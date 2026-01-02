حذرت السلطات الصحية في الولايات المتحدة من احتمال تعرض آلاف المسافرين لفايروس الحصبة، أحد أكثر الأمراض المعدية في العالم، في أحد أكثر المطارات ازدحاماً في البلاد.

وأصدرت إدارة الصحة في ولاية نيوجيرسي اليوم (الخميس) تنبيهاً للمسافرين الذين مروا بمطار نيوارك ليبرتي الدولي، مشيرة إلى أن شخصاً مصاباً غير مقيم في الولاية مر عبر الصالات أثناء فترة العدوى.

ووفقاً للإدارة، قد يكون أي شخص تواجد في الصالتين B وC بين الساعة 7 صباحاً و7 مساءً في 19 ديسمبر 2025 معرضاً للإصابة، خصوصاً أن هذه الفترة شهدت ذروة السفر خلال موسم الأعياد.

وبحسب صحيفة "ديلي ميل" أوضح المسؤولون أن الموقع الدقيق للشخص المصاب داخل المطار غير معروف بدقة، لكنهم يجرون تتبعاً للمخالطين.

ونصحت الإدارة أي شخص يشتبه في تعرضه للفايروس أو ظهور أعراض عليه بالاتصال بقسم الصحة المحلي أو الطبيب قبل زيارة أي منشأة طبية لتجنب انتشار العدوى.

أعراض الحصبة

وتشمل أعراض الحصبة ارتفاعاً شديداً في درجة الحرارة، والسعال، وسيلان الأنف، واحمرار العيون المائي، إضافة إلى طفح جلدي يظهر عادة بعد 3 إلى 5 أيام من بدء الأعراض.

وقد تؤدي الإصابة إلى مضاعفات خطيرة مثل الالتهاب الرئوي أو التهاب الدماغ، كما تشكل خطراً على الحوامل حيث قد تسبب الإجهاض أو الولادة المبكرة أو انخفاض وزن الجنين.

ظهور أعراض الحصبة

وأشارت الإدارة إلى أن الأعراض قد تظهر متأخرة حتى 2 يناير 2026 لدى المعرضين.

وحتى 26 ديسمبر 2025، سجلت نيوجيرسي 11 حالة إصابة بالحصبة هذا العام، وعلى المستوى الوطني ارتفع عدد الحالات إلى 2012 إصابة حتى 23 ديسمبر، مع وفاة 3 أشخاص، وفقاً لمركز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها.

ويُعد هذا أكبر تفشٍّ منذ عام 1992، بعد أن أعلنت الولايات المتحدة القضاء على المرض عام 2000. وساهم في الانتشار تفشٍّ قاتل في تكساس بين مجتمعات غير ملقحة، إضافة إلى حالات في ولايات أخرى مثل ساوث كارولاينا (142 حالة) وأريزونا (182 حالة)، مقارنة بحالات قليلة العام الماضي.

وأرجعت الدكتورة رينيه دوا، مستشارة طبية، هذه التفشيات إلى انخفاض معدلات التطعيم بين الأطفال، حيث يحتاج المجتمع إلى 95% مناعة جماعية لمنع الانتشار، لكن بعض المناطق أقل من ذلك.

لقاح الحصبة

ويوفر لقاح MMR (الحصبة والنكاف والحصبة الألمانية) حماية بنسبة 97% عند أخذ جرعتين، و93% عند جرعة واحدة. أما المعدل الوطني فيبلغ 92.5%، مع انخفاض في ولايات مثل يوتا وأريزونا وساوث كارولاينا.

ويُعتبر مرض الحصبة أكثر الأمراض عدوى لأن غير الملقحين لديهم 90% احتمال الإصابة حتى لو شاركوا الهواء نفسه لفترة قصيرة، وقد يموت 3 من كل 1000 مصاب.

ودعت السلطات إلى التحقق من حالة التطعيم وتلقي اللقاح إن لزم الأمر، مشددة على أهمية التواصل العلمي لبناء الثقة في اللقاحات كأداة آمنة وفعالة.