بات جنوب ولاية كاليفورنيا على صفيح ساخن! أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات مفاجئة تضرب المدن، مع استمرار خطر الانهيارات الطينية، وسط حالة طوارئ أعلنها حاكم لوس أنجلوس غافين نيوسوم.

وتجلب الظاهرة التي تعرف بـالنهر الجوي كميات هائلة من الرطوبة من هاواي، ليهطل ما يعادل أمطار عدة أشهر خلال أيام قليلة فقط. بينما لا تبتلع التربة المدمرة من حرائق الغابات السابقة الماء لتجعل من كل قطرة ماء تهديداً حقيقياً للسكان بخطر مميت.

وأدت الأمطار لسقوط أشجار، وإغلاق طرق رئيسية، وانقطاع الكهرباء عن عشرات الآلاف، فيما أُجبر أكثر من 200 منزل على الإخلاء الفوري، مع تجهيز مراكز إيواء للمواطنين. وتدخلت فرق الإطفاء لإنقاذ من حاصرتهم المياه داخل منازلهم وسياراتهم، خصوصًا في سان برناردينو، بينما أصبحت بلدة رايتوود الجبلية معزولة بسبب الانزلاقات الطينية.

وتقبع المناطق الساحلية مثل سانتا مونيكا، باسيفيك باليسيدز وماليبو تحت أقصى درجات الخطر، لا سيما بعد الحرائق التي دمرت آلاف المباني في يناير الماضي.

وحتى الآن، أعلنت السلطات وفاة 3 أشخاص على الأقل، بينهم شخص سقطت عليه شجرة، فيما تحذر الأرصاد من سقوط مزيد من الأشجار وأعمدة الكهرباء. وفي جبال سييرا نيفادا، تساقطت الثلوج بكثافة وصلت إلى 30 سنتيمتراً، مع توقعات بوصولها إلى 150 سنتيمتراً في الأيام القادمة.