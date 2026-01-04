وسط موجة من الانتقادات الدولية، تواجه منصة «إكس» التابعة للملياردير إيلون ماسك وتطبيقها الذكي «غروك» تحقيقات رسمية بعد ظهور صور ذات طابع جنسي، تضمنت محتوى لقاصرين، أُنتجت استجابة لطلبات المستخدمين عبر روبوت الدردشة.
وأكدت السلطات الماليزية، في بيان رسمي، أنها فتحت تحقيقاً عاجلاً حول الواقعة، بعد تلقي شكاوى عن استغلال الذكاء الاصطناعي للتلاعب بصور نساء وقاصرين لإنتاج محتوى غير قانوني. وأوضحت هيئة الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة الماليزية أن إنشاء أو نشر هذا النوع من المحتوى يُعد جريمة بموجب القانون المحلي، مشيرة إلى أنها ستستدعي ممثلين عن منصة «إكس» وستحقق مع المستخدمين المشتبه بانتهاكهم القانون.
وفي خطوة مماثلة، أرسلت الحكومة الهندية خطاباً رسمياً لمنصة «إكس»، طالبت فيه بمراجعة شاملة لتطبيق «غروك»، لضمان عدم إنتاجه أي محتوى صريح أو غير قانوني.
كما اتهمت السلطات الفرنسية التطبيق نفسه بإنتاج محتوى جنسي «غير قانوني بشكل واضح» على المنصة، في انتهاك لقوانين الخدمات الرقمية للاتحاد الأوروبي، مما وضع التطبيق تحت رقابة صارمة من الجهات التنظيمية الأوروبية.
وتستمر هذه القضية في تصاعد ضغوطها على ماسك وفريق «غروك»، وسط مطالب دولية بضمان حماية القاصرين ومنع أي إساءة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في إنشاء أو نشر محتوى ضار أو جنسي.
Amid a wave of international criticism, the platform "X," owned by billionaire Elon Musk, and its app "Grok" are facing official investigations following the emergence of sexually explicit images that included content featuring minors, produced in response to user requests via a chatbot.
The Malaysian authorities confirmed in an official statement that they have launched an urgent investigation into the incident after receiving complaints about the exploitation of artificial intelligence to manipulate images of women and minors to produce illegal content. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission clarified that creating or publishing this type of content is considered a crime under local law, noting that it will summon representatives from the "X" platform and investigate users suspected of violating the law.
In a similar move, the Indian government sent an official letter to the "X" platform, demanding a comprehensive review of the "Grok" app to ensure that it does not produce any explicit or illegal content.
The French authorities also accused the app of producing "clearly illegal" sexual content on the platform, in violation of the European Union's digital services laws, placing the app under strict scrutiny from European regulatory bodies.
This issue continues to escalate pressure on Musk and the "Grok" team, amid international calls to ensure the protection of minors and prevent any misuse of artificial intelligence in creating or distributing harmful or sexual content.