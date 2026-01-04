أقرت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية رسمياً بتعرض عدد محدود من خوادمها الخارجية لاختراق إلكتروني، بعد أن نشر قرصان إعلاناً على منتدى BreachForums الشهير في أواخر ديسمبر 2025 يعرض فيه بيع أكثر من 200 غيغابايت من البيانات المزعوم سرقتها من أنظمة الوكالة.
وأوضحت الوكالة في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس» أن الحادث يتعلق بخوادم تقع خارج الشبكة الداخلية الرئيسية للوكالة، وأنها تُستخدم لدعم أنشطة هندسية وعلمية تعاونية غير مصنفة.
وأكدت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أنها بدأت تحليلاً جنائياً شاملاً واتخذت إجراءات لتأمين الأجهزة المتضررة المحتملة، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيق لا يزال جارياً، وأن التحليلات الأولية تشير إلى تأثر عدد محدود جدا من الخوادم الخارجية غير السرية.

سرقة بيانات حساسة من الوكالة الأوروبية
وكان القرصان الذي يحمل الاسم المستعار «888» زعم أن الاختراق تم في 18 ديسمبر 2025، وأنه تمكن من استخراج كمية هائلة من الملفات تشمل: أكواد مصدرية، وأنابيب CI/CD، ورموز وصول API واعتمادات دخول، وتعريفات Terraform وملفات SQL، ووثائق تطوير داخلية ومستودعات Bitbucket خاصة.
وأشار المهاجم إلى أن هذه البيانات تكشف خريطة هجومية كاملة لسطح الهجوم التقني للوكالة، مما قد يُمكّن من هجمات متتالية على برامج وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أو شركائها من بينها شركات كبرى.
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن جزءا من هذه البيانات قد يكون مرتبطا بمشروع تلسكوب «أرييل» الفضائي المستقبلي للوكالة، والذي من المقرر إطلاقه عام 2029 لدراسة الكواكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية.

ليست المرة الأولى
وتأسست وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية عام 1975، وهي منظمة حكومية دولية تضم 23 دولة عضواً، ويقع مقرها الرئيسي في باريس، وتشرف على برامج فضائية طموحة تشمل مهمات استكشاف الكواكب، مراقبة الأرض، تطوير الصواريخ، ومشاريع علمية مشتركة مع ناسا ووكالات أخرى. ميزانيتها السنوية لعام 2025 بلغت نحو 7.7 مليار يورو، ويعمل بها نحو 3000 موظف.
ولم تكن هذه المرة الأولى التي تتعرض فيها وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية لمخترقين، ففي ديسمبر 2024 تم اختراق متجرها الإلكتروني عبر تعديل صفحة دفع مزيفة لسرقة بيانات بطاقات ائتمان العملاء، كما شهدت الوكالة حوادث سابقة في 2015 و2011 طالت مواقعها العامة دون اختراق الشبكة الداخلية الرئيسية.