommended that consumers verify the batch numbers on the packaging, and if the product details match, it is advised to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely.