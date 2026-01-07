وقفت الأم البالغة من العمر 49 عاماً أمام محكمة مدينة زيجن، في واحدة من أكثر القضايا الإنسانية صدمة في ألمانيا، بعد اتهامها بإخفاء ابنتها داخل منزل العائلة وتعريضها لأذى نفسي وجسدي استمر 7 سنوات كاملة، في حادثة هزّت الرأي العام وطرحت تساؤلات قاسية حول ما جرى خلف الأبواب المغلقة.

وتشير تفاصيل القضية إلى أن الطفلة كانت محتجزة منذ صيف عام 2015 داخل منزل العائلة في مدينة آتندورن بمنطقة زاورلاند، حيث عاشت في عزلة شبه تامة عن العالم الخارجي، بلا تعليم مدرسي، ولا رعاية طبية، ولا أي تواصل اجتماعي مع أطفال آخرين، في ظروف وصفتها النيابة بأنها قاسية ومخالفة لأبسط حقوق الطفل.

ولم تتوقف الاتهامات عند الأم وحدها، إذ يواجه الجدّان البالغان من العمر 83 و80 عاماً اتهامات بالتواطؤ ومساعدة الابنة على تنفيذ الحادثة، عبر التستر على احتجاز الطفلة داخل المنزل طوال تلك السنوات دون إبلاغ السلطات المختصة.

وفي سبتمبر 2022، نجحت الشرطة الألمانية بالتعاون مع جهات الرعاية الاجتماعية في تحرير الطفلة، التي كانت تبلغ آنذاك 8 سنوات، بعد تلقي بلاغات متكررة أثارت الشكوك حول وضعها، ليتم نقلها لاحقاً إلى أسرة حاضنة تحت إشراف رسمي، وفق ما نقلته صحف ألمانية.

وأوضحت النيابة العامة الألمانية أن الطفلة لم يُسمح لها بمغادرة المنزل إطلاقاً، ولم تُعرض على طبيب واحد طوال سنوات الاحتجاز، ما تسبب في تأخر ملحوظ في نموها وتداعيات نفسية عميقة، مع التأكيد في الوقت نفسه على عدم وجود دلائل على سوء تغذية أو اعتداء جسدي أو جنسي.

وبحسب السلطات، عانت الطفلة في البداية من صعوبات جسدية بسيطة، مثل عدم القدرة على صعود السلالم بسهولة، إلا أن حالتها الصحية بدأت بالتحسن التدريجي بعد إنقاذها، كما تبيّن لاحقاً أنها تمتلك مهارات أساسية في القراءة والكتابة رغم سنوات العزلة الطويلة.

وقرر الوصيّ القضائي المكلّف بحماية مصلحة الطفلة عدم استدعائها للشهادة خلال جلسات المحاكمة، معتبراً أن مثولها قد يشكل عبئاً نفسياً إضافياً عليها في هذه المرحلة الحساسة من حياتها.

ولا تزال دوافع الأم والجدّين غامضة حتى الآن، فيما تواصل المحكمة نظر القضية التي وُصفت بأنها من أقسى القضايا الإنسانية التي شهدتها ألمانيا خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وسط تشديد رسمي على حماية هوية الطفلة وخصوصيتها بشكل كامل.