Amid a wave of international criticism, the platform "X," owned by billionaire Elon Musk, and its app "Grok" are facing official investigations following the emergence of sexually explicit images that included content featuring minors, produced in response to user requests via a chatbot.

The Malaysian authorities confirmed in an official statement that they have launched an urgent investigation into the incident after receiving complaints about the exploitation of artificial intelligence to manipulate images of women and minors to produce illegal content. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission clarified that creating or publishing this type of content is considered a crime under local law, noting that it will summon representatives from the "X" platform and investigate users suspected of violating the law.

In a similar move, the Indian government sent an official letter to the "X" platform, demanding a comprehensive review of the "Grok" app to ensure that it does not produce any explicit or illegal content.

The French authorities also accused the app of producing "clearly illegal" sexual content on the platform, in violation of the European Union's digital services laws, placing the app under strict scrutiny from European regulatory bodies.

This issue continues to escalate pressure on Musk and the "Grok" team, amid international calls to ensure the protection of minors and prevent any misuse of artificial intelligence in creating or distributing harmful or sexual content.