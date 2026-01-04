The European Space Agency officially acknowledged that a limited number of its external servers were subjected to a cyber breach, after a hacker posted an announcement on the famous BreachForums in late December 2025, offering to sell over 200 gigabytes of data allegedly stolen from the agency's systems.

The agency clarified in a statement published via its official account on the "X" platform that the incident involves servers located outside the agency's main internal network, and that they are used to support unclassified collaborative engineering and scientific activities.

The European Space Agency confirmed that it has initiated a comprehensive forensic analysis and taken steps to secure the potentially affected devices, noting that the investigation is still ongoing and that preliminary analyses indicate that only a very limited number of non-sensitive external servers were affected.

Sensitive data theft from the European agency

The hacker, who goes by the alias "888," claimed that the breach occurred on December 18, 2025, and that he managed to extract a massive amount of files including: source codes, CI/CD pipelines, API access tokens and credentials, Terraform definitions, SQL files, internal development documents, and private Bitbucket repositories.

The attacker indicated that this data reveals a complete attack map of the agency's technical attack surface, which could enable successive attacks on the European Space Agency's programs or its partners, including major companies.

Reports suggested that part of this data may be related to the agency's future "Ariel" space telescope project, which is scheduled for launch in 2029 to study exoplanets.

Not the first time

The European Space Agency was established in 1975 and is an intergovernmental organization comprising 23 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris. It oversees ambitious space programs that include planetary exploration missions, Earth monitoring, rocket development, and joint scientific projects with NASA and other agencies. Its annual budget for 2025 reached approximately 7.7 billion euros, and it employs around 3,000 staff.

This is not the first time the European Space Agency has been targeted by hackers; in December 2024, its online store was breached through a fake payment page to steal customer credit card data. The agency also experienced previous incidents in 2015 and 2011 that affected its public sites without breaching the main internal network.