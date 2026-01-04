في واقعة أثارت الغضب والصدمة في بريطانيا، فُصل عامل قطار بعد أن قام بإعداد لفائف نقانق تم انتشالها من سلة المهملات، ثم أعيد تقديمها لركاب الدرجة الأولى. الحادثة التي وقعت في أحد قطارات شركة «لندن نورث إيسترن» أثارت استنكاراً واسعاً، وسط تحقيقات رسمية حول سلامة الغذاء ومعايير الخدمة.
وقال عامل القطار المفصول عن العمل بيتر دافي إنه «تجاوز الحدود مع الزبون»، بينما كشف زميل العامل أن الضحكات سُمعت في مطبخ القطار قبل تقديم الطعام، كما لاحظ عامل آخر أن سلة المهملات أصبحت فارغة عقب الحادثة، ما أكد استخدام الطعام المرفوض. وتعمل الشركة حالياً على التحقيق في الواقعة وإيقاف الموظفين عن العمل لحين الانتهاء من الإجراءات.
In an incident that sparked outrage and shock in Britain, a train worker was fired after he prepared sausage rolls that had been retrieved from a trash bin and then served them to first-class passengers. The incident, which occurred on a train operated by "London North Eastern," has drawn widespread condemnation, amid official investigations into food safety and service standards.
The dismissed train worker, Peter Duffy, stated that he "crossed the line with the customer," while a colleague revealed that laughter was heard in the train's kitchen before the food was served. Another worker noted that the trash bin was empty after the incident, confirming the use of discarded food. The company is currently investigating the incident and has suspended the employees involved until the procedures are completed.