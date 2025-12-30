Mexican authorities announced that at least 13 people were killed and 98 others injured after a train linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca. Navy officials clarified that the train was carrying 250 people, including 9 crew members and 241 passengers.

Passenger Status

According to reports, 193 of the train passengers are in stable condition, while 36 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment, and five of the injured remain in critical condition, as announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Official Investigations

The public prosecutor's office has opened an urgent investigation into the causes of the incident to determine the circumstances and ensure accountability for those responsible, while authorities expressed their condolences to the victims' families.

About the Train and the Project

The interoceanic train, inaugurated in 2023 during the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is part of the extensive interoceanic corridor project. The project aims to modernize the railway line that connects the two oceans across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, from the Pacific port of Salina Cruz to the Gulf of Mexico port of Coatzacoalcos, to enhance commercial and tourist transportation.