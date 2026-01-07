أعلنت الهيئة القومية لسلامة الغذاء في مصر تنفيذ سحب احترازي لعدد محدود من دفعات منتجات حليب الأطفال من إنتاج شركة نستلة، وذلك في ضوء إخطار رسمي ورد إليها من شركة نستلة مصر يفيد بتنفيذ سحب طوعي احترازي لهذه الدفعات.
مصر تسحب 5 دفعات لمنتجات ألبان الأطفال من الأسواق

وبحسب بيان رسمي صادر عن الهيئة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، فإن المنتجات المعنية بالسحب الاحترازي، هي:

اسم المنتج: Nan Comfort 1

رقم التشغيل: 51510346AC

الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 9.88410

تاريخ الإنتاج: 31/05/2025

تاريخ الانتهاء: 30/11/2026

اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1

رقم التشغيل: 51370346AA

الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 38.160

تاريخ الإنتاج: 17/05/2025

تاريخ الانتهاء: 17/05/2027

اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1

رقم التشغيل: 52650346AA

الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 16.092

تاريخ الإنتاج: 28/09/2025

تاريخ الانتهاء: 28/09/2027

اسم المنتج:Nan OptiPro 1

رقم التشغيل: 51460346AB

الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 10.944

تاريخ الإنتاج: 26/05/2025

تاريخ الانتهاء: 26/05/2027

اسم المنتج: Nan OptiPro 1

رقم التشغيل: 51460346AA

الكمية المباعة بالعبوة: 124.608

تاريخ الإنتاج: 26/05/2025

تاريخ الانتهاء: 26/05/2027

سبب السحب

وبحسب البيان، فإن سبب السحب الاحترازي هو رصد وجود آثار لمادة (Cereulide)، الناتجة عن بكتيريا (Bacillus cereus)، في أحد المكونات الأولية (زيت حمض الأراكيدونيك – ARA) المستخدم في التصنيع، وهي مادة قد تؤدي، في حال التعرض لها، إلى الغثيان والقيء الشديد، خصوصاً لدى الأطفال.

إجراءات الهيئة

واتخذت الهيئة القومية لسلامة الغذاء في مصر عدداً من الإجراءات تمثلت في تنفيذ سحب احترازي فوري للدفعات محل التحذير اعتباراً من 7 يناير 2026، ومتابعة إجراءات السحب بالتنسيق الكامل مع شركة نستلة، وإلزام الموردين والموزعين بالوقف الفوري لتداول المنتجات التي تحمل أرقام التشغيلات الواردة أعلاه.

كما أوصت الهيئة المستهلكين بضرورة التحقق من أرقام التشغيلات على العبوة، وفي حال تطابق بيانات المنتج، يُوصى بالتوقف فوراً عن استخدامه والتخلص منه بطريقة آمنة.