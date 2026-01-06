تشير دراسات في التغذية الرياضية إلى أن التمر يُعد خيارًا ممتازًا كوجبة خفيفة قبل بدء التمارين الرياضية، بفضل تركيبته الغذائية التي تمنح الجسم طاقة سريعة وقابلة للهضم.

ويُعد التمر مصدرًا غنيًا بالكربوهيدرات سهلة الهضم، إذ تحتوي ثمرة واحدة على نحو 10 إلى 18 غرامًا من الكربوهيدرات، ما يوفر للجسم وقودًا سريع الامتصاص قبل الأداء البدني. وتُوصي أخصائيات التغذية عادةً بتناول 30–60 غرامًا من الكربوهيدرات قبل التمرين بساعة إلى ثلاث ساعات للحصول على دفعة طاقة مناسبة.

وتُسهم هذه الكربوهيدرات في رفع مستوى السكر في الدم بشكل معتدل، ما يساعد العضلات على الحصول على الجلوكوز الذي تحتاجه كوقود أثناء النشاط البدني. كما أن التمر سهل الحمل ولا يحتاج إلى تحضير مسبق، ما يجعله خيارًا عمليًا للرياضيين أو الممارسين للنشاط البدني خارج المنزل.

وبجانب الطاقة التي يوفرها، يحتوي التمر على ألياف غذائية تساعد في إبطاء امتصاص السكر بشكل معتدل، ما يقلل من الارتفاع المفاجئ في سكر الدم، ويحافظ على طاقة أكثر استدامة أثناء التمرين.

ولا تقتصر فوائد التمر على ما قبل التمرين فحسب، إذ يُستخدم أيضًا بعده لتعويض الطاقة المفقودة ودعم عملية التعافي، إذا تم تناوله مع مصادر بروتينية أو مشروبات غنية بالكالسيوم والفيتامينات.