تشير دراسات في التغذية الرياضية إلى أن التمر يُعد خيارًا ممتازًا كوجبة خفيفة قبل بدء التمارين الرياضية، بفضل تركيبته الغذائية التي تمنح الجسم طاقة سريعة وقابلة للهضم.
ويُعد التمر مصدرًا غنيًا بالكربوهيدرات سهلة الهضم، إذ تحتوي ثمرة واحدة على نحو 10 إلى 18 غرامًا من الكربوهيدرات، ما يوفر للجسم وقودًا سريع الامتصاص قبل الأداء البدني. وتُوصي أخصائيات التغذية عادةً بتناول 30–60 غرامًا من الكربوهيدرات قبل التمرين بساعة إلى ثلاث ساعات للحصول على دفعة طاقة مناسبة.
وتُسهم هذه الكربوهيدرات في رفع مستوى السكر في الدم بشكل معتدل، ما يساعد العضلات على الحصول على الجلوكوز الذي تحتاجه كوقود أثناء النشاط البدني. كما أن التمر سهل الحمل ولا يحتاج إلى تحضير مسبق، ما يجعله خيارًا عمليًا للرياضيين أو الممارسين للنشاط البدني خارج المنزل.
وبجانب الطاقة التي يوفرها، يحتوي التمر على ألياف غذائية تساعد في إبطاء امتصاص السكر بشكل معتدل، ما يقلل من الارتفاع المفاجئ في سكر الدم، ويحافظ على طاقة أكثر استدامة أثناء التمرين.
ولا تقتصر فوائد التمر على ما قبل التمرين فحسب، إذ يُستخدم أيضًا بعده لتعويض الطاقة المفقودة ودعم عملية التعافي، إذا تم تناوله مع مصادر بروتينية أو مشروبات غنية بالكالسيوم والفيتامينات.
Studies in sports nutrition indicate that dates are an excellent choice as a snack before starting exercise, thanks to their nutritional composition that provides the body with quick and digestible energy.
Dates are a rich source of easily digestible carbohydrates, with one fruit containing about 10 to 18 grams of carbohydrates, which provides the body with quickly absorbable fuel before physical performance. Nutritionists typically recommend consuming 30–60 grams of carbohydrates one to three hours before exercise to get an appropriate energy boost.
These carbohydrates help to moderately raise blood sugar levels, assisting muscles in obtaining the glucose they need as fuel during physical activity. Additionally, dates are easy to carry and require no preparation, making them a practical option for athletes or those engaging in physical activity outside the home.
Besides the energy they provide, dates contain dietary fiber that helps to slow down the absorption of sugar moderately, reducing the sudden spike in blood sugar and maintaining more sustainable energy during exercise.
The benefits of dates are not limited to pre-exercise; they are also used post-exercise to replenish lost energy and support the recovery process when consumed with protein sources or drinks rich in calcium and vitamins.