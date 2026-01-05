في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها عالميا لحماية حشرة بمنحها حقوقا قانونية، أقرت بلديتان في منطقة الأمازون البيروفية حقوقا رسمية للنحل عديم اللسع، والمعروف علميا باسم النحل «المليبوني»، وهو ما يمثل سابقة قانونية غير مسبوقة في مجال حماية الحشرات.
البلديتان هما ساتيبو في إقليم خونين بوسط البلاد، وناوتا في إقليم لوريتو شمالا، حيث اعتمدت بلدية ساتيبو في 21 أكتوبر 2025 أمرا يعترف بالنحل الأمازوني عديم اللسع كـ«كائنات ذات حقوق» داخل محمية أفيريري-فرايم للمحيط الحيوي، وتبعته بلدية نوتا في ديسمبر 2025 بإقرار مماثل.
سابقة عالمية في الأمازون.. بيرو تمنح النحل الأصلي حقوقاً رسمية


وعلى عكس نحل العسل الأوروبي، لا يملك هذا النحل لسعة فعالة، مما يجعله غير دفاعي، ويعتمد كليًا على بيئته الطبيعية، ولقرون طويلة، اعتمدت شعوب أصلية مثل شعب الأشانينكا، على تربيته التقليدية للحصول على عسل علاجي وشمع ومساهمات في التوازن البيئي.


ووفقا لوسائل إعلام بيروفية دفعت السلطات في تلك البلدات إلى إقرار هذا القانون للاعتراف بحقوق النحل عديم اللسع، لما يواجهه من تهديدات خطيرة في مقدمتها: الإزالة الغابية السريعة، واستخدام المبيدات الحشرية بكثافة، وتغير المناخ وتغيرات درجات الحرارة، وانتشار نحل «القاتل» الأفريقي المُهجن الذي يهاجم مستعمراته.

وفي عام 2024، أقر الكونغرس البيروفي قانونا وطنيا يعترف بالنحل عديم اللسع كأنواع وطنية ذات أهمية، لكن الخطوة المحلية في ساتيبو وناوتا ذهبت أبعد بكثير، حيث منحته حقوقا جوهرية تشمل الحق في الوجود والازدهار، والحق في بيئة صحية خالية من التلوث والمبيدات، والحق في ظروف مناخية مستدامة، والحق في تمثيل قانوني عبر أوصياء أو منظمات في حال التهديد أو الضرر
يُنظر إلى هذا القرار كجزء من حركة «حقوق الطبيعة» العالمية التي بدأت في الإكوادور دستور 2008 وامتدت إلى منح حقوق لأنهار وغابات وأحياء، لكنه يُعد الأول الذي يشمل حشرة على هذا النطاق.

وأثارت الخطوة اهتماما دوليا كبيرا، حيث جمعت حملة Avaaz أكثر من 386 ألف توقيع لتعميم القانون على مستوى بيرو كلها، وأبدت مجموعات في بوليفيا وهولندا والولايات المتحدة رغبتها في تقليد النموذج.