The health authorities in the United States have warned of the possibility that thousands of travelers may have been exposed to the measles virus, one of the most contagious diseases in the world, at one of the busiest airports in the country.

The New Jersey Department of Health issued a warning today (Thursday) for travelers who passed through Newark Liberty International Airport, noting that a non-resident person infected with the virus passed through the terminals during the infectious period.

According to the department, anyone who was in terminals B and C between 7 AM and 7 PM on December 19, 2025, may be at risk of infection, especially since this period saw a peak in travel during the holiday season.

According to the Daily Mail, officials clarified that the exact location of the infected person inside the airport is not precisely known, but they are conducting contact tracing.

The department advised anyone who suspects they have been exposed to the virus or is showing symptoms to contact their local health department or doctor before visiting any medical facility to avoid spreading the infection.

Symptoms of Measles

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that typically appears 3 to 5 days after the onset of symptoms.

Infection can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or encephalitis, and it poses a risk to pregnant women as it may cause miscarriage, premature birth, or low birth weight.

Onset of Measles Symptoms

The department indicated that symptoms may appear as late as January 2, 2026, for those exposed.

As of December 26, 2025, New Jersey has recorded 11 cases of measles this year, and nationally, the number of cases has risen to 2012 as of December 23, with 3 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the largest outbreak since 1992, after the United States declared the disease eliminated in 2000. The spread has been fueled by a deadly outbreak in Texas among unvaccinated communities, as well as cases in other states such as South Carolina (142 cases) and Arizona (182 cases), compared to a few cases last year.

Dr. Renee Dwa, a medical advisor, attributed these outbreaks to declining vaccination rates among children, noting that the community needs 95% herd immunity to prevent spread, but some areas are below that threshold.

Measles Vaccine

The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) provides 97% protection when two doses are administered, and 93% with one dose. The national average is 92.5%, with declines in states such as Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious diseases because unvaccinated individuals have a 90% chance of infection even if they share the same air for a short period, and 3 out of every 1000 infected individuals may die.

The authorities urged individuals to check their vaccination status and receive the vaccine if necessary, emphasizing the importance of scientific communication to build trust in vaccines as a safe and effective tool.