أصدرت محكمة التمييز التركية (يارغي طاي)، أعلى هيئة قضائية في القضايا المدنية، حكماً نهائياً يُلزم زوجاً بدفع نفقة شهرية وتعويض مالي لزوجته، بعد أن اعتبرت سلوكه المتكرر في الإعجاب بصور نساء أخريات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي انتهاكاً لالتزامه بالولاء الزوجي.

إعجابات على صور نساء

بدأت القضية في مدينة قيصري وسط تركيا، حيث رفعت امرأة تُعرف بحرفي «إتش بي» دعوى طلاق ضد زوجها «إس بي»، متهمة إياه بإذلالها وسبّها، إلى جانب إفراطه في استخدام وسائل التواصل، حيث كان يضع إعجابات على صور نساء أخريات ويترك تعليقات ذات إيحاءات جنسية.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية تركية، اعتبر محامو الزوجة أن هذا السلوك ينتهك الالتزام القانوني بالوفاء داخل الزواج، المنصوص عليه صراحة في القانون المدني التركي، وطالبوا بتعويض مالي، وفي المقابل، نفى الزوج الاتهامات وقدم دعوى مضادة للطلاق، مدعياً أن زوجته أهانت والده وأن غيرتها أضرت بسمعته.

الزوج أكثر خطأً

وبعد دراسة الطرفين، قضت محكمة الأسرة المحلية بأن الزوج أكثر خطأً، مؤكدة أن سلوكه على وسائل التواصل كان مستمراً وعاماً، وليس مجرد زلة عابرة.

تعويض ونفقة

كما حكمت عليه بدفع 1000 ليرة تركية شهرياً نفقة (نحو 25 جنيهاً إسترلينياً)، بالإضافة إلى 60 ألف ليرة تعويضاً (نحو 1500 جنيه إسترليني)، وجاء في الحكم المكتوب أن «هذه التفاعلات الرقمية الظاهرة غير ضارة قد تُكثف الشعور بعدم الأمان العاطفي وتُخل بتوازن العلاقة».

واستأنف الزوج الحكم، معتبراً أن التعويض مبالغ فيه، إلا أن يارغيطاي أيدت القرار، مؤكدة أن الإعجاب المتكرر بصور نساء أخريات على وسائل التواصل يمكن أن يُشكل خرقاً للولاء الزوجي بموجب القانون التركي.

ورغم انتشار النكات حول القضية على الإنترنت، يؤكد المحامون أن الحكم له وزن قانوني كبير كونه صادراً عن أعلى مستوى قضائي، كما حذر بعضهم من أن لقطات الشاشة والرسائل والتفاعلات الرقمية ستُستخدم بشكل متزايد كأدلة في تحديد الخطأ في قضايا الطلاق.

ظاهرة «الخيانة الدقيقة»

يأتي هذا الحكم وسط مخاوف متزايدة من ظاهرة «الخيانة الدقيقة» (مايكرو تشيتنغ)، التي يصفها المتخصصون النفسيون بأنها سلوكيات خفية لا ترقى إلى خيانة جسدية لكنها تقوض الثقة، مثل التفاعل المتكرر أو المغازل عبر الإنترنت، خصوصا إذا كان عاماً أو سرياً أو يُعتبر غير ضار.

ويشدد الخبراء على أن المشكلة ليست في إعجاب واحد، بل في النمط المتكرر وما يعكسه من إشارات، فيما تشمل علامات التحذير السرية المفرطة حول الهاتف، أو الحذف المتعمد للرسائل، أو تفضيل التفاعلات الرقمية على الشريك.

كما يحذر المستشارون العاطفيون من أن موسم الأعياد يفاقم التوترات، مع زيادة الحفلات والتفاعل عبر وسائل التواصل، مما يؤدي غالباً إلى تصاعد المشكلات في يناير، المعروف بارتفاع طلبات الطلاق.