شهدت منطقة «اليوسفية» جنوبي بغداد، موجة تسمم غذائي أثارت الذعر بين الأهالي، بعد إصابة نحو 100 شخص، أغلبهم من الأطفال، إثر تناول وجبة سريعة من نوع «ريزو».

وذكرت وزارة الصحة العراقية أن مستشفى عامرية الصمود في محافظة الأنبار استقبل 83 حالة، فيما استقبل مستشفى طوارئ قضاء أبي غريب 9 حالات، ومستشفى اليرموك في الكرخ 6 حالات أخرى. وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة سيف البدر أن معظم المصابين غادروا المستشفيات بعد تلقي العلاج وتحسن حالتهم، ولا توجد أي وفيات حتى الآن.

وأوضحت وزارة الصحة العراقية أن فرق التحري الوبائي بدأت التحقيق في مصدر التسمم، مع أخذ عينات لإجراء الفحوص المخبرية، فيما تشير تقارير أمنية عراقية إلى أن الوجبات الملوثة وزعها رجل وامرأة مجهولان يستقلان سيارة من طراز «كيا».

من جانبها، أكدت إدارة مستشفى العامرية أن الطواقم الطبية تعمل على مدار الساعة لمتابعة الحالات، ونقل الأكثر خطورة إلى الأقسام المتخصصة لضمان تلقيها الرعاية اللازمة.

وأثارت الحادثة حالة من القلق بين الأهالي، فيما دعت الجهات الصحية المواطنين إلى توخي الحذر وعدم تناول أي وجبات مجهولة المصدر لحماية الأطفال من أخطار التسمم الغذائي.