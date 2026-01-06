طلبت هيئة الطيران المدني الفرنسية من شركات الطيران إلغاء 15% من الرحلات في مطاري أورلي وشارل ديغول عقب تساقط الثلوج بكثافة في العاصمة باريس.

وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان، أن شركات الطيران حرة في اختيار الرحلات التي ستلغيها طالما أنها تقلل من عمليات الإقلاع والهبوط.

وكان تساقط الثلوج قد أدى إلى تعطل حركة الطيران والقطارات والطرق في هولندا، وإلغاء مئات الرحلات الجوية وتوقف جميع القطارات حول العاصمة أمستردام.