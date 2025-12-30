أعلنت السلطات المكسيكية، مقتل 13 شخصًا على الأقل وإصابة 98 آخرين، بعد خروج قطار يربط بين المحيطين الأطلسي والهادئ عن مساره في ولاية أواكساكا الجنوبية. وأوضح مسؤولو البحرية أن القطار كان يقل 250 شخصًا، بينهم 9 من أفراد الطاقم و241 راكبًا.

حالة الركاب
ووفقًا للتقارير، فإن 193 من ركاب القطار حالتهم مستقرة، بينما يتلقى 36 مصابًا العلاج حاليًا، وتبقى خمسة من المصابين في حالة حرجة وفق ما أعلنته الرئيسة كلاوديا شينبوم.

التحقيقات الرسمية
فتح الادعاء العام تحقيقًا عاجلًا في أسباب الحادثة لتحديد الملابسات وضمان مساءلة المسؤولين، وسط تعبير السلطات عن تعازيها لعائلات الضحايا.

عن القطار والمشروع
يُعد قطار ما بين المحيطين، الذي دُشّن عام 2023 في عهد الرئيس السابق أندريس مانويل لوبيز أوبرادور، جزءًا من مشروع الممر العابر للمحيطين الواسع. ويهدف المشروع إلى تحديث خط السكك الحديدية الذي يربط بين المحيطين عبر برزخ تيوانتيبيك، من ميناء سالينا كروز المطل على المحيط الهادئ إلى ميناء كواتزاكوالكوس على ساحل خليج المكسيك، لتعزيز النقل التجاري والسياحي.