أصدرت محكمة أردنية حكماً بالحبس لمدة عام بحق رجل أعلن عبر «فيسبوك» عن رغبته في بيع إحدى كليتيه مقابل مبلغ مالي، بدعوى تسديد ديون مترتبة عليه.

إعلان على «فيسبوك»

القضية بدأت بمنشور نشره رجل أردني على منصة «فيسبوك»، عرض فيه بيع كليته مقابل 25 ألف دينار، مبرراً ذلك بحاجته إلى سداد دين في ذمته، ومشيراً إلى أنه يبلغ من العمر 50 عاماً ويتمتع بصحة جيدة.
المنشور، الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً، لم يمر مرور الكرام، إذ سرعان ما دخل ضمن نطاق المتابعة القانونية.

الحبس عاماً كاملاً

محكمة صلح جزاء الرصيفة أصدرت حكماً غيابياً بإدانة المشتكى عليه بتهمة مخالفة أحكام المادة (4/ج) من قانون الانتفاع بأعضاء جسم الإنسان، وبدلالة المادة (10) من القانون ذاته.
وقضت المحكمة بحبسه مدة سنة واحدة، إضافة إلى إلزامه بالرسوم القانونية، وفقاً لأحكام القانون المعمول به.

تحرك رسمي

وبحسب ما أوردته صحف أردنية، تولّت وحدة الجرائم الإلكترونية متابعة المنشور، وتم تتبع صاحبه والوصول إليه، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.
كما جرى إخضاعه لفحوص طبية للتأكد مما إذا كان قد أقدم فعلياً على تنفيذ ما أعلن عنه.

فحوص طبية

وأظهرت الفحوص الطبية أن المشتكى عليه يتمتع بصحة جيدة، وأن كليتيه سليمتان وتعملان بصورة طبيعية، مع عدم وجود أي آثار تدل على تنفيذ عملية بيع أو تبرع غير مشروع.