طلبت هيئة الطيران المدني الفرنسية من شركات الطيران إلغاء 15% من الرحلات في مطاري أورلي وشارل ديغول عقب تساقط الثلوج بكثافة في العاصمة باريس.
وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان، أن شركات الطيران حرة في اختيار الرحلات التي ستلغيها طالما أنها تقلل من عمليات الإقلاع والهبوط.
وكان تساقط الثلوج قد أدى إلى تعطل حركة الطيران والقطارات والطرق في هولندا، وإلغاء مئات الرحلات الجوية وتوقف جميع القطارات حول العاصمة أمستردام.
The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports following heavy snowfall in the capital, Paris.
The authority explained in a statement that airlines are free to choose which flights to cancel as long as they reduce takeoff and landing operations.
The snowfall has disrupted air traffic, trains, and roads in the Netherlands, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the suspension of all trains around the capital, Amsterdam.