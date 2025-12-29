A Jordanian court issued a one-year prison sentence against a man who announced on "Facebook" his desire to sell one of his kidneys for a sum of money, claiming it was to pay off debts he owed.

Announcement on "Facebook"

The case began with a post made by a Jordanian man on the "Facebook" platform, in which he offered to sell his kidney for 25,000 dinars, justifying it by his need to settle a debt. He noted that he is 50 years old and in good health.

The post, which sparked widespread controversy, did not go unnoticed, as it quickly fell under legal scrutiny.

One Full Year in Prison

The Russeifa Magistrate's Court issued a default judgment convicting the accused of violating the provisions of Article (4/c) of the Law on the Utilization of Human Body Parts, and by virtue of Article (10) of the same law.

The court sentenced him to one year in prison, in addition to obligating him to pay legal fees, in accordance with the applicable law.

Official Action

According to reports from Jordanian newspapers, the Cyber Crimes Unit monitored the post, tracked down its author, and took the necessary legal actions against him.

He was also subjected to medical examinations to determine whether he had actually gone through with what he announced.

Medical Examinations

The medical examinations revealed that the accused is in good health, and that both of his kidneys are intact and functioning normally, with no evidence indicating that he had carried out an illegal sale or donation.