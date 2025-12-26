Southern California is on high alert! Heavy rains and sudden floods are hitting cities, with the ongoing threat of mudslides, amid a state of emergency declared by Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom.

The phenomenon known as the atmospheric river is bringing massive amounts of moisture from Hawaii, resulting in rainfall equivalent to several months' worth in just a few days. Meanwhile, the soil, devastated by previous wildfires, is unable to absorb the water, making every drop a real threat to residents with deadly consequences.

The rains have caused trees to fall, major roads to close, and power outages affecting tens of thousands, while more than 200 homes have been forced to evacuate immediately, with shelters being prepared for citizens. Fire crews have intervened to rescue those trapped by water inside their homes and vehicles, especially in San Bernardino, while the mountain town of Wrightwood has become isolated due to mudslides.

Coastal areas like Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu are under the highest levels of danger, particularly after the fires that destroyed thousands of buildings last January.

So far, authorities have reported at least 3 fatalities, including one person who was struck by a falling tree, while meteorologists warn of more trees and power poles falling. In the Sierra Nevada mountains, heavy snowfall has reached up to 30 centimeters, with forecasts predicting it could reach 150 centimeters in the coming days.