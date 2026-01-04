In an incident that sparked outrage and shock in Britain, a train worker was fired after he prepared sausage rolls that had been retrieved from a trash bin and then served them to first-class passengers. The incident, which occurred on a train operated by "London North Eastern," has drawn widespread condemnation, amid official investigations into food safety and service standards.

The dismissed train worker, Peter Duffy, stated that he "crossed the line with the customer," while a colleague revealed that laughter was heard in the train's kitchen before the food was served. Another worker noted that the trash bin was empty after the incident, confirming the use of discarded food. The company is currently investigating the incident and has suspended the employees involved until the procedures are completed.