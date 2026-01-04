أقرت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية رسمياً بتعرض عدد محدود من خوادمها الخارجية لاختراق إلكتروني، بعد أن نشر قرصان إعلاناً على منتدى BreachForums الشهير في أواخر ديسمبر 2025 يعرض فيه بيع أكثر من 200 غيغابايت من البيانات المزعوم سرقتها من أنظمة الوكالة.
وأوضحت الوكالة في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس» أن الحادث يتعلق بخوادم تقع خارج الشبكة الداخلية الرئيسية للوكالة، وأنها تُستخدم لدعم أنشطة هندسية وعلمية تعاونية غير مصنفة.
وأكدت وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أنها بدأت تحليلاً جنائياً شاملاً واتخذت إجراءات لتأمين الأجهزة المتضررة المحتملة، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيق لا يزال جارياً، وأن التحليلات الأولية تشير إلى تأثر عدد محدود جدا من الخوادم الخارجية غير السرية.
سرقة بيانات حساسة من الوكالة الأوروبية
وكان القرصان الذي يحمل الاسم المستعار «888» زعم أن الاختراق تم في 18 ديسمبر 2025، وأنه تمكن من استخراج كمية هائلة من الملفات تشمل: أكواد مصدرية، وأنابيب CI/CD، ورموز وصول API واعتمادات دخول، وتعريفات Terraform وملفات SQL، ووثائق تطوير داخلية ومستودعات Bitbucket خاصة.
وأشار المهاجم إلى أن هذه البيانات تكشف خريطة هجومية كاملة لسطح الهجوم التقني للوكالة، مما قد يُمكّن من هجمات متتالية على برامج وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية أو شركائها من بينها شركات كبرى.
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن جزءا من هذه البيانات قد يكون مرتبطا بمشروع تلسكوب «أرييل» الفضائي المستقبلي للوكالة، والذي من المقرر إطلاقه عام 2029 لدراسة الكواكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية.
ليست المرة الأولى
وتأسست وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية عام 1975، وهي منظمة حكومية دولية تضم 23 دولة عضواً، ويقع مقرها الرئيسي في باريس، وتشرف على برامج فضائية طموحة تشمل مهمات استكشاف الكواكب، مراقبة الأرض، تطوير الصواريخ، ومشاريع علمية مشتركة مع ناسا ووكالات أخرى. ميزانيتها السنوية لعام 2025 بلغت نحو 7.7 مليار يورو، ويعمل بها نحو 3000 موظف.
ولم تكن هذه المرة الأولى التي تتعرض فيها وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية لمخترقين، ففي ديسمبر 2024 تم اختراق متجرها الإلكتروني عبر تعديل صفحة دفع مزيفة لسرقة بيانات بطاقات ائتمان العملاء، كما شهدت الوكالة حوادث سابقة في 2015 و2011 طالت مواقعها العامة دون اختراق الشبكة الداخلية الرئيسية.
The European Space Agency officially acknowledged that a limited number of its external servers were subjected to a cyber breach, after a hacker posted an announcement on the famous BreachForums in late December 2025, offering to sell over 200 gigabytes of data allegedly stolen from the agency's systems.
The agency clarified in a statement published via its official account on the "X" platform that the incident involves servers located outside the agency's main internal network, and that they are used to support unclassified collaborative engineering and scientific activities.
The European Space Agency confirmed that it has initiated a comprehensive forensic analysis and taken steps to secure the potentially affected devices, noting that the investigation is still ongoing and that preliminary analyses indicate that only a very limited number of non-sensitive external servers were affected.
Sensitive data theft from the European agency
The hacker, who goes by the alias "888," claimed that the breach occurred on December 18, 2025, and that he managed to extract a massive amount of files including: source codes, CI/CD pipelines, API access tokens and credentials, Terraform definitions, SQL files, internal development documents, and private Bitbucket repositories.
The attacker indicated that this data reveals a complete attack map of the agency's technical attack surface, which could enable successive attacks on the European Space Agency's programs or its partners, including major companies.
Reports suggested that part of this data may be related to the agency's future "Ariel" space telescope project, which is scheduled for launch in 2029 to study exoplanets.
Not the first time
The European Space Agency was established in 1975 and is an intergovernmental organization comprising 23 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris. It oversees ambitious space programs that include planetary exploration missions, Earth monitoring, rocket development, and joint scientific projects with NASA and other agencies. Its annual budget for 2025 reached approximately 7.7 billion euros, and it employs around 3,000 staff.
This is not the first time the European Space Agency has been targeted by hackers; in December 2024, its online store was breached through a fake payment page to steal customer credit card data. The agency also experienced previous incidents in 2015 and 2011 that affected its public sites without breaching the main internal network.