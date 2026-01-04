وسط موجة من الانتقادات الدولية، تواجه منصة «إكس» التابعة للملياردير إيلون ماسك وتطبيقها الذكي «غروك» تحقيقات رسمية بعد ظهور صور ذات طابع جنسي، تضمنت محتوى لقاصرين، أُنتجت استجابة لطلبات المستخدمين عبر روبوت الدردشة.

وأكدت السلطات الماليزية، في بيان رسمي، أنها فتحت تحقيقاً عاجلاً حول الواقعة، بعد تلقي شكاوى عن استغلال الذكاء الاصطناعي للتلاعب بصور نساء وقاصرين لإنتاج محتوى غير قانوني. وأوضحت هيئة الاتصالات والوسائط المتعددة الماليزية أن إنشاء أو نشر هذا النوع من المحتوى يُعد جريمة بموجب القانون المحلي، مشيرة إلى أنها ستستدعي ممثلين عن منصة «إكس» وستحقق مع المستخدمين المشتبه بانتهاكهم القانون.

وفي خطوة مماثلة، أرسلت الحكومة الهندية خطاباً رسمياً لمنصة «إكس»، طالبت فيه بمراجعة شاملة لتطبيق «غروك»، لضمان عدم إنتاجه أي محتوى صريح أو غير قانوني.

كما اتهمت السلطات الفرنسية التطبيق نفسه بإنتاج محتوى جنسي «غير قانوني بشكل واضح» على المنصة، في انتهاك لقوانين الخدمات الرقمية للاتحاد الأوروبي، مما وضع التطبيق تحت رقابة صارمة من الجهات التنظيمية الأوروبية.

وتستمر هذه القضية في تصاعد ضغوطها على ماسك وفريق «غروك»، وسط مطالب دولية بضمان حماية القاصرين ومنع أي إساءة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في إنشاء أو نشر محتوى ضار أو جنسي.