The 49-year-old mother stood before the Siegen city court in one of the most shocking humanitarian cases in Germany, after being accused of hiding her daughter inside the family home and subjecting her to psychological and physical harm for a full 7 years, in an incident that shook public opinion and raised harsh questions about what happened behind closed doors.

The details of the case indicate that the girl had been held captive since the summer of 2015 inside the family home in the town of Attendorf in the Sauerland region, where she lived in almost complete isolation from the outside world, without school education, medical care, or any social interaction with other children, in conditions described by the prosecution as harsh and in violation of the most basic children's rights.

The accusations did not stop with the mother alone, as the grandparents, aged 83 and 80, face charges of complicity and assisting the daughter in carrying out the incident, by concealing the girl’s captivity in the home for all those years without informing the relevant authorities.

In September 2022, the German police, in cooperation with social welfare agencies, succeeded in rescuing the girl, who was then 8 years old, after receiving repeated reports that raised suspicions about her situation, and she was later transferred to a foster family under official supervision, according to German newspapers.

The German public prosecutor's office clarified that the girl was not allowed to leave the house at all and had not been seen by a single doctor throughout the years of captivity, which resulted in noticeable delays in her growth and deep psychological repercussions, while also confirming that there was no evidence of malnutrition or physical or sexual abuse.

According to the authorities, the girl initially suffered from minor physical difficulties, such as not being able to climb stairs easily, but her health condition began to improve gradually after her rescue, and it later became clear that she possessed basic reading and writing skills despite the long years of isolation.

The court-appointed guardian responsible for protecting the child's interests decided not to call her to testify during the trial sessions, considering that her appearance could impose an additional psychological burden on her at this sensitive stage of her life.

The motives of the mother and grandparents remain unclear to this day, while the court continues to hear the case, which has been described as one of the harshest humanitarian cases witnessed in Germany in recent years, with official emphasis on fully protecting the child's identity and privacy.