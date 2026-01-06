Studies in sports nutrition indicate that dates are an excellent choice as a snack before starting exercise, thanks to their nutritional composition that provides the body with quick and digestible energy.

Dates are a rich source of easily digestible carbohydrates, with one fruit containing about 10 to 18 grams of carbohydrates, which provides the body with quickly absorbable fuel before physical performance. Nutritionists typically recommend consuming 30–60 grams of carbohydrates one to three hours before exercise to get an appropriate energy boost.

These carbohydrates help to moderately raise blood sugar levels, assisting muscles in obtaining the glucose they need as fuel during physical activity. Additionally, dates are easy to carry and require no preparation, making them a practical option for athletes or those engaging in physical activity outside the home.

Besides the energy they provide, dates contain dietary fiber that helps to slow down the absorption of sugar moderately, reducing the sudden spike in blood sugar and maintaining more sustainable energy during exercise.

The benefits of dates are not limited to pre-exercise; they are also used post-exercise to replenish lost energy and support the recovery process when consumed with protein sources or drinks rich in calcium and vitamins.