شهدت منطقة «اليوسفية» جنوبي بغداد، موجة تسمم غذائي أثارت الذعر بين الأهالي، بعد إصابة نحو 100 شخص، أغلبهم من الأطفال، إثر تناول وجبة سريعة من نوع «ريزو».
وذكرت وزارة الصحة العراقية أن مستشفى عامرية الصمود في محافظة الأنبار استقبل 83 حالة، فيما استقبل مستشفى طوارئ قضاء أبي غريب 9 حالات، ومستشفى اليرموك في الكرخ 6 حالات أخرى. وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة سيف البدر أن معظم المصابين غادروا المستشفيات بعد تلقي العلاج وتحسن حالتهم، ولا توجد أي وفيات حتى الآن.
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة العراقية أن فرق التحري الوبائي بدأت التحقيق في مصدر التسمم، مع أخذ عينات لإجراء الفحوص المخبرية، فيما تشير تقارير أمنية عراقية إلى أن الوجبات الملوثة وزعها رجل وامرأة مجهولان يستقلان سيارة من طراز «كيا».
من جانبها، أكدت إدارة مستشفى العامرية أن الطواقم الطبية تعمل على مدار الساعة لمتابعة الحالات، ونقل الأكثر خطورة إلى الأقسام المتخصصة لضمان تلقيها الرعاية اللازمة.
وأثارت الحادثة حالة من القلق بين الأهالي، فيما دعت الجهات الصحية المواطنين إلى توخي الحذر وعدم تناول أي وجبات مجهولة المصدر لحماية الأطفال من أخطار التسمم الغذائي.
The "Yousufiya" area south of Baghdad has witnessed a wave of food poisoning that has caused panic among residents, after nearly 100 people, mostly children, were affected after consuming a fast food meal of the "Rizo" type.
The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported that the Ameriya Al-Sumoud Hospital in Anbar province received 83 cases, while the Abu Ghraib Emergency Hospital received 9 cases, and Al-Yarmouk Hospital in Karkh received 6 other cases. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, added that most of the injured have left the hospitals after receiving treatment and improving their condition, and there have been no fatalities so far.
The Iraqi Ministry of Health clarified that epidemiological investigation teams have begun investigating the source of the poisoning, taking samples for laboratory tests, while Iraqi security reports indicate that the contaminated meals were distributed by an unknown man and woman driving a "Kia" car.
For its part, the management of Ameriya Hospital confirmed that medical teams are working around the clock to monitor the cases and transfer the most serious ones to specialized departments to ensure they receive the necessary care.
The incident has raised concern among residents, while health authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid consuming any meals of unknown origin to protect children from the dangers of food poisoning.