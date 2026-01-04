في واقعة أثارت الغضب والصدمة في بريطانيا، فُصل عامل قطار بعد أن قام بإعداد لفائف نقانق تم انتشالها من سلة المهملات، ثم أعيد تقديمها لركاب الدرجة الأولى. الحادثة التي وقعت في أحد قطارات شركة «لندن نورث إيسترن» أثارت استنكاراً واسعاً، وسط تحقيقات رسمية حول سلامة الغذاء ومعايير الخدمة.

وقال عامل القطار المفصول عن العمل بيتر دافي إنه «تجاوز الحدود مع الزبون»، بينما كشف زميل العامل أن الضحكات سُمعت في مطبخ القطار قبل تقديم الطعام، كما لاحظ عامل آخر أن سلة المهملات أصبحت فارغة عقب الحادثة، ما أكد استخدام الطعام المرفوض. وتعمل الشركة حالياً على التحقيق في الواقعة وإيقاف الموظفين عن العمل لحين الانتهاء من الإجراءات.