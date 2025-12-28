The Turkish Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), the highest judicial authority in civil cases, issued a final ruling requiring a husband to pay monthly alimony and financial compensation to his wife, after considering his repeated behavior of liking photos of other women on social media as a violation of his marital loyalty obligation.

Likes on Women's Photos

The case began in the city of Kayseri in central Turkey, where a woman known by the initials "H.P." filed for divorce against her husband "S.P.", accusing him of humiliating and insulting her, in addition to his excessive use of social media, where he liked photos of other women and left sexually suggestive comments.

According to Turkish media reports, the wife's lawyers argued that this behavior violates the legal obligation of fidelity within marriage, explicitly stated in Turkish civil law, and demanded financial compensation. In contrast, the husband denied the accusations and filed a counter-divorce petition, claiming that his wife insulted his father and that her jealousy harmed his reputation.

The Husband is More at Fault

After reviewing both parties, the local family court ruled that the husband was more at fault, confirming that his behavior on social media was ongoing and general, not just a fleeting slip.

Compensation and Alimony

The court also ordered him to pay 1,000 Turkish Lira monthly as alimony (about £25), in addition to 60,000 Lira as compensation (about £1,500). The written ruling stated that "these apparent harmless digital interactions may intensify feelings of emotional insecurity and disrupt the balance of the relationship."

The husband appealed the ruling, considering the compensation excessive, but Yargıtay upheld the decision, confirming that the repeated liking of photos of other women on social media could constitute a breach of marital loyalty under Turkish law.

Despite the jokes circulating online about the case, lawyers assert that the ruling carries significant legal weight as it comes from the highest judicial level, and some warned that screenshots, messages, and digital interactions will increasingly be used as evidence in determining fault in divorce cases.

The Phenomenon of "Micro-Cheating"

This ruling comes amid growing concerns about the phenomenon of "micro-cheating," which psychologists describe as subtle behaviors that do not amount to physical infidelity but undermine trust, such as repeated interactions or flirting online, especially if they are public, secret, or considered harmless.

Experts emphasize that the problem is not in a single like, but in the repeated pattern and what it reflects in terms of signals, while warning signs may include excessive secrecy around the phone, deliberate deletion of messages, or preferring digital interactions over the partner.

Emotional consultants also warn that the holiday season exacerbates tensions, with increased parties and interactions on social media, often leading to a rise in problems in January, known for its spike in divorce requests.