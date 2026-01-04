The "Yousufiya" area south of Baghdad has witnessed a wave of food poisoning that has caused panic among residents, after nearly 100 people, mostly children, were affected after consuming a fast food meal of the "Rizo" type.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported that the Ameriya Al-Sumoud Hospital in Anbar province received 83 cases, while the Abu Ghraib Emergency Hospital received 9 cases, and Al-Yarmouk Hospital in Karkh received 6 other cases. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, added that most of the injured have left the hospitals after receiving treatment and improving their condition, and there have been no fatalities so far.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health clarified that epidemiological investigation teams have begun investigating the source of the poisoning, taking samples for laboratory tests, while Iraqi security reports indicate that the contaminated meals were distributed by an unknown man and woman driving a "Kia" car.

For its part, the management of Ameriya Hospital confirmed that medical teams are working around the clock to monitor the cases and transfer the most serious ones to specialized departments to ensure they receive the necessary care.

The incident has raised concern among residents, while health authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid consuming any meals of unknown origin to protect children from the dangers of food poisoning.