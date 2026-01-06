The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports following heavy snowfall in the capital, Paris.

The authority explained in a statement that airlines are free to choose which flights to cancel as long as they reduce takeoff and landing operations.

The snowfall has disrupted air traffic, trains, and roads in the Netherlands, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the suspension of all trains around the capital, Amsterdam.